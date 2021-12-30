Talk of the Town – Cinnamon buns, mulled wine and graze boxes

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week. It’s that time between Christmas and new year when you don’t quite know what to do with yourself. But fear not, get out and about in the north-east and make the most of what’s out there right now.

If you haven’t already visited Bandit Bakery at some point this year, where have you been? Perched on Rose Street in Aberdeen, this local, independent and friendly bakery usually sells out of stock every day. Hearty breads and sumptuous chocolate orange cookies are go-to favourites, but in keeping with the festive spirit, get down sharp for its cinnamon buns.

Everyone should be more conscious around waste – especially around this time of year. Bare zero waste store in Ellon provides the perfect solution to excess food waste with its refill ethos. Christmas veg boxes and meal kits have been popular, but if you’re lucky, you might still be in with a chance of grabbing a Bare graze box filled with cheeses, meats and savouries. Yummy.

Castle Street in Aberdeen is home to Siam Cottage Thai restaurant. As well as being popular for takeaway, its cosy yet stylish dining area is worth a visit if you get the chance. Favourites like BBQ ribs and spring rolls are perfect for starters before savouring the full aromatic flavours of south-east Asia with traditional Thai curries and jasmine rice.

Looking for a quality coffee around Aberdeen this winter? MacBeans on Little Belmont Street know a thing or two about hot brews. They’ve been roasting coffee in the city for nearly 30 years with its shop a haven for tea and coffee lovers. Its Tres Reyes blend is back this festive season and is their coffee of the moment offer. Don’t miss it.

Shake off those turkey and trimmings this winter by heading to Paramount bar on Bon Accord Street, Aberdeen. Open for evening drinks and late-night boogies, the glam spot is bound to put a smile on your face. And so too will its special festive drinks, including mulled wine and its mulled fig sour made with fig liqueur, gin and hibiscus.