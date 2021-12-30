Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Society

From Tesco to trims: Aberdeen barber enjoys razor sharp success

By Jamie Wilde
December 30, 2021, 11:45 am
Andy Tough is the owner of The 33rd barber shop in George Street, Aberdeen.
Whether it’s making it as a musician or becoming an entrepreneur, a lot of the time, life can get in the way of some of our biggest ambitions.

For Andy Tough this couldn’t have been truer, until at 33-years-old he changed his life around and pursued his dream of becoming a professional barber.

Now 40, he owns The 33rd barber shop on George Street in Aberdeen, which has doubled in size this year alone.

Andy trimming a client’s beard.

As well as excellent haircuts, the shop’s comfortable, friendly atmosphere makes The 33rd so popular with its clients.

Although Andy may now be double the age of some of his youngest employees, to him, age is just a number – apart from when it comes to music taste.

“The boys in the shop don’t listen to my music because I’m 20 years older than them,” Andy laughs.

“I might put on some Oasis or The Stone Roses, but it doesn’t last long before one of the guys chucks on Drake or somebody like that!”

The 33rd first opened back in March 2016.

Barber at heart

Creative as a child, Andy enjoyed art and was also the lead singer in a high school band with his mates.

However, his artwork with hair clippers was what his peers knew him best for during his school years.

“When I was 17, I decided to get my head totally shaved for the first time,” says Andy.

Andy’s passion for barbering stretches way back.

“But when I got home from the hairdresser, there was still long bits of hair everywhere.

“So, I went out to Argos to buy my own pair of hair clippers and sorted out my own hair from then on.

“Once my mates saw it, I started shaving all their heads as well.”

Scissor chop.

Various hairstyles including brickwork patterns were requested from Andy’s mates whilst still youngsters in the late 90s.

The whole academic experience at school “wasn’t for him” though and Andy later left his then hometown of Dunblane to Aberdeen to work in retail management training at Tesco.

“It’s such a comfortable atmosphere in the shop and people come back because they enjoy the experience,” Andy Tough.

“Once I left Dunblane to move up to Aberdeen, all of the hair stuff got sidelined so I could focus on working,” Andy explains.

“Different opportunities had taken me different ways, but I also think I was a bit naïve in my early 20s thinking that I was too old to do barbering now.

“It wasn’t until I was in my 30s when I met another barber and he gave me the push to do it – it was just one of those fateful moments.”

The 33rd decor.

Life-changing opportunity

That barber happened to be Alan Beak, one of the UK’s leading figures in the barbering industry when Andy met him in 2014 at the age of (you guessed it) 33.

Andy’s enthusiasm for barbering shone through so much that Alan offered him down to his Manchester barber shop to train with his team for six months.

Close shave.

Upon his return to Aberdeen, Andy quickly set about finding his own shop, which first opened its doors in March 2016.

“In all honesty, the first day of opening the shop, I was so nervous!” says Andy.

“It sunk in that I didn’t have my support network anymore, but that day was just about gaining confidence in myself.

“After that, it became natural.”

Members of the team at work.

Cutting edge

Unlike a lot of barbers in Aberdeen, hair washing and blow drying are a standard part of The 33rd’s barbering services.

From fades to quiffs, cuts to suit all ages are at hand, but Andy feels that his clients come for more than just a haircut.

“It’s such a comfortable atmosphere in the shop and people come back because they enjoy the experience,” he explains.

“I really want to educate others and pass on the experiences that I’ve had over the last few years,” Andy Tough.

“I’ve been working here for almost six years and some of the clients I had then still come back now.

“It’s chilled, comfortable and we’re all easy to speak to.”

New direction

Initially harbouring plans to open several barber shops, the birth of Andy’s daughter changed his grandiose plans.

Now, teaching other aspiring barbers is a central focus for Andy, having taught masterclasses and training two apprentices into full time roles in his own shop.

“I think having my own barbering school at some point would be a life goal,” says Andy.

“I really want to educate others and pass on the experiences that I’ve had over the last few years.”

Andy’s staff enjoying their work.

Simple pleasures

In an industry that’s suffered greatly due to Covid-19 restrictions, the recent successes of The 33rd are all the more impressive.

Looking ahead, as well as further cementing his shop’s status in Aberdeen, Andy is hoping to keep the simple pleasures of barbering alive and kicking.

“The shop was just me when I started. Now I’ve got six guys and have doubled in size this year alone,” says Andy.

“At the end of the day, my job revolves around cutting hair and speaking to people – it’s great.

“I really enjoy what I do.”

Visit The 33rd’s website to book an appointment.

https://the33rd.co.uk/

