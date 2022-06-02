Cocktail and gin fans will be raising their glasses to Milton on the Corner’s new drinks menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cocktail and gin fans will be raising their glasses to Milton on the Corner’s new drinks menu

By Rosemary Lowne
June 2, 2022, 12:30 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 3:24 pm
Mixing it up: Alexis Robb, the general manager at Milton on the Corner, has put her on twist on the drinks menu while paying homage to the firm Cognito cocktail favourites. Photo by Kath Flannery.
Not everyone can say they’ve poured a Coca Cola for one of the world’s most controversial political figures.

“He didn’t really say much and he’s surprisingly quite tall,” says Alexis Robb, describing the moment she served Donald Trump when he popped in for lunch at Aberdeen’s Malmaison about 10 years ago.

Alexis Robb brings 14 years of experience to Milton on the Corner. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Picking up her first bar tray aged just 15, Alexis has gone on to serve many a famous face from the comedian Jimmy Carr – “he was hilarious” – and Bob Geldof to Noel Gallagher and Annie Lennox.

With this calibre of experience it’s hardly surprising that Alexis is now working her magic at one of Aberdeen’s most talked about venues, Milton on the Corner.

Fans of Cognito on the Corner will be pleased to know that firm cocktail favourites including the pornstar martini, pictured above, remain on the menu at Milton on the Corner. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Known as Cognito on the Corner until businessman Jay Emmerson took over the Midstocket Road venue in March, the new bar/restaurant has certainly created a buzz without losing its original charm and character.

“It has been fantastic and all go since we opened in March – it’s created a buzz,” said Alexis, 29, a proud Aberdonian who is the venue’s general manager.

Serving the stars

It was 14 years ago when Alexis first got her first taste of the hospitality industry, juggling her schoolwork with a part-time job at The White Horse Inn, a little hotel in Balmedie.

But it was the glitz and glamour of the city nightlife that really drew Alexis in.

Alexis Robb, the general manager at Milton on the Corner, loves nothing more than chatting to customers when they come and ensuring that they have a fantastic experience. Picture by Kath Flannery.

“As soon as I was old enough to sell alcohol I went on to work in more livelier places,” said Alexis.

“I used to work in a cocktail bar and nightclub called Society which is where Jack’s Grill is now, I loved it.”

Alexis may also be a familiar face to anyone who was partial to a cocktail  – or three –  in Malmaison before she moved on to the city’s iconic Chester Hotel.

The French Martini is good enough to drink and eat – yes that is an edible Milton on the Corner topping. Picture by Kath Flannery.

“I worked in Malmaison back in 2012 when Aberdeen was in its prime and you would see so many celebs coming and going,” said Alexis.

“The Trump Golf Course was being built around that time which perhaps explains why he came in and Jimmy Carr used to stay quite regularly as did Bob Geldoff, Noel Gallagher and Annie Lennox quite a lot.”

Resilience in tough times

Adding the party bar Paramount and the Edinburgh based cocktail bar Tonic to her lengthy drinks tab of experience, Alexis moved back to her beloved Aberdeen in March 2020 when she got a job as a manager at Cognito on the Corner.

“For the two weeks that I experienced Cognito in its full glory, before we went into lockdown, it was such a lively, energetic place,” said Alexis.

As a self confessed “people person”, Alexis is in her element when she’s catching up with customers and pulling pints behind the bar. Picture by Kath Flannery.

“During lockdown, Nicky Turnbull, who previously ran Cognito, was great as she gave me work helping out at the cafes and giving me hours here and there – I owe her a lot.”

This hard work and dedication paid off as Alexis was appointed as the general manager of Milton on the Corner when it opened a few months ago.

Alexis Robb remained positive despite the uncertainty facing the hospitality industry during lockdown. Photo Kath Flannery.

And putting her own twist on the drinks menu while still giving a respectful nod to the classic Cognito tipples, has proved to be the right mix of flavours for customers.

“I didn’t want to go too crazy or too pretentious with our drinks menu as the classics always work,” said Alexis.

Milton on the Corner has a fantastic selection of non alcoholic mocktails including the peach bellini and the berry cooler mocktails. Picture by Kath Flannery.

“I wanted to make the menu approachable with a little bit of flair too.

“So we’ve got the French martini and the pornstar martini because they’re your go to cocktails and they’re always really popular when it was Cognito so they had to stay.”

Banana peel pina colada

Bringing her extensive experience in cocktail making to the fore, Alexis has also concocted some incredible blends of her own using local drinks suppliers.

“I’ve done a Tropical Tom Collins using Porters Tropical Old Tom Gin, a company based in Aberdeen which is mixed with peach liqueur, passion fruit, lemon and soda.”

Another cocktail that is flying off the menu is the banana peel pina colada.

The banana peel pina colada is made for summer with Discarded Banana Peel Rum, Koko Kanu (coconut rum), Coco Lopez (coconut cream), lime and pineapple. Picture by Kath Flannery.

“With it coming into summer time of course we had to put a wee pina colada on the menu and this is like a holiday in a glass,” laughs Alexis.

“So I’ve used Discarded Banana Peel Rum which is an incredible Scottish rum made in Girvan by William Grant & Sons which is mixed with Koko Kanu which is like a coconut rum, Coco Lopez which is a coconut cream, as well as a bit of lime and a bit of pineapple.”

The Blue Lady

For an instantly Instagrammable drink, the Blue Lady cocktail is a must with Esker Gin (based in Deeside) Cointreau, Blue Curaçao, lemon and egg white.

Fans of Cognito on the Corner’s gin flights will be delighted to know that they will also be staying on the menu.

Gin flights are still on the menu at Milton on the Corner. Wine flights may also be coming soon. Picture by Kath Flannery.

“The gin flights are fun as you have three gins in front of you and you can mix them with the tonic or your mixer of choice and taste between them,” said Alexis.

Using Scottish and local drinks companies when she can is extremely important to Alexis.

“We’ve got the Old Tom Gin by House of Botanicals who are based in Aberdeen and we also have gin from Abikie Distillery in Arbroath.”

Milton on the Corner’s Tropical Tom Collins cocktail brings the Caribbean beach to Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Wine connoisseurs will also be impressed as there’s a great selection of vino while there is also a great selection of non alcoholic drinks and mocktails.

Asked what she loves about her job, Alexis says: “I love speaking to people and making sure everyone is happy and having a good experience.”

A round of questions with Alexis Robb

Turning a corner: Alexis Robb, the general manager at Milton on the Corner, feels incredibly lucky to be working in such an amazing Aberdeen venue. Picture by Kath Flannery.

It’s the end of the day, what do you pour yourself?

Wine – always. I’m obsessed with the Jeremie Huchet, Chapeau Melon at the moment- it’s incredibly peachy and light.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

Daiquiri. Everyone loves it, and if they don’t, they will soon!

Most unusual drink you’ve ever tried?

A clarified Bloody Mary; it was super bizarre, spicy and had the same consistency as tomato juice but was completely see through – a super tasty drink though.

What’s the most under-rated drink?

Miami Vice. It’s the perfect combination of two excellent classics drinks- the pina colada and the strawberry daiquiri, blended and then slit into one glass.

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

So much. Between limited editions of whisky, expensive tequila and lots of gin (thanks to my partner), I have a plethora of spirits I can enjoy after a hard day’s work.

Best food and drink pairing?

A pint of lager and some spicy food is always a great combo to be honest, you can’t really go wrong with some bang bang wings and a cheeky pint of Tennents.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

A daiquiri, it’s a bartenders 101 of enjoyment. A mimosa, for the hangovers in the morning. And lastly, a Tommy’s margarita. It’s a vicious cycle of enjoying myself, having fun, feeling hungover, and then forgetting all about it.

You have to make a drink to represent Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire. What would that be?

Let’s not beat around the bush and start with a Speyside. Throw in some honey from Cove Honey Bees and we’re on our way to a tasty hot toddy.

You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity a drink. Who is it and what do you serve?

David Attenborough, a man with a fountain of knowledge. I feel he’d appreciate a good single malt such as a Mortlach 16-year old or a Glendronach ‘Parliament’ 21-year-old.

Tell us a secret trick of the trade?

Kill’em with kindness.

To book a table or for more information about Milton on the Corner check out their website, Instagram or Facebook.

