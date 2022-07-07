Aberdeen watercolourist brings the north-east to life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen watercolourist brings the north-east to life

By Jamie Wilde
July 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 7, 2022, 11:53 am
Gordon McLeman with his watercolour art
From boats to machinery and colourful seascapes, Aberdeen watercolourist Gordon McLeman has gained fans worldwide for his vivid paintings. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

For most creative people, their passion for their pursuit – whether it’s art, music, writing etc. – tends to stem from a young age.

But for Aberdeen watercolourist Gordon McLeman, this isn’t the case.

A retired tax specialist, Gordon says he had “no interest” in painting until he moved to Cornwall in his late thirties with his three children.

It was here in the scenic south-west of England where he first mingled among arty communities and dabbled some paint onto canvas.

One of Gordon McLeman's watercolour paintings
Gordon’s paintings often capture coastal scenes around the north-east. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Now over two decades on, Gordon adores capturing north-east seascapes, boats and local landmarks in vivid colour through his paintings.

He’s sold prints of his work all around the world and now that he’s retired, time is on his side for doing what he loves.

Passion for painting

“I’m from the countryside near Peterhead and I went to Aberdeen University in the early 70s to study geology,” says Gordon.

“I’ve had various jobs throughout my life; I’ve worked in oil down in London, I had a printing business for a while, then I trained as a tax specialist with HMRC, who I worked with for three decades.

Watercolour artist Gordon McLeman
Watercolour artist Gordon McLeman. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“It was in the 90s when I lived in Cornwall when I first became interested in painting.

“I later moved back up to Aberdeen around the year 2000 and I had a wee studio in the back garden.

“I’m self-taught, but I had a really good teacher in the Aberdeen Nomads art group, Mandy Clubb. I learned a lot from her.”

Gordon McLeman watercolour painting
Gordon at work. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

With painting an on-and-off hobby during his last years of working, Gordon says that he always wanted to return to painting when he retired.

Now five years on since then, he has built a notable reputation for his artwork.

Local muses

“What I like about watercolouring is that you can paint places like Ma Cameron’s, the Old Townhouse, or even Starbucks in Union Street, in a very loose style,” says Gordon.

“I mainly prefer painting machinery, ships, boats, trains and things like that in my paintings, which is maybe to do with my time working in oil many years ago.

Gordon McLeman's watercolour of boats
Boat watercolour. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“I like to think that I’ve developed my own style over the years – I paint what I like, really.”

Gordon gravitated towards watercolour rather than oil or acrylic as a matter of convenience, at first.

But as he’s refined his own style, he’s also looked to other local painters for inspiration in the artform.

“There wasn’t so much in the past in terms of influences for me, but now, I really like the work of James McBey,” says Gordon.

Gordon McLeman with two watercolour paintings
Gordon with a mix of land and sea watercolours. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“He was a self-taught painter from Newburgh and has a whole section in the National Gallery devoted to him just now.

“I like watercolours because they’re unpredictable; they can be very frustrating at times and many a painting has ended up in the bin!

“But it’s also nice to come back to paintings that I might’ve pushed aside for a few years with fresh eyes.”

Worldwide sales

Like many artists, Gordon is modest about his expectations for his work.

But turning some of his original paintings into sellable prints has worked out well for him.

“Around three years ago, I decided to start selling my art,” says Gordon.

A sketch drawn by Gordon McLeman
A sketch in progress of a Kuala Lumpur cityscape. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“I joined Etsy last year which was really good for me in terms of generating sales from around the world. About half my sales on Etsy have been overseas – mostly to the USA.

“I did a sketch of Jimmy Perez’s cottage from the TV series Shetland and so many of these went to the states.”

A watercolour painting of the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen by Gordon McLeman
“I find painting really therapeutic – that’s what I enjoy most,” Gordon McLeman. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

However, what Gordon gains the most from sales of his prints are the fascinating stories behind them.

Whether it’s Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom or a lobster boat by the seaside, Gordon’s paintings have helped people to relive cherished memories.

“You get to meet some really interesting people through selling prints of your work,” Gordon enthuses.

“One of my Beach Ballroom prints went to somebody in Germany as a present.

“It was a wife purchasing it for their husband, who had lived back in Aberdeen in the 50s and he was in a band at the time.

“His band had played in the Beach Ballroom all those years ago and it’s just so nice to bring back memories like that for people.”

Gordon McLeman with his watercolour paintings and sketches behind him
“It’s not that I paint eight hours a day. But if I can get two or three hours in every day, I’m happy with that,” Gordon McLeman. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Therapeutic hobby

Not looking to make profits through his work, it is the enjoyment of painting that Gordon relishes the most.

And with his enthusiasm ever-growing, Gordon goes to show that it’s never too late to pick up something new.

“I find painting really therapeutic – that’s what I enjoy most,” Gordon smiles.

One of Gordon McLeman's watercolour paintings, showing seaside houses with roaring waves
Roaring tide by the seascape. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“It’s not that I paint eight hours a day. But if I can get two or three hours in every day, I’m happy with that.

“I’m currently in the middle of converting the spare bedroom into a studio, which will be easier than painting on the dining room table!”

“Looking ahead, I just want to continue what I’m doing and keep enjoying it in the process.”

Gordon McLeman and two of his sketches
Smiles all round for Gordon with new drawings to begin watercolouring soon. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Visit www.etsy.com/uk/shop/GordonMclemanArt to view Gordon’s prints on his Etsy page.

