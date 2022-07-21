Video: Pre-loved designer fashion in vogue at Rosemount charity shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Known as the “jewellery de-tangler”, Linda Philips’s dexterity is legendary at the Clan Cancer Support Retail Store.

“People call me the jewellery de-tangler – I love the challenge of trying to separate any jewellery that is donated,” says Linda, 76, who worked at the Rosemount Place shop for 11 years before retiring and becoming a volunteer.

“Sometimes I start at 8.45am and I’m still there in the basement area untangling jewellery by 2.30pm.”

It’s compassionate community stalwarts like Linda who have made the Clan Cancer shop into what it is today – a pre-loved treasure trove of glistening goodies.

And together with bringing sustainable fashion to Aberdeen, the shop – alongside its stores in Ballater, Kirkwall and Peterhead – is also changing the lives of people affected by cancer across north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Emotional and practical support

20% of the charity’s income from its shops goes towards providing emotional and practical support to people affected by cancer including counselling, complementary therapies, social and wellbeing activities and dedicated support for children and families.

“It makes you feel good to be doing something that is so worthwhile,” says Margaret McKimmie, the charity shop’s bright and bubbly supervisor.

“Most of the other charity shops are UK based but Clan Cancer Support is a local charity and that’s why we’re so successful in getting donations.”

1,000 donations daily

With about 1,000 donations passing through their doors each day and upwards of 50,000 items in their shop at a time, it’s no wonder that when Society visited early one Wednesday morning, it was already bustling with eager customers.

And it’s not just any old donations that arrive on their doorstep, we’re talking good quality designer brands from Vivienne Westwood shoes and Boden dresses to Hugo Boss shirts and Essence of Australia wedding dresses.

‘VIP basement area’

The Aladdin’s cave-like shop also has a “VIP” like basement area that never fails to create a buzz akin to the front row of a fashion show when it opens to the public every few months.

“Our customers are like friends to us and are so generous,” says Margaret, 71 from Aberdeen.

“I love everything that is donated and it’s great to see how excited people are when they come into the shop

“I remember someone donated a lovely Georgian style clock which was valued at £750.

“We open the basement area up to customers every few months and it always proves popular.

“There’s hardly a day goes by when there isn’t a customer asking when the basement area is opening again.”

Business community

Local businesses have also been incredibly supportive as the Aberdeen boutique LoLo + Co donates clothes while Hanon donates big brand trainers like Nike.

Sporting pretty bright fuschia Kurt Geiger shoes that she proudly bagged for just £7, Heather Ramshaw, the charity shop’s super friendly e-commerce and retail co-ordinator, says that the shop also reduces the impact on the environment.

“I have worked in fast fashion and retail since I was 17-years-old, “ says Heather, 33.

“We used to throw away so much stock, I think everyone has been guilty of that, we’ve all been there.

“I think everyone is starting to notice that now and the negative impact it has on the environment which is great.

“And that’s why I like this role as it’s good fun without having that negative impact on the environment.”

Chatting away while raking through pre-loved goodies – a trendy red and black men’s shirt from Mango priced at £3, a designer wedding dress at £60, light green bridesmaid dresses at £15 and a blue and white striped Great Plains dress at £35 – Heather says pre-loved is very in vogue just now.

“I think there’s still this stigma attached to charity shops but I think apps like Depop and eBay have changed that,” says Heather.

“Also, with the stars of Love Island wearing pre-loved clothes, it’s now trendy and has become a hashtag.

“Long may it last.”

The crown jewellery

And judging by the melee of people expertly sifting their way through rows upon rows of colourful clothes, shelves packed full of shoes and glasswear glistening in the sunlight that streams through the shop front, it’s clear that pre-loved is bang on trend.

Magpies are also in luck as the charity shop also has a mixture of costume and high-end jewellery.

“We get more costume jewellery but we also get a lot of silver too,” adds Linda.

“At the moment we have a Cairngorm bracelet which is thought to be worth around £400.

“It’s worth mentioning that we also do Gift Aid which also raises extra money.”

Thanks to the dedicated team of volunteers – who give up 430 hours per month to help out at the Rosemount shop – Clan Cancer Support can continue to offer free services to people affected by cancer from pre-diagnosis, diagnosis, through to treatment and beyond.

Evidence of the impact the charity makes in Aberdeen is illustrated at Clan House, the purpose-built support and wellbeing centre in Aberdeen, and local community centres throughout the region.

The charity also operates Clan Haven, an affordable Bed and Breakfast facility adjoining Clan House, which is available to cancer patients and their friends and family who are travelling to Aberdeen hospitals for appointments or treatment.

For more information about Clan Cancer Support check out their website www.clancancersupport.org.