Talk of the Town: Tuck into a slice of Grampian this weekend

By Jamie Wilde
June 2, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 3:24 pm
John Torode made a celebrity chef appearance at the last Taste of Grampian event back in 2019. Will you be at this year's?
Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

This Saturday, the only plans you should have are to get in amongst the action at Taste of Grampian. But come the rest of the week, there’s still plenty top-notch food and drink to get your teeth stuck into.

Taste of Grampian

The Lobster Shop’s seafood delicacies will feature at this year’s event.

P&J Live is the place to be if you’re after quality local food and drink this weekend.

Taste of Grampian returns this Saturday with special guests and an array of local businesses setting up stalls to entice your tastebuds.

Look out for The Bread Guy’s market stall, Seafood Bothy’s tasty street food and Inverurie Whisky Shop’s brewfest drinks selections. Do not miss this!

Bare

Fancy some of these cheeses on your toastie?

Toasties – the ultimate, indulgently delicious lunchtime option? Bare in Ellon think so.

The sustainable shop on Bridge Street has just launched a brand new range of toasties (which they’ve aptly called Operation Toastie) featuring classy, sassy, smoky and bespoke creations brimming with flavourful jams and succulent cheeses.

All toasties come on white or sourdough bread. We’re already salivating.

The Garlogie Inn

Sticky toffee pudding at The Garlogie Inn.

Family-run bars and restaurants always have that extra sprinkling of character. The Garlogie Inn, situated on the B9119 road, is no different.

Since 1986, home cooked delights served in a welcoming atmosphere have been at the forefront of the inn.

Delicious drinks are also in abundance and a quick scroll of the venue’s Facebook page shows you’d be in for a night to remember.

Bridge Street Social Club (BSSC)

Bridge Street Social Club’s rhubarb and custard cocktail.

Based on Bridge Street, Aberdeen, Bridge Street Social Club (BSSC) is a lively spot for drinks, food and entertainment.

Open only for a portion of the week from Friday to Sunday, live music is popular here.

Burgers and dirty fries are homely food favourites while cocktails and a varied selection of draught beers are also available.

Burning Hands and Plates

Breaded chicken fusion option at Burning Hands and Plates.

Alongside Aberdam and Hole in the Wall Pizza Co. in Aberdeen’s Shiprow Village, Burning Hands and Plates is a food vendor offering fusion style street food to the delight of Granite City locals.

Last week saw the launch of a sizzling new summer menu. Greek quesadillas sound like a tasty fusion creation, while pickled lime lemonade also sounds curiously quirky.

