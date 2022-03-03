Talk of the Town: Cuban cocktails and cosy cafes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week. From hot cuppas in cafes to classy cocktails in Cuban inspired bars, Society’s latest top food and drink picks has you covered.

Kirk View Café was a popular mainstay on Aberdeen’s Union Terrace. But with its relocation to Belmont Street, the business has taken everything up a notch.

The restaurant now has an open plan kitchen while upstairs is home to its new cocktail spot, Caberstone Lounge. Kirk View’s Scottish tapas food theme is staying the same for now, but be sure to book ahead and try out the new spot.

Inversnecky Café on Aberdeen’s Beach Esplanade is full of character. Coffees and teas, filled rolls and ice cream are perfect for people of all ages.

But the café’s main attraction comes with its chalkboard signage. It’s customised every day with a joke to brighten up your day and gains a lot of love on social media.

Enjoy a wholesome lunch with a few laughs on the side.

No.8 High Street is a popular spot in Inverurie for its studio spaces which can be hired out to exercise classes.

But even more popular is its family-friendly coffee shop. The menu is filled with delights including home bakes, pancakes, hot chocolates and coffees.

Its avocado on sourdough toast with poached eggs and fiery chilli flakes looks a winner.

As well as being a great spot for music lovers and avid record collectors, Red Robin Records is also earning a reputation for its range of hot drinks and food it serves from its café space.

Situated on Correction Wynd in Aberdeen, it roasts its coffee fresh in house and also offers hot food like paninis and all-day breakfasts.

Chill out with some music and tasty food.

Needing a bit of Havana sunshine in your life right now?

Revolución de Cuba Aberdeen is a bar located in the city’s Academy Centre on Belmont Street offering slices of summer with its drinks.

Beers, spirits and go-to favourites are all available. But make sure to head on Sundays for its selection of £4.95 cocktails. Try the Mango Passion Spritz – it doesn’t disappoint.