Talk of the Town: A taste of Seoul in Aberdeen

By Jamie Wilde
September 15, 2022, 11:45 am
talk of the town
Take a step into the Far East at the brand new Aberdeen restaurant, Seoul.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Delicious food has the power to transport you to new places. And when it comes to this new Aberdeen restaurant, that’s certainly no different.

Seoul

Seoul's sushi, featured in talk of the town
Sushi at Seoul.

Aberdeen’s newest Japanese and Korean BBQ restaurant comes in the form of Seoul, based on Crown Street.

Elegantly presented dishes come packed full of umami flavours here. Authentic décor transports you to the Far East in style.

Whether it’s sweet BBQ ribs, delicate sushi, belly-warming noodle broths or specialities like Japanese eel, this new venue is well worth a look in.

St Clement’s Cafe

Coffees and traybakes are a great match here.

With the grey of Autumn approaching, what can be better than a nice, warm cuppa and some great lunch bites?

St Clement’s Cafe on Aberdeen’s St Clement Street launched earlier this year.

The dog-friendly venue serves up all kinds of breakfast and lunch favourites as well as regular specials. Homemade traybakes also make a fine accompaniment to a silky-smooth latte.

Richmond Street Deli

Dirty fries from Richmond Street Deli in talk of the town
Dirty fries at Richmond Street Deli.

The mother and daughter duo behind Richmond Street Deli in Aberdeen certainly know a thing or two about making monstrously good grub.

Available to order through phone or message via social media, expect to get your hands messy with this venue’s food delights.

Burgers, dirty fries and regular mouth-watering specials are a feast for the eyes and the belly.

Yilmaz Snack Bar

Chips and curry sauce at Yilmaz Snack Bar.

Another top food spot in Aberdeen for lovers of big portions is Yilmaz Snack Bar, a family-run food truck situated in Altens Industrial Estate.

A mixture of Scottish and Turkish cuisines can be found here. Mixed kebabs, chicken and Turkish sausage wraps as well as breakfast rolls and comforting favourites like chips and curry sauce are all available here.

Hungry this lunchtime? Stop by here.

Under the Hammer

Wines at Under the Hammer featured in talk of the town
Under the Hammer’s latest Wine Collective selection.

Since reopening last year, this Aberdeen institution in the city’s North Silver Street has been delighting Granite City locals with its quality selection of drinks and light bites.

Cocktails are a popular attraction here. But coming up this Sunday is the next instalment of the venue’s Wine Collective, where six selected wines and a sharing platter come in at £35 per person. Book ahead.

