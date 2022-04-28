Talk of the Town: Deep fried mars bars – but make it chic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Talk of the Town: Deep fried mars bars – but make it chic

By Jamie Wilde
April 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Will you be visiting the new Six by Nico restaurant in Aberdeen?
Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

There’s been a lot of hype around a new Aberdeen restaurant – which is now finally here. Find out about this and lot of other food and drink treats in the north-east below.

Six By Nico Aberdeen

Deep-fried Mars bar with chocolate pave, Irn Bru sorbet, chocolate soil.

After much anticipation from north-east foodies during the last month, Aberdeen’s Union Street is set to welcome Six by Nico as one of its brand new restaurants.

Owned by Scottish restaurateur, Nico Simeone, customers can experience a six-course tasting menu concept specially curated for Aberdeen called The Chipper.

Deep-fried Mars bars – but make it chic. Enjoy a gastronomic experience like no other.

The Golden Grill

Greek pitta pizza.

The Golden Grill at Silverburn Crescent, Bridge of Don, isn’t just any old food truck. This ridiculously popular grill on wheels specialises in Greek street food that’s packed with flavour.

Traditional pork gyros wrapped in pita bread with fresh salad and tzatziki is a favourite, while the Greek pitta pizza is a great bargain alternative.

However, its Greek inspired burgers are the crème de la crème. You can find out how the P&J food and drink team’s Drive-Thru diners got on at The Golden Grill in their review which will be available to read online tomorrow (Friday April 29).

Deeside Refill

Refill store.

Zero waste shops are becoming ever more popular and Deeside Refill in Station Square, Aboyne, is well worth a look-in.

The shop stocks eco-friendly gifts, home products as well as a great selection of local bread and produce with no excess packaging.

Hot cross buns have been a popular hit over Easter, but be sure to try its organic sourdough and luscious croissants. Don’t forget your containers!

Aberdam

Fillet-O-Filth burger.

Located in Shiprow, Aberdeen, Aberdam has evolved into much more than its core Dutch Fries offerings since launching just one year ago.

Recently, Aberdam has been specialising in new creations with other local food businesses.

Its latest, the Fillet-O-Filth, is made with breaded cod courtesy of Amity Fish Co. alongside homemade tartare sauce and a Vegan Bay baker brioche bun. Delish.

New Inn Hotel

Brockmans Gin at New Inn Hotel.

Housed on Market Street in Ellon, the New Inn Hotel has overlooked the nearby River Ythan for more than 300 years.

Its restaurant, The Cornkist, is ideal for many a celebration.

But gins, cocktails and pub quizzes every Friday can be enjoyed at its popular bar. You might even be entertained by some live music on your next visit.

