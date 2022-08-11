Society Awards deadline extended

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s been a very busy couple of weeks, with dozens of entries flooding in for the most anticipated night of the year.

The Society Awards 2022, in association with Aberdeen Inspired, will take place on November 10 at Sandman Signature Hotel on St Andrew St in Aberdeen.

We were forced to postpone the awards earlier this year due to rising Covid cases, but we vowed we would return brighter and bigger.

And here we are, with plenty of hard work going on behind the scenes to give you the event you all deserve.

The awards are of course free to enter, with an incredible 14 categories to choose from.

You can even enter multiple categories, and rest assured your entry will go before a brand new team of expert judges.

From fellow business owners who have been there and done that, to myself and of course Adrian Watson of Aberdeen Inspired, judging day is going to both fun and intense as we attempt to whittle down so many amazing applications.

If you’re reading this and thinking there is absolutely no way you can get your entry in by the deadline of August 14, fear not.

We know life happens, especially if you are an independent business owner who is also juggling childcare in the school holidays.

Whatever the reason, you now have until midnight on August 21.

I’ve spent the past few weeks banging the drum for getting involved, so for once I am proud to sound like a broken record.

We can’t do these awards without you.

The vision from the very beginning, when the awards first launched in 2019, was to create an event to celebrate the independent businesses of Aberdeen and the Shire.

We want to recognise and reward hard working businesses which fall within retail, well being, lifestyle, food and drink sectors.

We’ve been taking a look at the fantastic categories in recent weeks, so without further ado, it’s time to strut your stuff on the north-east catwalk.

Independent Fashion/Clothes Business of the Year, sponsored by Finnies the Jewelers

We’re looking for an independent business located in Aberdeen or the Shire either online or based at a premises which offer a considerable choice in clothing in a bid to style people of the north-east.

I’m so excited about this category, not least because there are so many fantastic businesses on our doorstep.

It’s easy to fall in the glum mindset that with the closure of larger retail chains, Aberdeen doesn’t have to much to offer in the wardrobe department.

I beg to differ. If anything, big names leaving the high street has at least made way for the smaller companies to shine.

I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing so many of you, from boutique owners to those running a thriving business online.

Not forgetting the glorious movement which is buying second hand, so do get entering!

This category is sponsored by Finnies the jewellers, an institution in the north-east.

We are so pleased to have Finnies on board, a real sign that The Society Awards is celebrated by those who make the Granite City great.

Independent Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by Dandara

We’re looking for a restaurant in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire which offers an inventive menu and excellent hospitality to its customers.

We expect this to be a hotly contested category, especially as the food and drink scene has never been so alive.

Our winner in 2020 was Eat on the Green, where you’ll find fine-dining restaurant in a former post office, based in the iddlyic village of Udny Green.

We caught up with Craig Wilson, AKA, The Kilted Chef and owner of Eat on the Green.

“Winning the Society Award was a real boost for the whole team, during what was a really challenging time, and we really had to think creatively about how to run our business against the constantly changing situations caused by the pandemic,” said Craig.

“Being recognised in the Society Awards, alongside other fantastic local businesses was a real honour for us and we would recommend anyone thinking of entering the awards to take the plunge and do it.”

Best Social Media of the Year, sponsored by Prospect 13

There’s no getting away from social media, but in my experience it can be used as a means to do good.

It’s also an invaluable tool for so many businesses.

Smoke & Soul were the winners of this category in 2020, and had some important things to say.

“There is a lot of negativity around social media and how it affects our mental health,” said Lindsay Jackson & Corey Milne of Smoke & Soul.

“We’ve always aimed to do good with our social channels; alongside promoting our own business, we’ve made a conscious effort over the years with sharing positive news stories, spreading awareness for mental health issues and shining a light on other local independent businesses through our page too.

“So to be awarded ‘Social Media Presence of the Year’ for making the online world a little more positive was a real honour.”

Founder and Managing Director of Prospect 13, Cerri McDonald, is also excited to be on board.

“Prospect 13 is passionate about celebrating the amazing things local organisations achieve, and social media is one of the best ways that we help our own customers to creatively communicate,” she said.

“Sponsoring this new award category is a natural and exciting opportunity for us to recognise the power of social media excellence and we look forward to proudly shining a light on some of the fabulous content creators across our region.”

Get entering via https://www.dctevents.com/event/societyawards/