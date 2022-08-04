Talk of the Town: Loaded dessert heaven at this new Aberdeen ice cream parlour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

16 Below

Fancy a slice of loaded dessert heaven in Aberdeen? 16 Below is the place to be.

This Instagrammable ice cream parlour on Whitehall Road has quickly earned a loyal following since opening earlier this year.

Cheesecakes, cookie sandwiches, sundaes and all kinds of irresistible desserts are available seven days a week. You’re definitely in for a scoop of fun and personality here.

Beach Tree Cafe

Stepping into the shoes of the former Sanddollar Cafe on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard would be a tough task for many.

But the new Beach Tree Cafe is settling in well to its new home.

Breakfast and brunch options are popular here – especially the build my roll stack option – while lunch also channels some Sanddollar favourites with a new Beach Tree twist.

Ninety-Nine Bar and Kitchen

It wouldn’t be summer without gorgeous cocktails.

Ninety-Nine Bar & Kitchen on Aberdeen’s Back Wynd has a brand new summer cocktail menu worth shouting about. From exotic flavours of the Caribbean to elegant espresso martinis, the bar’s new family of cocktails is both colourful and flavourful.

Why not sample a few this weekend? You won’t regret it.

Bandit Bakery

Aberdeen bakers Pete & Sarah have become community pillars in Aberdeen’s Rose Street with Bandit Bakery.

Top quality sourdough and focaccia is readily available here, alongside mouthwateringly tasty bakes like new Biscoff cookies and the bakery’s hugely popular cinnamon buns.

Queues still form here before opening time from Wednesday to Sunday – find out what all the fuss is about!

Refillosophy

Albyn Grove in Aberdeen is home to zero-waste shop, Refillosophy.

This popular spot houses all sorts of foods, drinks and homeware items sourced as locally and organically as possible. From fresh fruit and veg to top notch bakes and even kombucha, a visit here is a delight for both the eyes and the belly.

Head home with a bunch of fresh flowers for a totally wholesome experience.