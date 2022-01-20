Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mum of two launches jewellery business in face of mental health

By Ellie House
January 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Dani Jackson launched her own business, selling jewellery made from polymer clay
When Dani Jackson was advised to take up a hobby, she had no idea it would lead to launching her own business.

Like many of us, Dani, who has two young children, struggled with mental health in the face of the pandemic, especially when her husband returned to work during the second lockdown.

She counts herself lucky to have accessed weekly therapy via the NHS, and was told to take up a hobby which would keep both her mind and body busy.

Dani turned her hobby into a business

Having always loved art and the creative side of things, Dani decided to try her hand at making earrings from polymer clay.

What started as a journey to improve her wellbeing, has now turned into a fully fledged business.

Dani’s stunning earrings are stocked both online and in store, with beautiful Scandi colours and a range of shapes – from crescent moons to rainbows – under the name Isle and Coast.

We caught up with her and found out what’s next for her beautiful jewellery line.

It has been a busy time for Dani, who juggles running the business with her nine till five job.

“I still work full time, I’m a regional manager for a woman’s clothing company,” said Dani, who is mum to seven year old Oli, and Harris, two.

“People ask me how I find the time, and I honestly don’t know.

“My role includes travelling, but luckily I’m based in Aberdeen.”

She has designed lightweight statement earrings made from clay

The family previously lived in Montrose, where lockdown became increasingly difficult.

“We were away from our family and you weren’t allowed to visit people,” said Dani.

“I knew I was going through a bad spell having experienced similar in the past, and I just didn’t want to go back to that place again.

“I phoned the GP and had a weekly phone call with a therapist, who suggested I get a hobby which would keep both my hands and my mind busy.”

Armed with a rolling pin from the kitchen drawer, Dani set about working with clay and made herself some earrings.

“I could never really find statements earrings that weren’t too heavy to wear,” said Dani.

“Friends started asking if I could earrings for them, this was the Christmas of 2020.

“Then my mum suggested I should start selling them, and it went from there.”

Dani now has her own website and is stocked in several shops across the north-east

Dani launched her business around February time last year, and has even attracted customers from as far afield as Italy.

“I was worried at first because there were so many people out there making jewellery from polymer clay,” she said.

“The crafting and clay community is amazing though.

“It took me a while to get my specific style. I like to keep things neutral.

“I tried so hard to do bright eccentric things, but now I’ve muted it down. Everything is a lot softer.

“I get all my cutters from UK suppliers. Clay can be really hard to get hold of as a lot of it comes from America.

“So when you finally get some it’s fill your boots time.”

She makes his pair by hand, with no one pair alike

As for the name, Dani was inspired by the beautiful north-east.

“I love Scotland, I don’t understand why you’d want to go on holiday anywhere else.

“I find it very inspiring, and the name just came to me.”

Dani lets inspiration strike instead of planning her eye catching designs however, a method which is clearly working for her.

“The amount of things you can do is endless,” she said.

“I use the primary colours then mix everything myself. I don’t really plan, I just do whatever I feel like doing.”

Once the shape has been cut, the clays bakes in the oven for one hour before Dani gets on with sanding.

Dani veers towards softer and more neutral designs

“Then I give everything a bubble bath and it’s onto my favourite part which is assembling,” she said.

“I find it quite relaxing.”

Dani s now hoping to expand her range

Dani went on to set up her own website, and her products are also stocked at Starfish Studio in Johnsaven and Number One in Banchory, alongside Artisan Giftware in Buckie.

“I do a blog on my website about tools of the trade, it’s so good to be able to help other crafters out,” she said.

“I love what I do, and I’m always thinking to myself, what can I add?

“So many of my styles have very Scottish names and a lot of the time I use Gaelic , so my spring 2022 collection is “àm an earraich” meaning the springtime.

“I love Gaelic, I have such early memories of being around people who spoke Gaelic and would watch dòtaman.”

These beautiful drop earrings were made by hand

Alongside earrings, Dani also makes beautiful necklaces with initial charms, and is now focusing on bringing in new creations.

“I’m currently experimenting with trinket trays and wall hangings,” said Dani.

“I originally set up my Instagram to show things that I had made, I never imagined that it would turn into this.

Dani works from home in her conservatory, which she has turned into her crafts room

“I had someone from Italy order stuff for Christmas, and then they’ve just made another order recently.

“That’s a really good feeling.”

To find out more, visit the Instagram page @isleandcoat or check out the website at www.isleandcoast.com/

