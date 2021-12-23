Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Society

Meet the tattoo artist turning people’s skin into works of art

By Rosemary Lowne
December 23, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 23, 2021, 3:10 pm
Making his mark: Simon Smith's love of drawing led to his career as a tattoo artist.
Making his mark: Simon Smith's love of drawing led to his career as a tattoo artist.

Not many people can say their mum bought them a tattoo machine for their 16th birthday.

But for Simon Smith, the clunky metal machine that he received from his ‘cool’ mum Adelle changed his life forever.

As from that moment on, Simon’s natural gift for drawing was permanently brought to life on people’s skin.

Steady hands: Simon set up his own tattoo studio Signature Skinart in 2019. Photo Kath Flannery.

Signature Skinart

Fourteen years on and Simon has gone from tattooing his own arm using the machine off eBay to opening Signature Skinart, his very own tattoo studio in John Street where he creates ink masterpieces on the bodies of top footballers.

“Customer satisfaction for me is where it’s at,” said Simon, who lives in Oldmeldrum.

“It’s just so rewarding when I finish a tattoo to know that the customer is happy, that’s the buzz I get from it, it’s all about the customers.”

Iconic ink: Simon is proud of this Mrs Doubtfire tattoo he created based on the 1993 film starring the late Robin Williams. Photo supplied by Simon Smith.

Raw talent

Forever one to hide his light under a bushel, Simon’s raw talent for drawing was first spotted by his mum who immediately saw her son’s potential to become a tattoo artist.

“My mum was a massive support to me,” said Simon.

“I think she could see that the style I was drawing in would lend itself to being a tattoo artist.

“I remember when she asked me if I would be interested in a career as a tattooist and I thought it was great idea as I’d get to draw on people.”

The eye of the tiger: Simon enjoyed creating this striking tiger back tattoo. Photo supplied by Simon Smith.

Tattooing himself

Using his machine, Simon started teaching himself his tattoo craft.

“I pretty much taught myself with my machine,” said Simon.

“The first tattoo I did was on myself.

“I drew a tribal design on myself and then I tattooed it on but doing something like that at 16 years old probably isn’t the best idea.”

Rewarding: Simon says making customers happy is the best part of his work. Photo Kath Flannery.

Tattoo apprenticeship

After leaving Forres Academy, Simon and his family moved to Newcastle where he took up his first tattoo apprenticeship.

“I did my apprenticeship in a place called Think Ink, a tiny back street studio in Newcastle,” said Simon.

“That was a difficult time because as an apprentice I was only on £50 a week so that was pretty difficult.”

Skin masterpiece: Simon has built up a renowned reputation for his incredibly detailed tattoos. Photo supplied by Simon Smith.

Lifechanging moment

Just over a year later, Simon moved back up to Aberdeen to work for the renowned Sailor Max tattoo studio which turned out to be a game changer.

“That’s where I really started to grow as a tattooist,” said Simon.

“It was full of aspiring artists and realism artists especially Bogdan Paul who owns the studio.

“He taught me a lot of different styles and techniques.

“He was almost like a father figure, he was awesome, just a brilliant guy.”

Handy work: Simon has proved he can turn his hand to any tattoos. Photo supplied by Simon Smith.

Family business

And with encouragement from his ‘amazing’ partner Brooklyn Sheehan with whom he shares a two and a half-year-old son called Grayson, Simon took a leap of faith and opened up his very first tattoo studio, Signature Skinart in August 2019.

Since then Simon hasn’t looked back, building up a strong reputation in the city as a tattoo artist who can turn people’s skin into works of ink art.

He now counts top footballer including Aberdeen Footballer Jonny Hayes as a customer and has also inked Miles Storey, the former Aberdeen footballer who now plays for Hereford.

Talented: Simon Smith now has customers including top footballers. Photo Kath Flannery.

“I’ve done Jonny’s his full back piece and I’ve started a sleeve (a tattoo that covers most or all of a person’s arm).

“It’s sort of like an angel with a pocket watch dropping down on his arm, that’s still ongoing.”

Modest

Not one for self-adulation, Simon is very modest when talking about his work although he does have some favourite tattoos.

“One is a piece I did on someone’s back which is a big tiger,” said Simon.

“Usually pieces like that are spread out over two sessions per month so it can take up to a year to finish.

“He’s one of my favourite customers as he’s gave me so much freedom in creating artwork for him which is awesome.

Simon is also proud of this tattoo of the late American rapper Pop Smoke. Photo supplied by Simon Smith.

“My other favourite is the full tattoo body suit I did on a guy called Neilly Cameron.

“He has been in the papers before for his tattoos as he’s got a Man United leg sleeve and an Aberdeen Football leg sleeve.

“He’s pretty much got his full body covered in tattoos by me.”

Incredible ink: Simon puts his heart and soul into creating amazing tattoos. Photo supplied by Simon Smith.

Another tattoo that Simon is proud of is the Mrs Doubtfire tattoo from 1993 comedy film starring the late Robin Williams.

“Mrs Doubtfire was a brilliant one,” said Simon.

“That was on one of my ongoing customers who is a big fan of the film.”

Living the dream: Simon now has an “amazing” team of five people working alongside him at his studio.

And although Simon has long since got the “scribbles” he gave himself during his experimental teenage tattoo days lasered off his arm, his proud mum Adelle has proudly kept hers.

“I’ve done a few, in the tattoo industry we call it bangers, which personally I’m not proud of because it was in my early stages but she loves them,” said Simon.

Advice for tattoo first timers?

For those who have never had a tattoo, Simon says it’s not as painful as people think.

“I would say it’s like scratching bad sunburn, it’s more a heat feeling than anything else,” said Simon.

Lady in red: Simon is never happier than when he is creating tattoos like this one.

Heavily into rap music, Simon’s dream customer would be any famous rapper.

And with an “incredible” five-strong team at his studio plus his plans to train up two new recruits, watch this space.

For more information about Signature Skinart on their website, Facebook or Instagram.

 

