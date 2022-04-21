The Drouthy Laird serves up delicious drinks garnished with live music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
The Drouthy Laird serves up delicious drinks garnished with live music

By Rosemary Lowne
April 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 10:03 am
Shaken not stirred: The Drouthy Laird has a large selection of cocktails including the popular espresso martini, (left) strawberry daiquiri and passionfruit martini. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DCT Media
Shaken not stirred: The Drouthy Laird has a large selection of cocktails including the popular espresso martini, (left) strawberry daiquiri and passionfruit martini. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DCT Media

“Arrive as a stranger and leave as a friend” is the motto at The Drouthy Laird, a family-run pub, restaurant and live music venue at the beating heart of the Inverurie community.

A world away from the characterless big chain pubs that dominate many a high street, soulmates Lesley Parker and her husband Laird have quite literally poured their heart and soul into creating not just a pub but a community hub where good food, drinks, live music and banter is always on the menu.

And it’s a proper family affair as the couple’s three sons Ben, 18, who is the training manager, Jack, 26, and Rhys, 23, are all involved in the business.

Family affair: The Parker family pride themselves on being a family run pub where everyone is welcome. Pictured are Laird and Lesley Parker, front left and right, with their three sons Rhys, Ben and Jack. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

“When we first took over the building, which was the former British Legion, five years ago, it was always with the idea that we would create somewhere we would want to go together as a couple or as family”, said Lesley

“Just a place where we could take the family to watch live music and somewhere we could go for dancing or dinner with friends.

“So we’ve created a pub where everyone is welcome and it’s all about family.”

Hospitality in the blood

The daughter of hotel owners, hospitality has always been in Lesley’s blood and combined with Laird’s deep love of Inverurie – he is involved in countless community clubs and groups – the couple feel that The Drouthy Laird was their calling of the spirited kind.

“My parents worked in hospitality for most of my life,” said Lesley.

“They owned The Kirkhill Hotel in Gorebridge in Midlothian so me and Laird used to work together at weddings and functions – we loved it.

“It was a real family place and was absolutely the best way to grow up as we had a lot of fun.”

A shelf with bottles of whisky in The Droughty Laird hangs under a mirror that reads "The Drouthy Laird, arrive as a stranger leave as a friend".
The Drouthy Laird motto: Everyone is treated like a friend when they pop into the pub. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Soulmates

Although Lesley and Laird have known each other from the age of 12, growing up in neighbouring villages, they only started going out in their twenties and have been inseparable ever since.

After getting married and having two of their three sons, the couple moved up to Inverurie when Laird secured an agriculture job with Grampian Country Food Group in 2001.

Scared and unsure about how they would settle into life away from their family and friends, Lesley says Inverurie opened its arms up to them.

Match made in heaven: Laird and Lesley Parker, who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last year, have put everything into making the pub a place where everyone is made to feel welcome. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

“It was daunting because we were moving a three-hour drive away from family but within a week or two of moving, we loved it and now we class Inverurie as our home,” said Lesley.

“We would never want to go anywhere else.

“Laird has been massively involved in lots of community stuff, he’s been a real champion of different things in Inverurie, he loves Inverurie.”

Former British Legion building

Sixteen years later and the couple’s dream of opening their own venue came true when the former British Legion building was put up for lease.

“Laird jumped at the chance to take it on,” said Lesley.

“It was a pub that was in very tired condition but it just had massive potential.

“So we took the lease on in May 2017 and after five years of opening we officially took ownership of the building in July last year.”

In the mix: The Drouthy Laird’s cocktails have proved very popular including sex on the beach which is pictured. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Cocktail trees

From cocktails and local rum to gin and wine, vodka and whisky, The Drouthy Laird has fast become the port of call for the discerning drinker.

“We have a range of vodkas and a huge range of gins on offer which are still massively popular,” said Lesley.

“The most popular gin at the moment would probably be flavoured gins.

“Also people enjoy a good quality gin like Brockman’s with a Fever Tree tonic and a slice of fresh grapefruit and lots of ice.

“In terms of vodka our biggest seller is Smirnoff vodka and people also like Grey Goose.”

Rooted in the community: The cocktail tree is perfect for those who would like to try out a few different cocktails. Picture by Kami Thomson

Local rum

Rum fans are also well catered for as the pub stocks Twice Buried Rum which is made in Inverurie.

“Rums are huge just now,” said Lesley.

“We have a range of rums from your basics like Lamb’s rum but again hugely popular is Sailor Jerry spiced rum and Kraken.

“We are supplying a new local company called Twice Buried and that’s hugely popular with ice and ginger ale, that’s a lovely combination.”

Supporting local: Customers can try out Twice Buried rum which is produced in Inverurie. Picture by Kami Thomson

For those partial to a cocktail or two, The Drouthy Laird will not disappoint.

“We offer cocktail trees with 12 cocktails so people can choose what cocktails they would like,” said Lesley.

“Some of our most popular cocktails are things like espresso martinis, sex on the beach and a Cosmo which is my favourite.

“The pornstar martini is also very popular and that has vanilla vodka, Passoa, sugar syrup and fresh orange juice.”

Caffeine kick: The espresso martini always goes down well at The Drouthy Laird. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Whisky and wine

Whisky connoisseurs need not fret either as there’s drams to suit all tastebuds.

“The most popular whisky is Balvenie and Macallan Gold too,” said Lesley.

“People also enjoy a Dalmore.”

The pub is also well stocked up with popular beers and a selection of wines.

A photo of three bottles of white wine and a full wine glass.
Wine o’clock: From white and red to rosé, there’s wine to suit all palates. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

“We have Corona on tap which has been popular and the ales we have are Ossian, John Smith’s, Innes and Gunn. We also have BrewDog Punk IPA.

“There’s also a great selection of wines including the lovely Vendemmia Pinot Grigio and Moondarra which is a lovely Shiraz.

“We also have Speakeasy Pinot Gris, it’s a slightly pink Pinot.”

Live music

Just like its unforgettable name, The Drouthy Laird also puts on unforgettable live music nights, showcasing some of the area’s most talented musicians.

“Our live music on a Friday or Saturday night and a Sunday afternoon have been really popular,” said Lesley.

“Laird is a massive advocate of local bands and it gives musicians the chance to perform.”

Seeing people dancing and singing along to live music after so long is something that brings Lesley so much joy.

“We all love music and to be in the pub and hear it and see everyone dancing again and singing is amazing,” said Lesley.

“It’s just a treat to watch them, it’s good fun.”

Restaurant

Playing host to charity functions is also something Lesley and Laird are proud to do while their restaurant, which is on the first floor, has also been a huge hit.

And with four floors, the couple have big plans.

“There’s a massive scope upstairs,” said Lesley.

“Right now we have a function suite upstairs which is opened which we hold functions.

“We’re hoping to have either a private function/wine bar on that second floor and then B&B accommodation on the third floor and then it will probably be office space on the fourth floor.”

The function suite with tartan carpet floor and a gate decorated with leaves and fairy lights.
Who doesn’t love a fairylight? Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

With such fantastic staff, who are known as the Drouthy Family on their WhatsApp group chat, and with stellar support from the local community, Lesley and Laird say they are living the dream.

“We just love it, it’s such a lovely place to be and we get to have fun and if we enjoy it, our customers enjoy it too,” said Lesley

“We also have fantastic staff who are like family to us.”

A round of questions with Lesley Parker

Family bond: Lesley Parker, pictured front with her family, loves meeting the customers who come into the pub. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

It’s the end of the day, what do you pour yourself?

A chilled glass of Pinot Grigio.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

Definitely a glass of pinot -it appeals to a variety of people, a quality pinot always tastes great and makes people feel good.

Most unusual drink you’ve ever tried?

Baileys and lemonade.

What’s the most under-rated drink?

A vodka tonic with lots of ice and a slice of fresh lime.

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

Vodka, various gins, rum and Drambuie.

Best food and drink pairing?

A glass of Malbec with a perfectly cooked steak.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

Pinot, Whitley Neill Blood Orange and a quality tonic.

You have to make a drink to represent Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire. What would that be?

A Balvenie whisky sour – strong, tasty, beautiful and proudly Scottish.

You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity a drink. Who is it and what do you serve?

Ricky Gervais as I think the conversation would be hilarious and I would serve him either the whisky sour or a pint of Tennent’s lager, both are traditionally renowned as Scottish drinks and if you serve a good quality product then it can stand up against any of the new contenders.

Tell us a secret trick of the trade?

Always use quality ingredients and love what you do.

 

For more information about The Drouthy Laird check out their Facebook page @TheDrouthyLaird or their Instagram page @the_drouthy_laird

 

 

