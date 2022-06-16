Treasure trove of history waiting to be uncovered at Banff antiques shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Treasure trove of history waiting to be uncovered at Banff antiques shop

By Rosemary Lowne
June 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 16, 2022, 1:03 pm
Treasure trove: Alison Milne has run Lynash Antiques, Collectables and Gifts for the past 30 years.
Treasure trove: Alison Milne has run Lynash Antiques, Collectables and Gifts for the past 30 years. Photo by Jason Hedges, DC Thomson.

“It’s not posh, it’s a room full of stuff,” says Alison Milne when asked to describe the hidden gem of an antiques shop she has proudly run for the past 30 years.

Posh it may not be but Lynash Antiques, Collectables and Gifts is rich in history.

Tucked away in a room above her late husband Stewart Milne’s car garage in Banff’s Old Market Place, Alison’s shop is an Aladdin’s Cave brimming with quirky knick knacks from days gone by.

Alison Milne standing outside Lynash Antiques with a cardboard cutout of Dennis the Menace
Everyone is welcome to Lynash Antiques even Dennis the Menace. Photo by Jason Hedges, DC Thomson.

World famous

Over the past 30 years, people from all over the world, including America and China, have lost themselves down the Alice in Wonderland style rabbit hole of relics as they rummage to their heart’s content.

“I’ve been running the shop for the past 30 years so it’s been a long time,” says Alison, 74, who has two grown up daughters Lynsey and Ashley, the inspiration behind the name Lynash.

an array of beautiful artwork for sale in Lynash Antiques
In the frame: Alison has an array of beautiful artwork for sale in her quirky wee shop. Photo by Jason Hedges, DC Thomson.

“I think my love of antiques started with my granny as she used to collect lots of old things in her Sunday room.

“She used to have lots of Carlton Ware china and I remember being fascinated by these amber beads that she had.”

Hooked on antiques

As the saying goes, “what’s for you won’t go by you” and that was certainly the case for Alison whose passion for antiques was reignited years later by chance.

“I used to drop my daughters off at horse riding and myself and my friend used to go to an auction house nearby to kill time,” said Alison.

A collection of fishing antiques in Lynash Antiques
Catch of the day: Alison’s love of all things fishing shines through her shop. Photo by Jason Hedges, DC Thomson.

“Then one day my friend couldn’t go and I went to the auction house myself and I just started buying things and then selling them on at antiques fayres.

“I was hooked – I used to do all the antiques fayres.”

A collection of antique wooden and ceramic kitchen items in Lynash Antiques
Days gone by: Lynash Antiques is brimming with nostalgic pieces from the past. Photo by Jason Hedges, DC Thomson.

Open since the 1980s

With her magpie like eye for objects, Alison’s antiques collections grew to the point where she decided to open up her own shop above her late husband Stewart’s car garage.

“My husband Stewart died two and a half years ago,” says Alison, who is originally from Whitehill before moving to Banff.

“He had a car garage in Market Place for things like MOTs and tyres and there was an empty office above the garage which I turned into an antiques shop in the 1980s and I’ve been there ever since.”

Alison Milne in her shop, holding an antique lantern
A piece of history: Alison’s shop has antiques to suit all tastes. Photo by Jason Hedges, DC Thomson.

Scottish pottery

From Scottish pottery and glass to wicker hampers and old bus signs, Alison’s little shop is like a Santa’s grotto for adults where there’s always an element of surprise waiting inside.

“I’ve got vintage handbags, china, lots of different glassware, costume jewellery like antique rings,” says Alison.

“I also have wicker baskets which are proving popular this summer for picnics.”

Antique bus signs in a glass case next to another glass case full of antique china teacups and saucers
Hold the bus: Old bus signs are among some of the collectables on display in Alison’s shop. Photo by Jason Hedges, DC Thomson.

North-east fishing

Alison’s deep affinity with the north-east fishing industry also shines through her shop as does her interest in war time objects.

“At the moment I’ve got some lovely brass pieces made in France after the war,” says Alison.

One item that is creating a stir in the shop is a large cut out of the pesky comic rascal Dennis the Menace.

Antique margarita glasses in a glass case in Lynash Antiques
Toast of the town: People travel from far and wide to visit Alison’s shop. Photo by Jason Hedges, DC Thomson.

“He’s a bit of fun,” says Alison.

“He came from Perthshire and he’s on sale for £20 to £25.”

People person

It’s not just her array of antiques, collectables and gifts that make Alison’s heart sing though as she loves nothing more than chatting to all the interesting characters who pop into her shop.

“I love meeting people and over the years I’ve made many friends,” says Alison.

“I also have visitors from abroad like America.

A quirky antique ornament of a policeman standing next to a lamppost with a dog
Quirky ornaments: This eye catching piece will light up any mantlepiece. Photo by Jason Hedges, DC Thomson.

“I’ve also sent antiques to people in China but they ended up being sent back to me because the people weren’t in to sign for them so I sent them out again.”

Vintage pieces

Coming out of the other side of the Coronavirus pandemic, Alison says things are slowly but surely picking back up again.

“Times have changed as people are not looking for antiques as much now, they are looking for more vintage pieces,” says Alison.

“But things are picking up again after Covid which is good.”

A unique vintage wooden chair
Take a seat: You never know what you’ll find when looking round Alison’s amazing wee shop. Photo by Jason Hedges, DC Thomson.

No plans to slow down

Moving with the times, Alison says social media platforms like Facebook have been a godsend.

“I like Facebook as it was a great way to show people what I have in the shop,” says Alison.

After 30 years at Lynash Antiques no-one would blame Alison for wanting to put her feet up.

Lynash Antiques is based upstairs above Banff Tyre Services County Garage
Heart of the community: Lynash Antiques is based upstairs above Banff Tyre Services County Garage. Photo by Jason Hedges, DC Thomson.

But she has no plans to slow down anytime soon though.

“I’m not ready to stop, age is just a number – I’m 55 at heart,” says Alison.

She does hope to get away for a well deserved break soon though.

A unique lamp made out of a Deveron Scottish Whiskey bottle surrounded by glasses
Bright future: Alison says business is picking up again after Covid. Photo by Jason Hedges, DC Thomson.

“I’ve had Covid so it would be nice to get away for a wee holiday soon,” says Alison.

Lynash Antiques is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For more information check out the Facebook page @Lynash Antique.

