Pay it forward: The quirky Stonehaven shop spreading kindness across the community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Like stepping inside a rainbow full of bold, bright and wonderfully quirky gifts – instead of pots of gold – it’s impossible not to smile during a trip to My Beautiful Caravan.

And making people happy one eclectic gift at a time is exactly what it’s all about for Jennifer Davidson who has owned the friendly wee Stonehaven gift shop for the past six years.

But it’s not just her carefully curated cards, striking stationary and delicate jewellery that’s bringing people joy, it’s also the shop’s “Pay It Forward” scheme that is making a lasting impact on the community.

Spreading kindness

From knitting a memory blanket for grieving parents and raising money to support people suffering from cancer to donating to the foodbank, the idea – which Jennifer borrowed from Lift Store, a shop in Suffolk – has taken off.

“It’s really nice as what we do is we give every 200th customer £5 with a little instruction card asking them to do something nice for someone else,” said Jennifer, who has two grown-up children Ruby, 21, and Alex, 18.

“We had a lady, a regular customer, who drew a picture of the shop and got it made into a card for us, other people have donated to charity while other people have used it to buy cakes for their staff room.

“Somebody bought cake ingredients and made cakes for a Macmillan coffee morning and they turned the £5 into £260.”

Finding her creative path

Growing up in Kirriemuir, the 50-year-old single mum was forever fascinated with art and design.

Flying the nest to Glasgow where she studied for an English language degree before completing a Masters degree in archive administration, Jennifer then spent a few years working as an archivist in Newcastle and at Durham University before dropping anchor in Stonehaven.

“It was fascinating and I think that experience has inspired me in the kind of stock I have in the shop,” said Jennifer.

My Beautiful Caravan

Settling into Stonehaven life, Jennifer quickly made friends but it was one good friend in particular who changed the course of her life forever.

“My good friend Liz Thomson had approached me because she had an idea to open a shop and she knew I had this design interest and creativity,” said Jennifer.

“Neither of us had a retail background but we had a shared love of design and we were eager to bring that to the town.”

Heart of the community

Pouring her heart and soul into it, Liz opened the shop back in March 2014, taking on Jennifer as the manager.

“I’m eternally grateful to Liz for having the vision and the finances to be able to put it together,” said Jennifer.

Two years later and a new chapter in My Beautiful Caravan began.

“At the start of 2016, Liz decided it was time for her to move on so I took over then as sole owner and bought the business from her.”

Fun shopping experience

Located in the beating heart of Stonehaven’s Market Square – in what was once a Press and Journal office – My Beautiful Caravan is a colourful feast for the eyes with everything from niche homeware and hilarious homemade cards to skincare and children’s clothes.

“We’re trying to provide a unique and fun shopping experience,” said Jennifer.

“We just want to offer good quality, interesting and unusual gifts and cards and the personal service is really important.

“So we’ve got really nice stationary and books that are actually worth reading as well as lovely homewares and unusual things for kids.”

Gifts for everyone

With visitors from across the world, Jennifer says the Stonehaven collection is always popular.

“We have a range of prints, bags and posters of places like Dunnottar Castle, the outdoor pool and the skyline – we’ve had them since the beginning so they’re a real staple.

“Some of the other products we’ve had from the beginning include the Bettyhula skincare range and Cocoa Ooze chocolate.”

For those looking for something different for the home, the shop is the place to be with candles, plant hangers, mugs, coasters, tea towels to name a few.

“We’ve got a range of candles by The Little Candle Project which is based in Stonehaven as well as products from The Solid Cologne Project, another local business,” said Jennifer.

“And with the jewellery, it’s basically all stuff I want to buy with designers like Little Nell and ESA EVANS and we also have quality silk scarves from Helen Ruth.”

Children’s clothes

For children, Jennifer also stocks a range of niche designers and products.

“We’ve got a range of products such as colouring in books from Eggnogg and black and white animal themed toys from the Wee Gallery and Blade and Rose leggings for kids.”

With the shop positively thriving after lockdown, Jennifer and her lovely team of staff, are excited about the future.

“At the moment we just want to keep doing what we’re doing,” said Jennifer.

For more information about My Beautiful Caravan check out their website www.mybeautifulcaravan.co.uk, Facebook @mybeautifulcaravan or Instagram page @mybeautifulcaravan.