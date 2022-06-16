Treasure trove of history waiting to be uncovered at Banff antiques shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“It’s not posh, it’s a room full of stuff,” says Alison Milne when asked to describe the hidden gem of an antiques shop she has proudly run for the past 30 years.

Posh it may not be but Lynash Antiques, Collectables and Gifts is rich in history.

Tucked away in a room above her late husband Stewart Milne’s car garage in Banff’s Old Market Place, Alison’s shop is an Aladdin’s Cave brimming with quirky knick knacks from days gone by.

World famous

Over the past 30 years, people from all over the world, including America and China, have lost themselves down the Alice in Wonderland style rabbit hole of relics as they rummage to their heart’s content.

“I’ve been running the shop for the past 30 years so it’s been a long time,” says Alison, 74, who has two grown up daughters Lynsey and Ashley, the inspiration behind the name Lynash.

“I think my love of antiques started with my granny as she used to collect lots of old things in her Sunday room.

“She used to have lots of Carlton Ware china and I remember being fascinated by these amber beads that she had.”

Hooked on antiques

As the saying goes, “what’s for you won’t go by you” and that was certainly the case for Alison whose passion for antiques was reignited years later by chance.

“I used to drop my daughters off at horse riding and myself and my friend used to go to an auction house nearby to kill time,” said Alison.

“Then one day my friend couldn’t go and I went to the auction house myself and I just started buying things and then selling them on at antiques fayres.

“I was hooked – I used to do all the antiques fayres.”

Open since the 1980s

With her magpie like eye for objects, Alison’s antiques collections grew to the point where she decided to open up her own shop above her late husband Stewart’s car garage.

“My husband Stewart died two and a half years ago,” says Alison, who is originally from Whitehill before moving to Banff.

“He had a car garage in Market Place for things like MOTs and tyres and there was an empty office above the garage which I turned into an antiques shop in the 1980s and I’ve been there ever since.”

Scottish pottery

From Scottish pottery and glass to wicker hampers and old bus signs, Alison’s little shop is like a Santa’s grotto for adults where there’s always an element of surprise waiting inside.

“I’ve got vintage handbags, china, lots of different glassware, costume jewellery like antique rings,” says Alison.

“I also have wicker baskets which are proving popular this summer for picnics.”

North-east fishing

Alison’s deep affinity with the north-east fishing industry also shines through her shop as does her interest in war time objects.

“At the moment I’ve got some lovely brass pieces made in France after the war,” says Alison.

One item that is creating a stir in the shop is a large cut out of the pesky comic rascal Dennis the Menace.

“He’s a bit of fun,” says Alison.

“He came from Perthshire and he’s on sale for £20 to £25.”

People person

It’s not just her array of antiques, collectables and gifts that make Alison’s heart sing though as she loves nothing more than chatting to all the interesting characters who pop into her shop.

“I love meeting people and over the years I’ve made many friends,” says Alison.

“I also have visitors from abroad like America.

“I’ve also sent antiques to people in China but they ended up being sent back to me because the people weren’t in to sign for them so I sent them out again.”

Vintage pieces

Coming out of the other side of the Coronavirus pandemic, Alison says things are slowly but surely picking back up again.

“Times have changed as people are not looking for antiques as much now, they are looking for more vintage pieces,” says Alison.

“But things are picking up again after Covid which is good.”

No plans to slow down

Moving with the times, Alison says social media platforms like Facebook have been a godsend.

“I like Facebook as it was a great way to show people what I have in the shop,” says Alison.

After 30 years at Lynash Antiques no-one would blame Alison for wanting to put her feet up.

But she has no plans to slow down anytime soon though.

“I’m not ready to stop, age is just a number – I’m 55 at heart,” says Alison.

She does hope to get away for a well deserved break soon though.

“I’ve had Covid so it would be nice to get away for a wee holiday soon,” says Alison.

Lynash Antiques is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For more information check out the Facebook page @Lynash Antique.