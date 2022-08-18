Talk of the Town: Rosemount meets South America at Tucan restaurant in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Fan of Latin cuisine? You’ll love this brand new restaurant opening in Aberdeen…

Tucan

Tucan on Rosemount Place, Aberdeen is a new South American restaurant which opened on Saturday August 6.

Open from 9am to 5pm Wednesday to Monday, the venue offers a wide range of authentic South American cuisine such as cachapas and empanadas alongside other dishes with Scottish twists.

With vibrant Latin-themed interiors inside too, expect a colourful meal to remember here.

Newburgh Inn

If you didn’t spot our excellent food feature with the Newburgh Inn in last week’s edition of Society, where were you?

As well as bringing pub classics and extra fancier touches to the fore in its regular menu, the venue is also set to launch a seven-course taster menu – a rare find in the Aberdeenshire dining scene.

Keep an eye out for a Society food review coming soon.

Hazelnut Patisserie

Brought together by the enigmatic duo Mathilde and Ros, Hazelnut Patisserie on Chapel Brae, Braemar is a one stop shop for some of the finest French-style patisserie in Aberdeenshire.

Its petits gateaux (small cakes) range looks especially elegant.

Other light lunch options including freshly baked quiches are also delightful alongside a cup of locally roasted coffee. Bon appetit.

Cairn Coffee

Aberdeen’s beachfront is home to a number of thriving independent food and drink trucks. Cairn Coffee is one of these.

Located at the Fittie end of Aberdeen beach, a loyal following of coffee lovers has quickly built up at the coffee cart since opening last year.

Quality coffees, hot chocolates and iced lattes are all hits here. Expect an extra dash of good vibes with your drink.

Aunty Betty’s

If you’re thinking ice cream by the sea this weekend, it doesn’t come much better than Aunty Betty’s on The Promenade in Stonehaven.

Its huge social following and rave online reviews is testament to the great experiences whipped up here.

Ice creams, cakes and desserts are the venue’s forte, but you can also bring your pooch along for specially made dog cookies.