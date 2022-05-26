Peterculter couple transform treasured memories into bespoke jewellery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s not the jewellery which Jacqui Grant loves, although she will forever be drawn to sparkly things.

It’s the stories which come with beautiful pieces, and the endless possibilities which await in the workshop.

Why leave family heirlooms sitting in a drawer, when you could create something wonderful?

Bespoke pieces don’t need to cost a fortune, and Jacqui has been known to turn customers away if she feels they aren’t quite ready to part with a particularly meaningful item.

It is her empathy and of course expertise, which has kept Lava Jewellery in business for 10 years in Peterculter.

The popular shop is filled with treasures, and each individual piece is a complete one off.

Alongside specializing in wedding jewellery, Lava also stocks silver, gold and diamond collections based on the Scottish landscape and the work of Robert Burns.

It makes for some glittering display cabinets, and something that bit different.

While Jacqui deals with design work and the day to day running of the business, her husband, Duncan Grant, can be found working his magic in the workshop.

The pair, who are both talented jewellers, met at Gray’s School of Art and have worked together ever since.

We caught up with Jacqui, and found out why despite not intending to start up a business, she has no regrets.

From humble beginnings

“We’ve been in business 16 years now, we used to work out of the shed and even my handbag when we met customers at Bieldside Inn,” said Jacqui.

“We worked for a jewellery business which unfortunately closed down, so it was either launch our own business or go and work in retail.

“What do I love about jewellery? For me, I think it’s a love of sparkly things.”

Jacqui believes that people don’t often realise the talent involved in making jewellery, or the qualifications needed in the first place.

“Duncan and I met because we both trained to be jewellers,” she said.

“I don’t think people realize that it is a very physical job.

“You can’t find a jeweller very easily, I would say there’s one bespoke jewellers in each city.”

The trade has changed quite dramatically since Jacqui and Duncan first started out, with technology over-taking more traditional methods.

“We were trained to make everything ourselves, as opposed to using computer design,” said Jacqui.

“It’s a very different trade, in comparison to getting trained at the bench.”

Shop revamp

The stylish shop has also undergone a transformation, having previously been used as a beauticians and prior to that a green grocer.

“People still come in and tell us that they used to get their tatties here,” said Jacqui.

“We had one room where the walls were tobacco brown, and we wondered what on earth had happened.

“We later found out it was the stand and tan room.

“I remember we opened in September, and our daughter had her P1 Christmas concert in December.

“We both wanted to go, so we ended up closing the shop and leaving a note to explain where we were and that we’d be back soon.

“People were so nice to us and asked if we had enjoyed the concert.”

Jewellery with a story

Jacqui may work with beautiful pieces of jewellery each day, but it is the people who really sparkle for her.

With each necklace comes a story, and Jacqui has been given some rather strange items to be turned into something special.

“When I worked out of my handbag at Bieldside Inn, I had a customer who wanted their family gold turned into something else,” she said.

“This lady presented me with three gold teeth which had belonged to her mother.

“They were to be made into her wedding ring, it’s amazing the random things which people bring in.

“It’s not unusual for people to bring teeth in, although they tend to have been made abroad where the gold content is higher.

“The first time it happened, it wasn’t until after the appointment but I had tears of laughter running down my face.”

Speaking of tears, Jacqui is also in the business of making people cry… for all the right reasons.

Poignant pieces

“It often gets emotional, I will always remember this lady who came in,” she said.

“Her husband had passed away after an unexpected accident, and he had always promised her an eternity ring.

“We used his wedding ring to create one, I still feel emotional talking about it.

“We are kind and sensitive. I will even send someone away if I feel they aren’t ready to part with the jewellery.

“I say to come back in six months.

“This business has never been about getting your credit card, although it’s not unusual for people to spend £6k.

“I’ll always remember one gentleman who came in, and he was paying by cash.

“He took out this rucksack with around 13k in it.”

Almost every piece which Lava Jewellery stocks has been made in-house, and the team has helped many a clueless customer to create a surprise engagement ring.

“We often don’t have much to go on, unless the person has dropped a few hints,” she said.

“We have customers who have been with us since the very beginning. It’s all word of mouth.”

Find out more on their website or check out Lava Jewellery Design on Facebook.