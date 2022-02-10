Talk of the Town: Spice up breakfast with Latinway’s new menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Spice up breakfast with Latinway’s new menu

By Jamie Wilde
February 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 10, 2022, 3:56 pm
Spice up your breakfast Latin style.
Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Take a look at our February favourite food and drink picks available right now around the north-east.

The Douglas Arms Hotel

The Douglas Arms Hotel in Banchory.

With its bar and restaurant, coffee bothy and bike shop, The Douglas Arms Hotel in Banchory has plenty of options to tempt you for a visit.

Situated on the town’s High Street, its February food options are not to be missed.

Its early bird menu offers two courses for just £10.99, kids eat free all this month and there’s two for one cocktails from Tuesdays to Fridays. Blimey!

Recharge Café

Recharge Cafe.

Looking to do a bit more to support local causes this year?

Try making a swap from your regular coffee shop to Recharge Café in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre.

100% of its profits go to children’s charity Charlie’s House and you can enjoy a wide range of drinks including teas, coffees and soft drinks, as well as delicious cakes and cooked meals.

Latinway

Latinway, Belmont Street, Aberdeen.

Colour and vibrancy are at the heart of the décor and the food at Latinway on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street.

Its Latin American food has proved a popular hit in the Granite City.

Now, you can make breakfast feel a little more exotic with Latinway’s new breakfast menu, featuring a wide range of dishes including the Gran Colombia and The Gaucho panini.

Figment Coffee

Shakshuka at Figment Coffee.

Situated on Countesswells Road in Aberdeen is Figment Coffee, a coffee shop and roastery that’s a firm favourite with Aberdonians.

As well as enjoying its excellent coffee, try out some of the dishes from its new food menu.

Perfect for a chilly February day is the shakshuka, a spiced pepper, onion and tomato sauce with baked egg served on a hot skillet with a slice of sourdough.

Kepplestone Farm Shop

Kepplestone Farm Shop, Bucksburn.

Kepplestone Farm in Bucksburn has a shop that’s hugely popular around Aberdeen – and for good reason.

At Kepplestone Farm Shop, local is everything. Right now, you can pick up vegan pies from Breer Pie Co.’s new pie menu, sumptuous cheesecakes from Chill Out Cheesecakes as well as super fresh milk and cream from local dairies.

A one-stop-shop for all things local, it’s well worth a gander.

