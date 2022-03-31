The Cleavin Barber Club: Cuts and shaves fit for true gents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The Cleavin Barber Club: Cuts and shaves fit for true gents

By Jamie Wilde
March 31, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 6:49 pm
The Cleavin Barber Club is a haven for true gents. Pictured is owner, Daniel Cleavin.
The Cleavin Barber Club is a haven for true gents. Pictured is owner, Daniel Cleavin.

Minimalistic décor is the look a la mode for many modern businesses today. But there are others that like to keep good old-fashioned style alive, like The Cleavin Barber Club in Cove Bay, Aberdeen.

A traditional, gentlemanly ethos is at the heart of the business’s mission– from its antique furnishings to its suit-wearing barbers.

Run by Aberdonian owner Daniel Cleavin since November 2018, the barber club is renowned for its award-winning wet shaves as well as haircuts and it also has a second location in Banchory.

Inside The Cleavin Barber Club, Cove Bay, Aberdeen.

Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack are among the music picks played in the shop with the relaxed atmosphere a core feature of the overall experience.

Despite having a stop-start journey with Covid restrictions, Daniel is full of ideas for the club going forward.

“We’re looking to have whisky tasting events and make the venue feel like more than a place just for cutting hair,” says Daniel.

“I’ve always liked the idea of whisky and cigar evenings to tie in with the club feel we have here.”

Owner Daniel Cleavin in formal work attire.

Born to be a barber

After leaving school at 16, it didn’t take Daniel long to pursue his passion for cutting hair.

His initial steps into the industry came with a hairdressing apprenticeship at Ashoka in Aberdeen’s Albyn Terrace, where he learned his craft for three years.

“I knew quite a lot of hairdressers when I was younger, but I only really knew one or two male hairdressers,” says Daniel.

Daniel at work.

“I thought it seemed like a pretty cool idea for me to go into at the time and was something a bit different.

“It was all about just starting out from there, then I ended up moving onto barbering.”

Daniel adds that he worked in “just around every barber in Aberdeen” over the years before deciding to take the plunge with his own shop four years ago.

Daniel at work.

The Cleavin Barber Club

“I always fancied opening up my own shop one day, so I just went for it,” says Daniel.

“It was a white shell of a building that we moved into, so we were good to get cracking on renovating from the offset.

“The hardest part was sourcing antique furniture and trying to get the right look, to be honest!”

The Cleavin Barber Club decor.

This traditional, old-fashioned look is now central not just to the visual aesthetics of the barber shop, but to the entire concept of The Cleavin Barber Club.

“When you go to pubs nowadays, everything is all sleek and modern; there are exposed pipes and things like that everywhere and I think that loses the aesthetics of old, traditional pubs,” Daniel explains.

“It’s a gentleman type feel we aim for,” Daniel Cleavin.

“With barber shops it’s the same, and I’m not saying it’s a bad thing, but I wanted to take things back to being a bit more traditional – everything from the décor to how we dress and the music.

“It’s a gentleman type feel we aim for.”

Award-winning shaves

Officially opening in November 2018, Daniel says that the business was an immediate hit.

Within year one, its second location Banchory opened to similar success with clients outside of Aberdeen – including from Stonehaven and Inverurie – regularly visiting.

Staff member at work.

That same first year in business also saw Daniel bestowed with a top industry award for his work at the club.

“I won the best wet shave award back in 2019 at the Shaba Hair and Beauty Awards which was great to receive,” says Daniel.

“It’s something I’d worked towards in my career, for sure. The club was also up for three awards in total last year – best team, best interior and best wet shave again.

“I’d say it’s the shaves that are the biggest thing about Cleavin Barber Club.

“I think the whole club ethos is what makes us different to other barbers around the north-east,” Daniel Cleavin.

“At a lot of other salon type barbershops, you might not think about them being places to go for a shave.

“But we like to keep attention to detail – there’s masculine smelling candles, the music’s played low, the towels have scented oils on them… it’s these little things that people like and pick up on.”

Join the club

Like many others in the hair and beauty industry, The Cleavin Barber Club suffered setbacks from Covid restrictions and is still slowly getting back to pre-pandemic levels of business.

Daniel is keen to spread the word and have more gents become members of his one-of-a-kind barber club.

Cleavin’s cutting and shaving utensils.

“Our clients ages range from early 20s right up to 60s and 70s. I think the whole club ethos is what makes us different to other barbers around the north-east,” says Daniel.

“The atmosphere and social aspects are both key elements. We all enjoy having a laugh and having conversations flowing.

“Shop three was potentially on the cards for us last year and it’d be nice to branch out of Aberdeen.

“But right now, it’s about focusing to try and get things back on track after Covid and keep things busy.”

Bookings for The Cleavin Barber Club can be made online via its website: www.thecleavinbarberclub.com

www.instagram.com/thecleavinbarberclub

