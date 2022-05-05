Talk of the Town: Try Rosemount delights at this rebranded Aberdeen venue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week. Fancy some affa fine local food and drink this weekend? Let our Talk of the Town food and drink round-up be your guide.

Milton on the Corner on Midstocket Road, Aberdeen, is housed in the same venue as the former popular restaurant, Cognito On the Corner.

Now run by the owners of Milton Brasserie in Deeside, expect local, seasonal and fresh produce from Aberdeen and the surrounding areas here.

However, you should definitely leave some room to sample a local gin or two.

On Great Western Road in Aberdeen, you’ll find Rosemary Planet. This refillery is all about plastic-free, sustainable shopping that benefits the planet and the local community.

Fresh produce like asparagus from Barra Produce – which is bang in season right now – is regularly available while a range of home bakes, flowers and cupboard essentials are also at hand.

Go green this weekend!

Who doesn’t love a good Indian style feast? Indian restaurants are plentiful in Aberdeen, but The Jewel in the Crown on Crown Street is one of those that lives up to its namesake.

This family-run restaurant is popular for all types of occasions and head chef Farooq has a flair for bringing out the best in the venue’s tandoor, seafood and traditional speciality dishes.

Having recently undergone a relaunch, The Bank Café & Restaurant at The Square in Huntly is once again making its mark as the town’s premier food spot.

Highlights from its menu include homely favourites like three cheese macaroni and burgers, but other dishes like the barbecue roasted cod or the citrus cured salmon starter are also well worth a look-in.

Orchid on Langstane Place in Aberdeen is a top spot to try some of the top cocktails in the Granite City.

A firm favourite among Aberdonians, you can’t go wrong with classics like its French martini, Cuban lassie or exuberant bananas in pajamas Tiki style cocktail.

But rumour has it the venue will be unveiling a brand-new cocktail menu for summer very shortly. Keep your eyes peeled.