Coastal inspired fibre art to soothe the soul

An error occurred. Please try again.

Instilling a sense of calm, peace and tranquility in people’s homes brings artist Stephanie Fradette so much joy.

Through the power of her coastal inspired fibre art wall hangings, Stephanie transports people from the four walls of their homes to their favourite seaside destinations.

“I hope people can look at the pieces and escape to their favourite coastal place,” said Stephanie, 42, from Banchory.

“The coast can be very soothing so I hope that’s what my pieces bring to people’s homes because a beautiful space can make you feel good.”

Inspired by travels

From the dreamy Tolsta beach on the Isle of Lewis to the warm sunny beaches of Australia, Stephanie’s love of art and travel shines through in the vibrant textured wall hangings she weaves as part of her creative venture Le Petit Moose, a nod to her French/Canadian roots.

“I’ve really honed in on this new really textured style that was one of these subconscious results of being in lockdown and this feeling of hunkering down,” said Stephanie.

“I think I was channeling my love of travel through these pieces because I wasn’t able to.

“My pieces are representative of a lot of coastal landscapes and I like the idea of really isolating a little moment whether it would be a landscape or where the ocean meets the sand.”

Art in the genes

Growing up in Canada, in a house where the dining room was used for crafting instead of eating, Stephanie’s flair for all things creative began at a very early age.

“When I was younger, my mum was always tackling sewing, ceramics or wood painting,” said Stephanie.

“I can remember doing macrame from a young age, there was always something creative going on in the house and the dining table was never really used for eating because it was always covered in crafty materials.

“I think that’s definitely where the creative seed was planted.”

Costa Rica

After flying the nest, Stephanie initially studied photography before a career as a travel agent took her off to far flung places.

Little did Stephanie know that an extreme adventure trip in Costa Rica would change the course of her life forever.

“It was while doing a human power traverse across Costa Rica where I met my husband Simon, who is from Aberdeen” said Stephanie.

“So you hiked, kayaked and cycled over 300k from coast to coast without vehicles.

“So we met in very extreme circumstances but that sets you up for other life challenges.”

Fibre art

Head over heels in love, the couple moved to America but after having their children, Eva, nine, and Sienna 11, they decided to relocate to Banchory to be nearer Simon’s family.

It was during this phase in her life when Stephanie’s creative spark came back.

“For many years I wasn’t too creative due to my job in the travel industry but then as soon as I had children I had more free time which I know some people would say the opposite,” said Stephanie.

“That allowed me to rekindle that desire to make with my hands.

“So I tried a few different things but it wasn’t until I discovered weaving that I became very passionate with fibre, wool and yarn.”

Garden studio

Turning her husband’s “man cave” in their back garden into her own studio gave Stephanie the space and focus to create distinctive textured works using her bespoke loom, a device used to weave cloth and tapestry.

“The house quickly got too full of yarn so I took over the space and it’s been great to have my own space to be creative in,” said Stephanie.

Describing her creative process as meditative and therapeutic, Stephanie is keen for more people to discover the benefits of fibre arts.

“I’m passionate about making beautiful spaces for people but I also love to teach and transfer those skills so people can reep all the benefits that weaving has provided me,” said Stephanie.

“The skills are quite easy techniques to pick up so it’s very satisfying to be able to do that.”

One of the big turning points for Stephanie was when she completed the Sustaining Life as a Creative (SLAAC) programme run by Aberdeenshire Council which is designed to support artists with their creative practice.

“That came at the perfect time because I re-orientated my goals and where I wanted my artistic practice to go,” said Stephanie.

“So I now do bigger commissions.

“I would also like to bring fibre art into more public and commercial spaces so my next goal is to commission a public piece so that everyone can enjoy it.”

Stephanie was also proud to be one of 26 crafters to be involved in the Look Again Aberdeen’s HAAN Design Pop-up at Aberdeen Art Gallery recently.

“It was really good as the art gallery is such an amazing setting and the team really know how to showcase the talent in the north east and beyond.”

For more on Le Petit Moose check out the website, Instagram, Facebook or Etsy shop.