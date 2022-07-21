Restaurant review: From steak and cocktails to brunch and coffee, Milton on the Corner can do it all

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Restaurant review: From steak and cocktails to brunch and coffee, Milton on the Corner can do it all

By Philippa Gerrard
July 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 21, 2022, 12:47 pm
Milton on the Corner restaurant review
Fisherman's platter at Milton on the Corner. Picture by Kami Thomson

For seven long years of my life, I walked up and down Midstocket Road twice a day on the way to and from primary school.

On the corner with Kings Gate I used to admire an interesting-looking building with a rounded front, sort of like Aberdeen’s small-town answer to the Flatiron Building in New York City.

This building was always a bank and neat as a pin, until it suddenly wasn’t. Then it was a boarded-up, sad old building left to rot.

Milton on the Corner restaurant review
The outside of Milton on the Corner at Mid Stocket Road in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Years went by and though I was no longer walking past every day, every time I saw the smooth rounded front of the granite I couldn’t help but think it was a waste.

Fast forward a decade or so, and it was converted into a small successful restaurant called Cognito on the Corner, which I happily visited several times.

I felt a sense of deja vu then when I heard that it too would be closing. Was this building cursed?

Milton on the corner bar
The bar is well stocked for cocktails and gin serves in particular. Picture by Kami Thomson.

It turns out, however, thankfully, that the restaurant has merely been taken over and renamed – Milton on the Corner.

It was time to head back for a visit.

The Venue

If you visited this restaurant when it was Cognito, you’ll notice more than a few similarities.

The beautiful marble-topped bar still takes centre stage, with diners sitting both at the bar itself on high stools or on small lower tables and booths around the edges.

Cocktail at Milton on the Corner, Aberdeen
A clover club cocktail. Picture by Kami Thomson

It creates a great atmosphere as you get to watch the bartenders shaking cocktails and pouring pints all evening.

There are plenty of nods to the local area, with lighting spelling out the names of nearby places like Mile-End or Victoria Bridge.

It was slightly disappointing therefore to be led through the busy bar and into a smaller room at the back of the restaurant – but I had booked last minute and was grateful to get any table.

Another plus was that despite being seated away from the main thoroughfare, the staff were very attentive all evening.

The Food

The menu was similar to how I remembered it on my last visit; full of classics like steak, fish and chips and burgers but with a few interesting dishes thrown in like pork chops with mango and chilli salsa and cod with chorizo croquettes.

For starters, my boyfriend Ollie picked haggis bon bons which came served with a fig and chilli jam.

They were spiced and peppery as haggis should be, and burn-the-roof-off-your-mouth hot, as any good deep fried bon bon should.

Haggid bon bons
Delicious – and generous-sized – haggis bon bons served with chilli jam. Picture by Kami Thomson.

I had decided on bruschetta but panic-ordered Cullen skink when the waitress came to the table. It’s one of my favourites and I didn’t regret it.

The chunks of smoked fish were generous and served in a thin but creamy soup, rather than the thick stick-to-your-ribs soup Cullen skink can sometimes be, and which I find can be too filling for a starter.

Soon our mains arrived and I had picked another fish dish (yes I know this is not the “done thing” but you’ll see why I simply had to have this main course).

Fisherman's platter at Milton on the Corner
Time to get your hands dirty with the fisherman’s platter. Picture by Kami Thomson.

The fisherman’s platter arrived on a wooden board and consisted of huge king prawns, lightly battered haddock goujons, grilled shrimps and two different kinds of smoked salmon – the cold raw kind and hot smoked flaked kind.

This was served with crusty bread, pickled vegetables and tartare sauce.

Technically it’s called a “sharing platter” and presumably meant for a starter to share or for nibbles with friends and a few wines, but it made an excellent main course for one and everything tasted wonderfully fresh.

My fingers were sticky with garlic from pulling apart shells and my mouth tingled from the sour capers.

Across the table, Ollie was tucking into a ribeye steak with chips and a blue cheese sauce.

Ribeye steak, Milton on the Corner.
Ribeye steak with chips and a blue cheese sauce was a perfect weekend treat. Picture by Kami Thomson.

It was cooked rare and slightly charred on the outside just as he liked it, which isn’t always easy with ribeye.

However the blue cheese sauce – although tasty – was a bit on the liquidy side which made it hard to get much to stick to the chips and steak on your fork.

Both portions were an excellent size and Ollie helped me out by finishing up the last bites of my smoked salmon.

We were tempted by dessert, particularly the special which was a Biscoff brownie with honeycomb and banana ice cream, but ultimately were too full.

I finished with a nightcap of peppermint tea and Ollie had another beer.

It was lovely just to sit and enjoy the restaurant’s setting and late evening buzz, and the staff were more than happy to leave us to it which was just what we wanted.

Fierce Beer at Milton on the Corner
Fierce beer on tap at Milton on the Corner. Picture by Kami Thomson.

The Verdict

Milton on the Corner is a lot like its predecessor, but in my humble view, that is no bad thing.

The food is lovely and cooked well. The restaurant also offers coffees, brunch and Sunday lunches so there’s lots to sample.

Milton also has a private room for small groups and has a great cocktail menu offering.

Milton on the corner review
Fancy a pint? Picture by Kami Thomson.

I’m so glad this restaurant has survived, it would be an incredible waste to walk past it and discover boarded-up windows once more.

But for now, this neighbourhood restaurant appears to be thriving and I have my fingers crossed it stays that way.

Milton on the Corner

Address: 1 Midstocket Road, Aberdeen, AB15 5NE

What we ate: Two courses for two people plus two cocktails, three beers and a tea.

Price: £96.80

Read more restaurant reviews:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]