Talk of the Town: Say ahoy to Easter with this Aberdeen cafe’s special hot chocolate

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Easter is just around the corner and there’s a special hot chocolate around that you simply have to get your hands on.

Not much can top visiting a traditional pub on a chilled out Sunday. The Ploughman on North Deeside, Peterculter, has hearty pub grub that’s perfect for Sunday lunch.

But its bar is also stocked with a fine selection of draught lagers, gins, whiskies, liqueurs and wines – there really is something for everyone. A great spot for families and dogs are also welcome.

Spring is upon us and that means Easter is just around the corner. Café Ahoy on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard have whipped up a mouthwatering Easter special which looks too good to resist.

The Daim Easter hot chocolate is filled to the brim with milky, chocolatey goodness then topped with cream and a Daim style cream egg. Step into chocolate heaven.

BioCafe on Aberdeen’s Rosemount Viaduct is brimming with good vibes and bright personality – and it recently just celebrated its third birthday.

Its food is just as colourful, with plant-based ingredients at the heart of its healthy and tasty dishes. Acai smoothie bowls are a game-changing breakfast option while popular favourites like the kimchi burger and homemade vegan bakes are must haves.

If you fancy treating the kids this weekend, or would like a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Humbug sweet shop on Aberdeen’s Rosemount Place might just be for you.

Of course, there’s the retro pick and mix options. But there’s also a luxury range of high-quality chocolates, fudge, marzipan and ice cream to suit all tastes. A feast for the eyes and the belly!

Chaophraya on Aberdeen’s Union Street is a favourite Thai restaurant among Granite City locals. As well as setting up cooking masterclasses for budding chefs, diners can enjoy Thai cuisine where presentation is just as important as taste.

Seasonal specials like the Panang beef rib are worth a look-in, but vegan dishes and desserts are also at hand.