Talk of the Town: Spice up breakfast with Latinway’s new menu

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Take a look at our February favourite food and drink picks available right now around the north-east.

With its bar and restaurant, coffee bothy and bike shop, The Douglas Arms Hotel in Banchory has plenty of options to tempt you for a visit.

Situated on the town’s High Street, its February food options are not to be missed.

Its early bird menu offers two courses for just £10.99, kids eat free all this month and there’s two for one cocktails from Tuesdays to Fridays. Blimey!

Looking to do a bit more to support local causes this year?

Try making a swap from your regular coffee shop to Recharge Café in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre.

100% of its profits go to children’s charity Charlie’s House and you can enjoy a wide range of drinks including teas, coffees and soft drinks, as well as delicious cakes and cooked meals.

Colour and vibrancy are at the heart of the décor and the food at Latinway on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street.

Its Latin American food has proved a popular hit in the Granite City.

Now, you can make breakfast feel a little more exotic with Latinway’s new breakfast menu, featuring a wide range of dishes including the Gran Colombia and The Gaucho panini.

Situated on Countesswells Road in Aberdeen is Figment Coffee, a coffee shop and roastery that’s a firm favourite with Aberdonians.

As well as enjoying its excellent coffee, try out some of the dishes from its new food menu.

Perfect for a chilly February day is the shakshuka, a spiced pepper, onion and tomato sauce with baked egg served on a hot skillet with a slice of sourdough.

Kepplestone Farm in Bucksburn has a shop that’s hugely popular around Aberdeen – and for good reason.

At Kepplestone Farm Shop, local is everything. Right now, you can pick up vegan pies from Breer Pie Co.’s new pie menu, sumptuous cheesecakes from Chill Out Cheesecakes as well as super fresh milk and cream from local dairies.

A one-stop-shop for all things local, it’s well worth a gander.