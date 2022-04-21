Lose yourself in a world of beautiful trinkets in quirky Stonehaven shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Lose yourself in a world of beautiful trinkets in quirky Stonehaven shop

By Rosemary Lowne
April 21, 2022, 11:50 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 12:28 pm
Angela Jamieson says it's a dream come true to own All Wrapped Up, a quirky gift shop in Stonehaven. Photo by Kath Flannery
Angela Jamieson says it's a dream come true to own All Wrapped Up, a quirky gift shop in Stonehaven. Photo by Kath Flannery

Stepping inside All Wrapped Up is like receiving a warm hug from a long lost friend.

From mugs filled with heartfelt odes to mums and candles for new homes to bonnie baby bibs and beautiful handcrafted cards, the friendly gift and card shop based in Stonehaven is love personified.

Kind, friendly and chatty, it feels like the vibrant little shop is an extension of owner Angela Jamieson’s character.

Presents for all occasions: All Wrapped up is brimming with quirky gifts including these beautiful scarves. Picture by Kath Flannery

“We just want people to feel welcome, have a chat and just have a great experience when they come into the shop,” said Angela.

“I do feel like I’m living the dream.

“It’s brilliant and it’s great to talk to people all the time.”

Business owner and mum

A busy mum-of-four, Angela’s journey to becoming a business owner started when she took a leap of faith by leaving the bank where she had worked for over 20 years, to take up a job at a local jewellery shop.

“I had done my time in the bank so I was looking for something else,” said Angela.

For gift inspiration, Angela Jamieson has it all in her beautiful Stonehaven gift and card shop. Picture by Kath Flannery

“When a job came up at Aly Bali Jewellery Gallery I jumped at the chance to work there as I already knew the owner Alyson Philip.

“It was just something totally different but it was great as I was still interacting with customers.”

Leap of faith

As fate would have it, Alyson also opened a gift shop in Stonehaven called Aly Bali Bee.

Little did Angela know that the gift shop would one day be hers.

“When Alyson opened the gift shop, I went to work there,” said Angela.

In the bag: Looking at the array of handbags is the perfect pick me up. Picture by Kath Flannery

“I’d never worked in retail before so she basically taught me what I needed to know and from there it progressed.

“After a few years I bought the gift shop from her.

“I was really nervous as obviously I had never done anything like that before but at the same time I thought, well if I don’t do it now I’ll never do it.”

Keepsake cards: Customers love Angela’s selection of cards. Picture by Kath Flannery

Handcrafted cards and gifts

Renaming the shop All Wrapped Up, Angela hasn’t looked back and feels empowered to be both a woman and a mum in business.

“I still can’t believe I am a business owner as I still just think of myself as a mum,” said Angela.

“It just felt like it was my time now as I had my kids young so now it’s time for me now and my husband Ian of course, who is my handyman.”

Tourist attraction: Angela says her Highland cow collection is hugely popular with tourists.

From weddings to new babies

Brimming with handcrafted cards and gifts for every occasion, a walk round All Wrapped Up is a feast for the eyes.

“We’ve got gifts for every occasion from weddings and new babies to new homes,” said Angela.

“We have people visiting from all over the world so we’ve got lots of Scottish things too.

“Our Highland cow collection is very popular – I could basically sell Highland Cow things until the cows come home.”

Little ones are well catered for at All Wrapped up

Candles

Cards and candles are also hugely popular.

“I source my cards locally and further afield and they’re all handmade.

“When we were in lockdown a lot of people said how much they missed the fact that they couldn’t get our nice handmade cards because the shop was closed.

“We’ve also got lots of lovely candles too.”

Beautiful homeware

Hanging hearts

Quotes to live by also adorn the shop from top to bottom in the form of hanging hearts and ceramic pieces.

“We also have a lot of beautiful pieces with quotes on them like hanging hearts,” said Angela.

“The friendship quotes in particular are very popular.

“My own house is full of them.”

Joma bracelets are always popular

For those who are looking for a gift for a new baby, the shop is the place to visit.

“We sell a lot of baby things such as baby bibs, bunny rabbits, a few baby toys and rattles.

“We also stock the Jellycat gift collection with books.”

Trinkets

To know that she is playing a part in making someone happy brings Angela a great deal of joy.

“A lot of people buy little trinkets to pop in a card and send to somebody to cheer them up,” said Angela.

“A lot of people will tell you why they’re buying it and why they’re sending it to somebody, it’s so lovely to hear their stories.”

And for Angela, there’s no greater feeling than being back open again after what has been such a turbulent time for businesses the length and breadth of the country.

“I just hoped that when we opened up again that people would come back and they did,” said Angela.

“Even the first day back it was busy as people were glad to come back and see us again and look at things and touch things again and not have to rely on buying things online.”

Warm welcome: Angela loves nothing more than chatting to customers

Blessed with a lovely team made up of Amy and Kirsty, who work in the shop on Saturdays and Jan who lends a hand with the creative side of the business, Angela says she feels very lucky.

Also chipping in from time to time to help out are Angela’s children Lauren, 26, Emma, 24, Andrew, 21, and Stuart, 13.

Gifts for all ages

Describing it as a dream come true, Angela says All Wrapped Up is certainly her happy place.

“I couldn’t imagine myself doing anything else now,” said Angela.

For more information about All Wrapped Up check out their Facebook page or Instagram.

