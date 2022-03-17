Talk of the Town: Savour a slice of Ireland with St. Patrick’s Day drinks in the north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will be rife this weekend. Why not grab a Guinness and stop off at some of these excellent venues along the way?

If you’re keen to indulge in a chocolate paradise this weekend, look no further.

The Chocolate Bar in The Square, Ellon, is the perfect stop for all kinds of quality chocolates and sweet treats – ideal with Easter just round the corner.

However, with Mother’s Day even sooner, treat your mum to a Mother’s Day afternoon tea experience she’ll be sure to savour.

With today marking St. Patrick’s Day, it’d only be right to pick out one of the north-east’s most popular Irish bars where you can celebrate the occasion in style.

Malones, situated in Aberdeen’s Shiprow, is always up for a party with live music scheduled seven nights a week.

Enjoy a Guinness or a nice Irish whiskey among the pub’s great atmosphere. Sláinte!

We all love a good cuppa to start our day. But Symposium’s coffees are among the crème de la crème in the north-east.

The family run business has over a dozen locations in Scotland, including its hub in Queen Street, Peterhead, and click and collect orders can easily be made through its app if you’re on the go.

Coffee and cake, anyone?

Aberdeen Restaurant Week is one of the biggest highlights of the north-east’s food and drink calendar.

One venue you should visit before its offers end this Friday is Molly’s Bistro in Aberdeen’s Douglas Hotel, Market Street.

Enjoy a three-course meal for £25 per person at Molly’s and be sure to try out its breaded smoked haddock fishcake which looks irresistible.

Kinellar in Aberdeenshire is home to Forest Farm organic dairy. The award-winning, artisanal business is a firm favourite among north-east locals and one of its newest gelateria creations will have you drooling.

Forest Farm’s very own, handmade Creme Egg flavoured gelato is folded with milk chocolate and rippled with homemade creme egg filling fondant.

How could you resist?