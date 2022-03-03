Aberdeenshire cafe launches Benedict Cumberbatch burger – but it’s not what you’d expect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire cafe launches Benedict Cumberbatch burger – but it’s not what you’d expect

By Rosemary Lowne
March 3, 2022, 9:21 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 4:40 pm
Bun in a million: Cafe 83's signature burger is hugely popular. Picture by Scott Baxter.
Word of mouth has spread about Cafe 83 – and for all the right reasons.

This small but mighty Kemnay cafe is punching well above its weight in terms of the mouthwatering food its serving up.

From katsu chicken loaded toasties and juicy burgers to pancakes stakes and scones, there’s quite literally something to suit all tastebuds.

Headed up by director Andrew Hutcheon, who has been working in hospitality since the tender age of 12, he prides himself on making Cafe 83 somewhere people can enjoy restaurant quality food in a super relaxed environment.

Here Andrew, who works alongside his wife Kerri, tells Society why he lives and breathes Cafe 83 and why he’s lucky to have such a talented team of staff working with him.

Heart of the community: Director Andrew Hutcheon and his talented team at Cafe 83 always go above and beyond to help out in the local community. During the recent storms they provided free food for people left without power. Picture by Scott Baxter.

How would you describe Cafe 83?

We describe ourselves as more than a cafe because we do evening bistro meals on a Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. So we serve restaurant quality food in a relaxed atmosphere. All of our staff are really chatty so they get on really well with the customers. We’ve created somewhere people can enjoy restaurant quality food from what feels like effectively your living room.

Sweet success: Customers can’t get enough of the salted caramel brownie served with a Blue WKD sorbet. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Can you tell us about your background Andrew?

I started off as a KP (kitchen assistant) when I was 12 in my local chip shop. That was a culture shock as my boss at the time was pretty strict. It was two hours a week and I was on £2 an hour. I’ve always wanted to make money and I’ve always worked hard so I enjoyed it. I left there when I was 14/15 and since then I’ve worked in quite a few places like The Marriott in Aberdeen, Newmachar Hotel and the Spider’s Web. The Newmachar Hotel was a massive part of my career I was there for over 10 years on and off and was latterly the manager. Cafe 83 has been open for about five years now and I became director in December last year. It’s been good and really busy. We’ve also been getting good reviews as well so it’s going in the right direction.

Egg-cellent: Pictured is the eggs royale which is served on sourdough bread with poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, spinach and smoked salmon, Picture by Scott Baxter.

What is it you enjoy about your job?

For me it’s genuinely about giving customers an amazing experience. It might sound big headed but I quite like hearing people’s experiences at the cafe through a third party. So for example when someone tells their friend they’ve had a great time at the cafe and then their friend passes that on to me.

Passion for good food and service: Director Andrew Hutcheon says Cafe 83 serves up great food in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. Picture by Scott Baxter.

What’s on the menu at Cafe 83?

We do one of the best breakfasts in the north-east. We’ve got a reputation for it now as every Saturday and Sunday we’re really busy for our breakfasts. We use quality ingredients from the McWilliams butchery so we use their bacon and sausages etc. It’s only £8.25 for a full breakfast with two bacon, a sausage, hash brown, black pudding, toast, fried egg, beans, haggis, mushrooms and tattie scones. We also do eggs benedict which is poached eggs on sourdough bread with roast ham and sriracha hollandaise sauce. As well as that we serve eggs royale which is sourdough bread with poached eggs, hollandaise sauce with spinach and smoked salmon. Our smashed avocado on sourdough with poached eggs and chilli flakes.

Breakfast of champions: The hearty Cafe 83 breakfast is always in demand especially at the weekend. Picture by Scott Baxter.

We’ve also heard that your pancake stacks are popular?

Yes they are, we serve up a good variety of toppings such as Biscoff sauce and a crumbled Lotus biscuit. We’ve also got Nutella with crushed nuts and marshmallows and for those who like both sweet and savoury, we’ve got a bacon and maple syrup option.

Flipping fantastic: The pancake stacks always go down well. Pictured is the nutella pancakes with nuts and marshmallows. Picture by Scott Baxter.

 

What about lunch?

We do loaded toasties so we’ve got macaroni and bacon toasties, we’ve got chicken, black pudding and peppercorn sauce toasties, we’ve got Katsu chicken and cheese toasties – they’re awesome. We also have soup of the day and classics like our 83 burger with sriracha mayonaise, cos lettuce, beef tomato with applewood smoked cheese, crispy onions and bacon. We also have beer battered haddock goujons served with fries, lemon, tartare sauce and salad and southern fried chicken goujons served with fries, coleslaw and salad. We also do a chicken and bacon stack with parmesan mash, mushroom cream sauce and crispy onions.

Loaded toasties: The macaroni and bacon loaded toastie certainly hits the spot. Picture by Scott Baxter.

 

What can customers expect on the evening menu?

A Wednesday night we do a burger night. We’ve recently revamped and launched the burger night so there are 16 burgers that change every two weeks. They come with fries and coleslaw and you get two for £16. The Cafe 83 burger is always the most popular but we also have the Benedict Cumberbatch burger which is like eggs benedict on a burger so it’s got the six ounce burger, the cos lettuce, tomato, poached egg, grilled ham and hollandaise sauce. We also have a burger called Tokyo suicide which is a really spicy burger with chicken and an Asian style coleslaw, chillies. We also have the Mr Bean burger which is vegetarian with smashed avocado, cheese, salsa, onion marmalade. All the burgers are pretty cool. We also have the normal evening menu with a range of fish, chicken and beef dishes and fajitas that can be done in four different ways as well as king prawns and steak  so there are choices there for everyone.

Cooked to perfection: The Cafe 83 burger nights have proved popular. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Are there any sweet treats on the menu?

Yes we’ve got a new supplier now called Sweet Toots Cakery so they supply us with brownies and cupcakes etc. But we do make our own scones, that’s one thing we’ll never take away because we’ve got a reputation for them as well. Our chef also makes a passion fruit panna cotta with carmelised banana which is pretty special. We also stock Simpsons ice-cream from Buckie. We got them to blend us a blue wicked sorbet so we put that with our salted caramel brownie.

Coffee and cake: Cafe 83 is the perfect place to pop in for a cake and a cuppa. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Cafe 83 is also a big part of the community isn’t it?

Yes, during lockdown, we were probably one of the first places to start doing deliveries and takeaways. We also helped people affected by storm Arwin recently. In Kemnay there was no power so we decided to set up a barbecue so we were giving out free food to all the community and we also helped out in Torphins.

Chilled vibes: Cafe 83 prides itself on its relaxed and friendly atmosphere. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Have you got any plans for the future?

Our head chef Matthew Stewart came on board not long ago. We worked together years ago, went our separate paths and came back together for the cafe. We’ve brought him in with the premise that we’re going to look to expand and take on another cafe or bistro and the eventual plan is to have a chain of cafes. We’ve also got an award nomination through for the Best Cafe at the Scottish Business Awards which is exciting.

Recipe for success: The head chef Matthew Stewart is thrilled to have started at Cafe 83 – Picture by Scott Baxter.

To find out more about Cafe 83 go to their Facebook page www.facebook.com/cafe83kemnay or Instagram page @cafe83kemnay

 

 

