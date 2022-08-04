Talk of the Town: Loaded dessert heaven at this new Aberdeen ice cream parlour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Loaded dessert heaven at this new Aberdeen ice cream parlour

By Jamie Wilde
August 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ice cream anyone?
Ice cream anyone?

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll love what we have in store for you this week…

16 Below

Cheesecake dessert at 16 Below.

Fancy a slice of loaded dessert heaven in Aberdeen? 16 Below is the place to be.

This Instagrammable ice cream parlour on Whitehall Road has quickly earned a loyal following since opening earlier this year.

Cheesecakes, cookie sandwiches, sundaes and all kinds of irresistible desserts are available seven days a week. You’re definitely in for a scoop of fun and personality here.

Beach Tree Cafe

Special eggs breakfast dish at the new Beach Tree Cafe.

Stepping into the shoes of the former Sanddollar Cafe on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard would be a tough task for many.

But the new Beach Tree Cafe is settling in well to its new home.

Breakfast and brunch options are popular here – especially the build my roll stack option – while lunch also channels some Sanddollar favourites with a new Beach Tree twist.

Ninety-Nine Bar and Kitchen

New summer cocktails at Ninety-Nine Bar & Kitchen.

It wouldn’t be summer without gorgeous cocktails.

Ninety-Nine Bar & Kitchen on Aberdeen’s Back Wynd has a brand new summer cocktail menu worth shouting about. From exotic flavours of the Caribbean to elegant espresso martinis, the bar’s new family of cocktails is both colourful and flavourful.

Why not sample a few this weekend? You won’t regret it.

Bandit Bakery

Bandit Bakery’s cinnamon buns.

Aberdeen bakers Pete & Sarah have become community pillars in Aberdeen’s Rose Street with Bandit Bakery.

Top quality sourdough and focaccia is readily available here, alongside mouthwateringly tasty bakes like new Biscoff cookies and the bakery’s hugely popular cinnamon buns.

Queues still form here before opening time from Wednesday to Sunday – find out what all the fuss is about!

Refillosophy

Fresh produce at Refillosophy.

Albyn Grove in Aberdeen is home to zero-waste shop, Refillosophy.

This popular spot houses all sorts of foods, drinks and homeware items sourced as locally and organically as possible. From fresh fruit and veg to top notch bakes and even kombucha, a visit here is a delight for both the eyes and the belly.

Head home with a bunch of fresh flowers for a totally wholesome experience.

