Say cheers to the new year with our top drinks round-up

It’s that time of year again where we all look back on the year that’s passed and ponder what the next one has in store.

Scots are rife for a party come Hogmanay. Whether it’s a few friends gathered round the telly or a night out to mark the bells in style.

Either way, a tipple in hand and a chorus of Auld Lang Syne shall be echoed come midnight on Friday December 31.

But you know us at Society… we like to do things with a bit of glam.

So, this year, why not celebrate Hogmanay in style with our guide to some of the best drinks spots around the north-east to mark the occasion?

(Before heading out, please make sure to check any new, updated Covid-19 guidance and do regular lateral flow tests to help keep yourself and others around you safe.)

Whisky

The Grill

If you fancy going out true Scotsman style with kilt ‘n all, a dram or two at The Grill whisky bar in Aberdeen will see you right. An institution in the Granite City, this place has been running since 1870 and serves some of the best whisky you’ll find around the north-east.

If you’re not a whisky expert, don’t be bamboozled by the choices on offer. The Grill’s staff will happily guide you through an option to match your tastes. However, the bar has also been recognised as Aberdeen Pub of the Year on several occasions for its range of cask ales, if you’re keen to branch out.

Its old-fashioned interior décor has a traditional pub feel and come Hogmanay, there won’t be much better places to offer a hand to a trusty fiere.

Faffless

Faffless whisky and wine bar on Netherkirkgate is another great spot to visit this Hogmanay. As well as operating as a coffee shop during the day serving sumptuous brews, sandwiches and bakes, the venue certainly knows a thing or two about top-quality drinks.

Having held a spirits festival in Aberdeen a few years ago, whiskies are at the top of Faffless’ specialities. There’s plenty of options to discover along with other adventurous tipples to take your fancy, including rums and Japanese sakes.

What also makes Faffless stand out is its dazzling range of contemporary art adorning its walls. Drinks but chic? Look no further.

Wines

The Strong Water Co.

For those who aren’t planning or can’t make it out this new year, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out. The Strong Water Co. in Banchory has a huge variety of wines, snacks and tempting drinks deals available for home delivery around Aberdeenshire.

The shop has been treating Banchory locals to succulent drinks from their shop since 2019. Wines, beers, spirits – you name it, they’ve got it. Head over to The Strong Water Co.’s online shop to browse around Christmas specials and celebrate in style from the comfort of your sofa.

SugarBird Wines

Representing Aberdeen’s West End with its new wine bar and shop is SugarBird Wines on Union Grove. Owned by welcoming husband and wife couple Ruth and Alex Grahame, the venue has been enticing visitors to try out its drinks as well as its deliciously tempting cheese and charcuterie platters.

Reservations aren’t required at SugarBird Wines, but it’s worth double checking it’s festive opening times beforehand to make sure you enjoy some nice wine and warm company this Hogmanay.

Beers

Fierce Bar

Walking around Aberdeen, you’re spoilt for choice with bars and pubs around the city’s streets. Keeping it local with its huge range of tasty beers this Hogmanay will be Fierce Bar on Exchequer Row.

The Aberdeen brewery business has grown to unbelievable heights over the last few years and with beers as good as theirs, it’s easy to see why. Its house pilsner is a go-to option for a first visit, but if you like rounded experiences with your beers, try out its range of pale ales and exclusive special variety beers.

The Cranachan Killer raspberry pale ale is perfect for those with a sweet tooth, its Private Universe double IPA keeps the connoisseurs happy while the Moose Mouse chocolate stout is there for those who are just down right different.

The Noose & Monkey

Aberdeen’s Rosemount area is packed with local, independent businesses and is within walking distance from the hustle and bustle of the city centre. The Noose & Monkey on Rosemount Viaduct is one of the area’s most popular pubs and come Hogmanay, there’ll be a bit of party with funk and soul, hip hop and Motown spinning on vinyl from 8.30pm onwards.

The pub has a great selection of craft beers to take your fancy, with options coming from across globe. There’s alcohol free options too meaning nobody will feel left out and with its homely yet stylish décor inside, you’ll be sure to make a few new friends here this Hogmanay.

Cocktails

The Tippling House

Who said cocktails were just for drinking in the summer heat? Not us. There’s so many cocktail bars in Aberdeen providing great drinks this winter. But one you should pop in to visit come Hogmanay is The Tippling House on Belmont Street.

The late-night cocktail bar has garnered a solid reputation in the Granite City since opening in 2012. This Hogmanay, the venue is going all out to offer an exclusive experience you won’t find anywhere else.

Guests this Hogmanay will enjoy a five-course Asian inspired tasting menu, featuring dishes such as roasted scallops with soy butter sauce, whilst pairing each course with a specially curated cocktail. Pre-booking is essential, so get in quick and enjoy the Hogmanay celebrations with a sprinkle of pazazz.

Orchid Cocktails

Another veteran in Aberdeen’s cocktail scene worthy of a visit this Hogmanay is Orchid Cocktails on Langstane Place. After switching to cocktail deliveries to great success during lockdown, Orchid has been loving welcoming customers back to its venue and treating them to a fresh new menu this December.

Classics such as the Pink Orchid – made with vanilla vodka, braemble gin liqueur, cranberry and lime – are must haves. However, its staff are more than happy to whip up a cocktail of your fancy, no matter how quirky. Cheers to that!