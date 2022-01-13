Alford Artist speaks out on mental health and creative industry in north-east

An error occurred. Please try again.

If you’ve ever been lucky enough to pop into Everlongart Studio & Gift Shop, you’ll have been warmly greeted by proud owner – Jodie Bews.

An artist in her own right, Jodie has no qualms about celebrating the work of others.

In fact her gorgeous studio, which can be found at Alford in Aberdeenshire, is brimming with the work of fellow local creators.

From Beauelle Handmade Jewellery to Plaid in Scotland, Jodie plays host to a beautiful mix of handmade and one off pieces.

From the colourful entrance to the inviting window display, it’s no wonder that Jodie is never short of customers.

She believes she has finally found her vocation in life, after trying her hand at numerous careers.

Here at Society, we believe it’s never too late to change direction and start over. We caught up with Jodie, and found out why a fledgling idea has become so much more than just a business.

“I was working as a carer at the time, and I had also worked offshore,” said Jodie.

“I had trained to be a nurse but never finished my training in the end.

“I’d changed jobs a lot, but something I had always wanted was my own studio space where I could do my work.”

Art was the one constant for Jodie, and she discovered a love of drawing in early childhood.

“I loved art from when I was tiny, I was always drawing,” she said.

“I kept it up as well, regardless of whether I was offshore or nursing.

“I’m a self taught watercolour artist, although I’ve worked in lots of different mediums over the years.”

Fate finally intervened, and Jodie, 36, launched the studio almost six years ago.

She has also found that art has been a comfort on her journey with mental health after she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“Now I have the right support, life is so much better,” she said.

“Everlongart has always kept me going. Were it not for the shop, I would be in bed or hospital.

“It gave me a reason to get up every single day.”

When Jodie first opened, she thought she would stock her own work, alongside creations from her partner, Kenny Wood, who is a woodcarver.

But she soon found herself renting out shelf space to fellow makers, and around 25 people now display their work in the studio.

“It just grew arms and legs. It’s funny because it has never actually been used as a studio. I’ve never been able to work out of here because it’s always so busy,” said Jodie.

“I thought I’d be sitting there all day painting, and the odd customer might pop in.”

Quite the opposite has happened, and Everlongart has become a huge part of the community.

“It has been unbelievable with everyone shopping locally,” said Jodie.

“The pandemic certainly helped in the aspect of people supporting small business.

“Of course it was hard during lockdown, the entire shop went online for door to door deliveries around the village.”

But with her best Christmas season to date firmly under her belt, Jodie is excited for the future.

“Work feels such a comfortable space for me and it’s handy when you need presents,” she said.

“I now have a waitlist of 100 makers who want their creations to be on the shelves, so it’s a very good position to be in.”

Business may be booming, but Jodie hasn’t forgotten her own love of art and continues to paint.

“I love the diversity of it,” she said.

“My work can be transparent, or vibrant and full of colour.

“As I am self taught, I missed out on the experience of art school. Meeting different people and experiencing different scenarios.

“But I have always been able to go off on my own and do what I like. Art is just how you feel.”

The shop has also been given the nod by First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, who paid a visit last May and brought a few items, before having a quick chat with Jodie.

The memorable moment was captured on social media, which plays a big part in how Jodie runs her business.

“Every time I get new stock, I put pictures of it on social media,” she said. People message right away asking me to keep things aside. I post things UK wide, so it’s very handy to have the post office right next door.

“It’s so lovely to have regular customers as well, especially when I can remember them having babies and now those babies are off to school.

“I never expected things to go so well in a million years.

“I feel very grateful because I love what I do, I’m lucky.”

You can find out more on Facebook @Everlongart