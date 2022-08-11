Take a step back in time at Insch vintage emporium

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Antiques are so much more than just objects to Melanie Wilson, they are a passage back to the precious times she spent rooting around vintage shops with her late auntie Heather Eddie.

“My whole love of vintage came from my auntie Heather,” says Melanie.

“We used to have a Wednesday day out together round the vintage and antique shops, that’s how it all started for me.

“She sadly passed away in January.”

One thing’s for sure, Heather would be super proud of her niece who has brought London to Insch in the form of Louis’ Little Haven, the quirky vintage emporium she opened last month.

“I wanted to bring London to Insch so Louis’ Little Haven is basically an emporium of everything from books, teacups and magazines from the 1930s to antique furniture, silverware and grandfather clocks – you name it we’ve probably got it,” says Melanie.

Art deco handbags

Just like the stories attached to the vintage treasure that adorn the shelves in her shop, Melanie’s own tale is a rather fascinating one too.

An avid collector of art deco handbags since the age of 10, Melanie initially worked in the oil and gas industry before her heart led her back to her love of all things vintage.

“It all started at the age of 10 when I started to collect art deco handbags and since then it’s just been a passion all my life,” says Melanie.

“I grew up next door to my grandparents and they had a farm so nothing was ever chucked out, I think that’s why I’ve always appreciated things that are old and have history.

“After school I worked in the oil industry but I gave up my job because of health problems and it was then I decided to start Louis’ Little Haven.”

Treasure trove

It was nine years ago when Melanie opened her first shop in Durno before re-locating to Insch in 2017 before finally settling into her current premises in the village’s Commerce Street.

“I’ve tried to make the shop look like an old general shop so we’ve got the gold writing on the windows and we’ve got an old fashioned sign so it’s very much going back in time with a modern twist,” says Melanie.

Dating back to the 1800s

Brimming with glistening goodies dating as far back as the early 1800s, Melanie’s shop is full of one-off pieces.

“We’ve got a bit of everything for everybody including a section of vintage women’s clothes, a haberdashery and a corner that is filled with books,” says Melanie.

“I’ve also got a lot of homely vintage things that can be used for interior design.

“We’ve also got a selection of lighting such as chandeliers, there’s even one light that’s got a flying cupid on it.”

“We’re pretty unique in what we offer”

As well as vintage furniture, lights and clothes, Melanie also stocks some newer items such as candles and soaps as well as cards.

But it’s the older items that really capture Melanie’s imagination.

“I love history,” says Melanie.

“I always say that if a teacup could talk think about what stories it could tell.

“We’re pretty unique with what we offer.”

Insch Museum

Describing the shop like “your grannie’s house”, Melanie says meeting all the colourful characters that come through the door is what she enjoys most.

“I’ve got everyone from kids who come in to spend their pocket money to elderly people as well as serious collectors,” says Melanie.

So determined to create a shop like an old general store, Melanie worked closely with the Insch museum to bring her vision to life.

“The shop was originally a general shop so with the help of Insch Museum, I’ve looked back at all the old photographs and tried to make it look like what it did in its day,” says Melanie.

It’s her old shop counter that Melanie is most proud of.

“The biggest statement piece in the shop is my original Victorian shop counter as it’s 17ft in length,” says Melanie.

Strong support network

Reflecting on her new venture, Melanie says it simply would not have been possible without the support of her parents and her partner Billy Milne.

“It was a real team effort,” says Melanie.

“I couldn’t have done it without my parents, my brother and Billy of course.”

Amazing customers

As much as Melanie loves vintage treasures, it’s meeting all the interesting characters who visit her shop that really makes her heart sing.

“I love when people come in and I love people telling me their stories,” says Melanie.

“Everyone is welcome to come in for a look and take a trip down memory lane.”

One of Melanie’s biggest fans is her partner Billy who is in awe of the way she has revamped the shop’s interior.

“Melanie has got a fantastic imagination to dress things and display them in a way that catches the customer’s eye,” he says.

For more information about Louis’ Little Haven, check out their website www.louislittlehaven.com, Facebook @LouisLittleHaven or Instagram @louis_little_haven