Meet the Aberdeen interior designer who is transforming people’s homes and lives

An immaculately kept doll’s house was perhaps an early sign that Donna Marie Stephen was destined to be an interior designer.

In fact, all throughout her childhood, Donna Marie’s inner interior designer was slowly being brought to life as her attention turned from her doll’s house to her bedroom which she was constantly re-decorating.

Fast forward to today and the 42-year-old, from Bridge of Don, is making her mark in homes and businesses across the north-east with her creative venture Duthiemar Interior Design.

Donna Marie’s knack for transforming everything from kitchens and bedrooms to bathrooms and living rooms shines on her Instagram page which is brimming with her latest projects.

“I was that kid whose doll’s house was immaculately presented and I was always changing my bedroom around at home,” said Donna Marie.

“I’ve always had a love for spacial awareness and interior design.”

Gray’s School of Art

Quietly determined, Donna Marie faced a few raised eyebrows when towards the end of high school when she took a gamble by crashing Higher Art.

But it was a risk worth taking as she not only passed the exam with flying colours but also got university offers.

Not ready to move away from home, Donna Marie accepted the offer from Gray’s School of Art at Robert Gordon University which was the beginning of her exciting journey to become an interior designer.

“Gray’s was fantastic,” said Donna Marie.

“At the time, Gray’s didn’t offer an interior design course so textile design was my specialism because textiles covers soft furnishings and you use textiles throughout interior design whether it’s wall coverings or fabrics or anything really,” said Donna Marie.

Rollercoaster journey

After graduating from University, Donna Marie’s dreams of becoming an interior designer took her to Edinburgh where she enrolled in an interior design course at Telford College.

Leaving college with a creative fire burning in her belly, Donna Marie started knocking the doors of interior design and architecture companies across Edinburgh.

“I had to either get a job in interiors or move back to Aberdeen and I really loved Edinburgh so little me, who’s not the most confident, just went for it,” said Donna Marie.

“It was one of those times when I just thought I have to do this so I went knocking on doors and that’s how I landed my first job.”

The call of home

Working as a design assistant in a city architectural firm was the springboard that catapulted Donna Marie’s interior design career.

But sadly after just six months, Donna Marie was made redundant after the company lost a large project.

Undeterred by the setback so early in her career, Donna Marie kept her chin up and soon after landed a design assistant job with Ampersand, a company which specialises in high end residential interior and commercial design.

“I stayed there for five and a half years and I learned so much,” said Donna Marie.

Duthiemar Interior Design

As the call from home grew stronger, Donna Marie decided that in 2011, after 10 years in Edinburgh, it was time to move back to Aberdeen.

Not only did Donna Marie leave Edinburgh behind but she also left interior design to work in the oil and gas industry.

“The computer aided design skills I had learned were transferable to the oil and gas industry where I worked on engineering drawings,” said Donna Marie.

As if fate knew that Donna Marie’s talent wasn’t being used to its fullest, she was made redundant for a second time, an event which changed her life.

“I got some temp work and admin based roles but I needed something more stable and that’s when I set up Duthiemar Interior Design,” said Donna Marie.

“What I do is I work remotely with most of my clients and I supply them with what is essentially an interior design blueprint,” said Donna Marie.

‘That curated feel is what I strive for’

Helping people to add charm and character to their homes through styles and textures is what makes Donna Marie happiest.

“I had one client who loved her teal sofa but she wasn’t sure how to make it work in her room,” said Donna Marie.

“So I made this teal sofa work beautifully in their living room. It’s all about balance and scale so if you’ve got one bright teal sofa you can balance that with maybe a bold tile in the fireplace.”

Not one to follow the latest interior design trends, Donna Marie takes a different approach to her work.

“I definitely love an eclectic mix of colour, pattern, texture – that curated feel is what I strive for, that is what I love.”

Bright future ahead

With her own business and her part-time job with an oil company, Donna Marie says she’s happier than ever.

“Don’t get me wrong it has been a bit of a rollercoaster with the redundancies and running your own little business,” said Donna Marie.

“It’s not easy but I think the rewards you get from it far outweigh the downside.”

And with bookings taking her into the summer, Donna Marie says life is great.

“I’m thankful to my clients who trust and believe in what I’m trying to do.”

For more information about Duthiemar Interior Design check out her website or Instagram.