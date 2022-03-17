Talk of the Town: Savour a slice of Ireland with St. Patrick’s Day drinks in the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Talk of the Town: Savour a slice of Ireland with St. Patrick’s Day drinks in the north-east

By Jamie Wilde
March 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 17, 2022, 7:59 am
Fancy a St. Patrick's Day drink this weekend?
Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will be rife this weekend. Why not grab a Guinness and stop off at some of these excellent venues along the way?

The Chocolate Bar

The Chocolate Bar, Ellon.

If you’re keen to indulge in a chocolate paradise this weekend, look no further.

The Chocolate Bar in The Square, Ellon, is the perfect stop for all kinds of quality chocolates and sweet treats – ideal with Easter just round the corner.

However, with Mother’s Day even sooner, treat your mum to a Mother’s Day afternoon tea experience she’ll be sure to savour.

Malones

Malones, Shiprow, Aberdeen.

With today marking St. Patrick’s Day, it’d only be right to pick out one of the north-east’s most popular Irish bars where you can celebrate the occasion in style.

Malones, situated in Aberdeen’s Shiprow, is always up for a party with live music scheduled seven nights a week.

Enjoy a Guinness or a nice Irish whiskey among the pub’s great atmosphere. Sláinte!

Symposium

Symposium Coffee House.

We all love a good cuppa to start our day. But Symposium’s coffees are among the crème de la crème in the north-east.

The family run business has over a dozen locations in Scotland, including its hub in Queen Street, Peterhead, and click and collect orders can easily be made through its app if you’re on the go.

Coffee and cake, anyone?

Molly’s Bistro

Molly’s Bistro smoked haddock fishcake.

Aberdeen Restaurant Week is one of the biggest highlights of the north-east’s food and drink calendar.

One venue you should visit before its offers end this Friday is Molly’s Bistro in Aberdeen’s Douglas Hotel, Market Street.

Enjoy a three-course meal for £25 per person at Molly’s and be sure to try out its breaded smoked haddock fishcake which looks irresistible.

Forest Farm

Forest Farm’s gelateria.

Kinellar in Aberdeenshire is home to Forest Farm organic dairy. The award-winning, artisanal business is a firm favourite among north-east locals and one of its newest gelateria creations will have you drooling.

Forest Farm’s very own, handmade Creme Egg flavoured gelato is folded with milk chocolate and rippled with homemade creme egg filling fondant.

How could you resist?

