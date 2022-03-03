Talk of the Town: Cuban cocktails and cosy cafes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Talk of the Town: Cuban cocktails and cosy cafes

By Jamie Wilde
March 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 3:31 pm
Fancy some £4.95 cocktails this weekend?
Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week. From hot cuppas in cafes to classy cocktails in Cuban inspired bars, Society’s latest top food and drink picks has you covered.

Kirk View

Scottish Bramble at new Kirk View Cafe premises.

Kirk View Café was a popular mainstay on Aberdeen’s Union Terrace. But with its relocation to Belmont Street, the business has taken everything up a notch.

The restaurant now has an open plan kitchen while upstairs is home to its new cocktail spot, Caberstone Lounge. Kirk View’s Scottish tapas food theme is staying the same for now, but be sure to book ahead and try out the new spot.

Inversnecky Café

Inversnecky Cafe’s creative signs.

Inversnecky Café on Aberdeen’s Beach Esplanade is full of character. Coffees and teas, filled rolls and ice cream are perfect for people of all ages.

But the café’s main attraction comes with its chalkboard signage. It’s customised every day with a joke to brighten up your day and gains a lot of love on social media.

Enjoy a wholesome lunch with a few laughs on the side.

No.8 High Street

No.8 High Street’s avocado on sourdough toast.

No.8 High Street is a popular spot in Inverurie for its studio spaces which can be hired out to exercise classes.

But even more popular is its family-friendly coffee shop. The menu is filled with delights including home bakes, pancakes, hot chocolates and coffees.

Its avocado on sourdough toast with poached eggs and fiery chilli flakes looks a winner.

Red Robin Records Vinyl Café

Paninis at Red Robin Records Vinyl Café.

As well as being a great spot for music lovers and avid record collectors, Red Robin Records is also earning a reputation for its range of hot drinks and food it serves from its café space.

Situated on Correction Wynd in Aberdeen, it roasts its coffee fresh in house and also offers hot food like paninis and all-day breakfasts.

Chill out with some music and tasty food.

Revolución de Cuba Aberdeen

Classic daiquiri at Revolución de Cuba Aberdeen.

Needing a bit of Havana sunshine in your life right now?

Revolución de Cuba Aberdeen is a bar located in the city’s Academy Centre on Belmont Street offering slices of summer with its drinks.

Beers, spirits and go-to favourites are all available. But make sure to head on Sundays for its selection of £4.95 cocktails. Try the Mango Passion Spritz – it doesn’t disappoint.

