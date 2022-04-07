Talk of the Town: Say ahoy to Easter with this Aberdeen cafe’s special hot chocolate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Talk of the Town: Say ahoy to Easter with this Aberdeen cafe’s special hot chocolate

By Jamie Wilde
April 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Easter brunch this weekend?

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Easter is just around the corner and there’s a special hot chocolate around that you simply have to get your hands on.

The Ploughman

The Ploughman.

Not much can top visiting a traditional pub on a chilled out Sunday. The Ploughman on North Deeside, Peterculter, has hearty pub grub that’s perfect for Sunday lunch.

But its bar is also stocked with a fine selection of draught lagers, gins, whiskies, liqueurs and wines – there really is something for everyone. A great spot for families and dogs are also welcome.

Café Ahoy

Daim Easter hot chocolate at Café Ahoy.

Spring is upon us and that means Easter is just around the corner. Café Ahoy on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard have whipped up a mouthwatering Easter special which looks too good to resist.

The Daim Easter hot chocolate is filled to the brim with milky, chocolatey goodness then topped with cream and a Daim style cream egg. Step into chocolate heaven.

BioCafe

Healthy salad dish at BioCafe.

BioCafe on Aberdeen’s Rosemount Viaduct is brimming with good vibes and bright personality – and it recently just celebrated its third birthday.

Its food is just as colourful, with plant-based ingredients at the heart of its healthy and tasty dishes. Acai smoothie bowls are a game-changing breakfast option while popular favourites like the kimchi burger and homemade vegan bakes are must haves.

Humbug

Humbug sweet shop.

If you fancy treating the kids this weekend, or would like a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Humbug sweet shop on Aberdeen’s Rosemount Place might just be for you.

Of course, there’s the retro pick and mix options. But there’s also a luxury range of high-quality chocolates, fudge, marzipan and ice cream to suit all tastes. A feast for the eyes and the belly!

Chaophraya Aberdeen

Chicken red Thai curry and steamed noodles at Chaophraya.

Chaophraya on Aberdeen’s Union Street is a favourite Thai restaurant among Granite City locals. As well as setting up cooking masterclasses for budding chefs, diners can enjoy Thai cuisine where presentation is just as important as taste.

Seasonal specials like the Panang beef rib are worth a look-in, but vegan dishes and desserts are also at hand.

