Talk of the Town: Deep fried mars bars – but make it chic

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

There’s been a lot of hype around a new Aberdeen restaurant – which is now finally here. Find out about this and lot of other food and drink treats in the north-east below.

After much anticipation from north-east foodies during the last month, Aberdeen’s Union Street is set to welcome Six by Nico as one of its brand new restaurants.

Owned by Scottish restaurateur, Nico Simeone, customers can experience a six-course tasting menu concept specially curated for Aberdeen called The Chipper.

Deep-fried Mars bars – but make it chic. Enjoy a gastronomic experience like no other.

The Golden Grill at Silverburn Crescent, Bridge of Don, isn’t just any old food truck. This ridiculously popular grill on wheels specialises in Greek street food that’s packed with flavour.

Traditional pork gyros wrapped in pita bread with fresh salad and tzatziki is a favourite, while the Greek pitta pizza is a great bargain alternative.

However, its Greek inspired burgers are the crème de la crème. You can find out how the P&J food and drink team’s Drive-Thru diners got on at The Golden Grill in their review which will be available to read online tomorrow (Friday April 29).

Zero waste shops are becoming ever more popular and Deeside Refill in Station Square, Aboyne, is well worth a look-in.

The shop stocks eco-friendly gifts, home products as well as a great selection of local bread and produce with no excess packaging.

Hot cross buns have been a popular hit over Easter, but be sure to try its organic sourdough and luscious croissants. Don’t forget your containers!

Located in Shiprow, Aberdeen, Aberdam has evolved into much more than its core Dutch Fries offerings since launching just one year ago.

Recently, Aberdam has been specialising in new creations with other local food businesses.

Its latest, the Fillet-O-Filth, is made with breaded cod courtesy of Amity Fish Co. alongside homemade tartare sauce and a Vegan Bay baker brioche bun. Delish.

Housed on Market Street in Ellon, the New Inn Hotel has overlooked the nearby River Ythan for more than 300 years.

Its restaurant, The Cornkist, is ideal for many a celebration.

But gins, cocktails and pub quizzes every Friday can be enjoyed at its popular bar. You might even be entertained by some live music on your next visit.