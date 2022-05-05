Talk of the Town: Try Rosemount delights at this rebranded Aberdeen venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Try Rosemount delights at this rebranded Aberdeen venue

By Jamie Wilde
May 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 11:53 am
Have you been to Milton on the Corner yet?
Have you been to Milton on the Corner yet?

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week. Fancy some affa fine local food and drink this weekend? Let our Talk of the Town food and drink round-up be your guide.

Milton on the Corner

Gin at Milton on the Corner.

Milton on the Corner on Midstocket Road, Aberdeen, is housed in the same venue as the former popular restaurant, Cognito On the Corner.

Now run by the owners of Milton Brasserie in Deeside, expect local, seasonal and fresh produce from Aberdeen and the surrounding areas here.

However, you should definitely leave some room to sample a local gin or two.

Rosemary Planet

Rosemary Planet.

On Great Western Road in Aberdeen, you’ll find Rosemary Planet. This refillery is all about plastic-free, sustainable shopping that benefits the planet and the local community.

Fresh produce like asparagus from Barra Produce – which is bang in season right now – is regularly available while a range of home bakes, flowers and cupboard essentials are also at hand.

Go green this weekend!

The Jewel in the Crown

Indian chicken vindaloo curry.

Who doesn’t love a good Indian style feast? Indian restaurants are plentiful in Aberdeen, but The Jewel in the Crown on Crown Street is one of those that lives up to its namesake.

This family-run restaurant is popular for all types of occasions and head chef Farooq has a flair for bringing out the best in the venue’s tandoor, seafood and traditional speciality dishes.

The Bank Café & Restaurant

Citrus cured salmon starter.

Having recently undergone a relaunch, The Bank Café & Restaurant at The Square in Huntly is once again making its mark as the town’s premier food spot.

Highlights from its menu include homely favourites like three cheese macaroni and burgers, but other dishes like the barbecue roasted cod or the citrus cured salmon starter are also well worth a look-in.

Orchid

Cocktail at Orchid.

Orchid on Langstane Place in Aberdeen is a top spot to try some of the top cocktails in the Granite City.

A firm favourite among Aberdonians, you can’t go wrong with classics like its French martini, Cuban lassie or exuberant bananas in pajamas Tiki style cocktail.

But rumour has it the venue will be unveiling a brand-new cocktail menu for summer very shortly. Keep your eyes peeled.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]