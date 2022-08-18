Talk of the Town: Rosemount meets South America at Tucan restaurant in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talk of the Town: Rosemount meets South America at Tucan restaurant in Aberdeen

By Jamie Wilde
August 18, 2022, 11:45 am
Tucan in Aberdeen is whipping up some of the finest Latin food delicacies South America has to offer.
Tucan in Aberdeen is whipping up some of the finest Latin food delicacies South America has to offer.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Fan of Latin cuisine? You’ll love this brand new restaurant opening in Aberdeen…

Tucan

Savoury pancakes at Tucan, on Rosemount Place.

Tucan on Rosemount Place, Aberdeen is a new South American restaurant which opened on Saturday August 6.

Open from 9am to 5pm Wednesday to Monday, the venue offers a wide range of authentic South American cuisine such as cachapas and empanadas alongside other dishes with Scottish twists.

With vibrant Latin-themed interiors inside too, expect a colourful meal to remember here.

Newburgh Inn

Pulled honey chilli chicken with fresh mango salsa and a toasted coconut crumb.

If you didn’t spot our excellent food feature with the Newburgh Inn in last week’s edition of Society, where were you?

As well as bringing pub classics and extra fancier touches to the fore in its regular menu, the venue is also set to launch a seven-course taster menu – a rare find in the Aberdeenshire dining scene.

Keep an eye out for a Society food review coming soon.

Hazelnut Patisserie

Hazelnut Patisserie.

Brought together by the enigmatic duo Mathilde and Ros, Hazelnut Patisserie on Chapel Brae, Braemar is a one stop shop for some of the finest French-style patisserie in Aberdeenshire.

Its petits gateaux (small cakes) range looks especially elegant.

Other light lunch options including freshly baked quiches are also delightful alongside a cup of locally roasted coffee. Bon appetit.

Cairn Coffee

Mocha at Cairn Coffee.

Aberdeen’s beachfront is home to a number of thriving independent food and drink trucks. Cairn Coffee is one of these.

Located at the Fittie end of Aberdeen beach, a loyal following of coffee lovers has quickly built up at the coffee cart since opening last year.

Quality coffees, hot chocolates and iced lattes are all hits here. Expect an extra dash of good vibes with your drink.

Aunty Betty’s

Ice cream at Aunty Betty’s Date.

If you’re thinking ice cream by the sea this weekend, it doesn’t come much better than Aunty Betty’s on The Promenade in Stonehaven.

Its huge social following and rave online reviews is testament to the great experiences whipped up here.

Ice creams, cakes and desserts are the venue’s forte, but you can also bring your pooch along for specially made dog cookies.

