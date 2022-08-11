Take a step back in time at Insch vintage emporium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Take a step back in time at Insch vintage emporium

By Rosemary Lowne
August 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 11, 2022, 11:56 am
Aladdin's Cave: Melanie Wilson, pictured with her partner Billy Milne, has recently opened her new vintage shop in Insch. Photos by Kenny Elrick, DC Thomson.
Aladdin's Cave: Melanie Wilson, pictured with her partner Billy Milne, has recently opened her new vintage shop in Insch. Photos by Kenny Elrick, DC Thomson.

Antiques are so much more than just objects to Melanie Wilson, they are a passage back to the precious times she spent rooting around vintage shops with her late auntie Heather Eddie.

“My whole love of vintage came from my auntie Heather,” says Melanie.

“We used to have a Wednesday day out together round the vintage and antique shops, that’s how it all started for me.

“She sadly passed away in January.”

New chapter: Melanie Wilson, with her partner Billy Milne, outside her character filled vintage emporium.

One thing’s for sure, Heather would be super proud of her niece who has brought London to Insch in the form of Louis’ Little Haven, the quirky vintage emporium she opened last month.

“I wanted to bring London to Insch so Louis’ Little Haven is basically an emporium of everything from books, teacups and magazines from the 1930s to antique furniture, silverware and grandfather clocks – you name it we’ve probably got it,” says Melanie.

Inspiration: Melanie’s late auntie Heather Eddie was a huge inspiration for Melanie in opening Louis’ Little Haven.

Art deco handbags

Just like the stories attached to the vintage treasure that adorn the shelves in her shop, Melanie’s own tale is a rather fascinating one too.

An avid collector of art deco handbags since the age of 10, Melanie initially worked in the oil and gas industry before her heart led her back to her love of all things vintage.

One-off: Melanie says her vintage emporium is full of beautiful antiques that are difficult to find.

“It all started at the age of 10 when I started to collect art deco handbags and since then it’s just been a passion all my life,” says Melanie.

“I grew up next door to my grandparents and they had a farm so nothing was ever chucked out, I think that’s why I’ve always appreciated things that are old and have history.

“After school I worked in the oil industry but I gave up my job because of health problems and it was then I decided to start Louis’ Little Haven.”

Memory lane: Melanie’s shop has everything from antiques dating back to the early 1800s to candles and cards.

Treasure trove

It was nine years ago when Melanie opened her first shop in Durno before re-locating to Insch in 2017 before finally settling into her current premises in the village’s Commerce Street.

“I’ve tried to make the shop look like an old general shop so we’ve got the gold writing on the windows and we’ve got an old fashioned sign so it’s very much going back in time with a modern twist,” says Melanie.

Piece of history: Melanie loves her vintage shop counter.

Dating back to the 1800s

Brimming with glistening goodies dating as far back as the early 1800s, Melanie’s shop is full of one-off pieces.

“We’ve got a bit of everything for everybody including a section of vintage women’s clothes, a haberdashery and a corner that is filled with books,” says Melanie.

“I’ve also got a lot of homely vintage things that can be used for interior design.

“We’ve also got a selection of lighting such as chandeliers, there’s even one light that’s got a flying cupid on it.”

Exquisite designs: Melanie’s shop has beautiful pieces for the home.

“We’re pretty unique in what we offer”

As well as vintage furniture, lights and clothes, Melanie also stocks some newer items such as candles and soaps as well as cards.

But it’s the older items that really capture Melanie’s imagination.

“I love history,” says Melanie.

“I always say that if a teacup could talk think about what stories it could tell.

“We’re pretty unique with what we offer.”

Undiscovered treasure: Looking round Louis’ Little Haven is a feast for the eyes.

Insch Museum

Describing the shop like “your grannie’s house”, Melanie says meeting all the colourful characters that come through the door is what she enjoys most.

“I’ve got everyone from kids who come in to spend their pocket money to elderly people as well as serious collectors,” says Melanie.

So determined to create a shop like an old general store, Melanie worked closely with the Insch museum to bring her vision to life.

Pot luck: There’s no shortage of beautiful vases at Louis’ Little Haven.

“The shop was originally a general shop so with the help of Insch Museum, I’ve looked back at all the old photographs and tried to make it look like what it did in its day,” says Melanie.

It’s her old shop counter that Melanie is most proud of.

“The biggest statement piece in the shop is my original Victorian shop counter as it’s 17ft in length,” says Melanie.

Calling all magpies: Melanie’s partner Billy Milne is an expert when it comes to the shop’s silverware.

Strong support network

Reflecting on her new venture, Melanie says it simply would not have been possible without the support of her parents and her partner Billy Milne.

“It was a real team effort,” says Melanie.

“I couldn’t have done it without my parents, my brother and Billy of course.”

Going for gold: Everyone from children to elderly people enjoy looking at the amazing items in Louis’ Little Haven.

Amazing customers

As much as Melanie loves vintage treasures, it’s meeting all the interesting characters who visit her shop that really makes her heart sing.

“I love when people come in and I love people telling me their stories,” says Melanie.

“Everyone is welcome to come in for a look and take a trip down memory lane.”

Just my type: You never know what you’ll find in Melanie’s shop.

One of Melanie’s biggest fans is her partner Billy who is in awe of the way she has revamped the shop’s interior.

“Melanie has got a fantastic imagination to dress things and display them in a way that catches the customer’s eye,” he says.

Music to the ears: Melanie’s shop is brimming with vintage goodies.

For more information about Louis’ Little Haven, check out their website www.louislittlehaven.com, Facebook @LouisLittleHaven or Instagram @louis_little_haven

 

