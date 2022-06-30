Pay it forward: The quirky Stonehaven shop spreading kindness across the community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pay it forward: The quirky Stonehaven shop spreading kindness across the community

By Rosemary Lowne
June 30, 2022, 12:15 pm
Spreading kindness: Jennifer Davidson, the owner of My Beautiful Caravan is spreading joy not just through her quirky gifts but also through her kindness scheme. Photo by Wullie Marr, DC Thomson.
Spreading kindness: Jennifer Davidson, the owner of My Beautiful Caravan is spreading joy not just through her quirky gifts but also through her kindness scheme. Photo by Wullie Marr, DC Thomson.

Like stepping inside a rainbow full of bold, bright and wonderfully quirky gifts – instead of pots of gold – it’s impossible not to smile during a trip to My Beautiful Caravan.

And making people happy one eclectic gift at a time is exactly what it’s all about for Jennifer Davidson who has owned the friendly wee Stonehaven gift shop for the past six years.

But it’s not just her carefully curated cards, striking stationary and delicate jewellery that’s bringing people joy, it’s also the shop’s “Pay It Forward” scheme that is making a lasting impact on the community.

Niche gifts: With everything from hilarious cards and books to jewellery and skincare, My Beautiful Caravan has something for everyone. Picture by Wullie Marr, DC Thomson.

Spreading kindness

From knitting a memory blanket for grieving parents and raising money to support people suffering from cancer to donating to the foodbank, the idea – which Jennifer borrowed from Lift Store, a shop in Suffolk – has taken off.

“It’s really nice as what we do is we give every 200th customer £5 with a little instruction card asking them to do something nice for someone else,” said Jennifer, who has two grown-up children Ruby, 21, and Alex, 18.

Bright and beautiful: Inject some colour into your kitchen cupboard with these cups. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“We had a lady, a regular customer, who drew a picture of the shop and got it made into a card for us, other people have donated to charity while other people have used it to buy cakes for their staff room.

“Somebody bought cake ingredients and made cakes for a Macmillan coffee morning and they turned the £5 into £260.”

Colourful creations: The striking jewellery has proved popular with customers. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson -06-2022.

Finding her creative path

Growing up in Kirriemuir, the 50-year-old single mum was forever fascinated with art and design.

Flying the nest to Glasgow where she studied for an English language degree before completing a Masters degree in archive administration, Jennifer then spent a few years working as an archivist in Newcastle and at Durham University before dropping anchor in Stonehaven.

Notepad chic: Surely every handbag requires notepads like that. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson -06-2022.

“It was fascinating and I think that experience has inspired me in the kind of stock I have in the shop,” said Jennifer.

My Beautiful Caravan

Settling into Stonehaven life, Jennifer quickly made friends but it was one good friend in particular who changed the course of her life forever.

“My good friend Liz Thomson had approached me because she had an idea to open a shop and she knew I had this design interest and creativity,” said Jennifer.

“Neither of us had a retail background but we had a shared love of design and we were eager to bring that to the town.”

Cute children’s wear: How adorable are those leggings from Blade and Rose? Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson -06-2022.

Heart of the community

Pouring her heart and soul into it, Liz opened the shop back in March 2014, taking on Jennifer as the manager.

“I’m eternally grateful to Liz for having the vision and the finances to be able to put it together,” said Jennifer.

Fully booked: Jennifer takes a lot of time and thought into what books she stocks in her shop. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson -06-2022.

Two years later and a new chapter in My Beautiful Caravan began.

“At the start of 2016, Liz decided it was time for her to move on so I took over then as sole owner and bought the business from her.”

Local landmarks: These beautiful cards have been one of the best sellers since the shop opened.Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson -06-2022

Fun shopping experience

Located in the beating heart of Stonehaven’s Market Square – in what was once a Press and Journal office – My Beautiful Caravan is a colourful feast for the eyes with everything from niche homeware and hilarious homemade cards to skincare and children’s clothes.

“We’re trying to provide a unique and fun shopping experience,” said Jennifer.

Happy place: The shop is sure to bring a smile to your face. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson -06-2022

“We just want to offer good quality, interesting and unusual gifts and cards and the personal service is really important.

“So we’ve got really nice stationary and books that are actually worth reading as well as lovely homewares and unusual things for kids.”

Gem of a shop: My Beautiful Caravan has so many pretty pieces of jewellery. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson -06-2022

Gifts for everyone

With visitors from across the world, Jennifer says the Stonehaven collection is always popular.

“We have a range of prints, bags and posters of places like Dunnottar Castle, the outdoor pool and the skyline – we’ve had them since the beginning so they’re a real staple.

Inject some colour into your wardrobe with these scarves and bags. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson -06-2022

“Some of the other products we’ve had from the beginning include the Bettyhula skincare range and Cocoa Ooze chocolate.”

For those looking for something different for the home, the shop is the place to be with candles, plant hangers, mugs, coasters, tea towels to name a few.

The medicine cabinet: The Bettyhula skincare is a big seller. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson -06-2022

“We’ve got a range of candles by The Little Candle Project which is based in Stonehaven as well as products from The Solid Cologne Project, another local business,” said Jennifer.

“And with the jewellery, it’s basically all stuff I want to buy with designers like Little Nell and ESA EVANS and we also have quality silk scarves from Helen Ruth.”

Children will also enjoy a visit to the shop. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson -06-2022

Children’s clothes

For children, Jennifer also stocks a range of niche designers and products.

“We’ve got a range of products such as colouring in books from Eggnogg and black and white animal themed toys from the Wee Gallery and Blade and Rose leggings for kids.”

Warm welcome: Jennifer loves meeting all the customers who come through the door.Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson -06-2022

With the shop positively thriving after lockdown, Jennifer and her lovely team of staff, are excited about the future.

“At the moment we just want to keep doing what we’re doing,” said Jennifer.

Beautiful children’s toys, clothes and cards are available at My Beautiful Caravan. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson -06-2022

For more information about My Beautiful Caravan check out their website www.mybeautifulcaravan.co.uk, Facebook @mybeautifulcaravan or Instagram page @mybeautifulcaravan.

