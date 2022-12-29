16 places to celebrate Hogmanay in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s safe to say that the Granite City knows how to party and Hogmanay is no exception.

In case you haven’t yet put any plans together yet, we’ve taken a look at some of the best parties and events from across the city and Aberdeenshire to help kick off your New Year’s celebrations in style.

Aberdeen Street Party

Start 2023 off with a bang at this spectacular event.

The free event at Schoolhill begins at 8.30pm with live music including an electric set from The Killers tribute act The Kopycat Killers.

A talented Scottish piper will end the evening by piping in the New Year before a fireworks display.

New for this year will be an event bar selling a limited selection of wine, beer, spirits, soft drinks, tea and coffee although people can bring their own food and drinks, including alcohol.

You can find more information on Aberdeen’s Hogmanay celebrations on the city council’s website.

Banchory Lodge Hotel

Bring in the bells with brilliant live music and delicious food and drink at this swish four-star Georgian mansion set amidst lush tree-lined gardens on the banks of the River Dee.

From seafood dishes like pan fried seabass, lobster and scallops to pork belly and Aberdeenshire fillet steak, there’s plenty to whet the appetite.

Diners will also be treated to live music from the talented Scott Mellis.

There’s also artisan gin and beers plus a packed cocktail list perfect for toasting the New Year.

For more details or to book Hogmanay at Banchory Lodge Hotel, visit their website or check out their Facebook.

Siberia Bar and Hotel

Boogie your way into 2023 at Siberia’s New Year party.

The Belmont Street venue will be positively bouncing on Saturday 31 December as DJ HomeAlone takes to the decks with floor fillers that will get everyone dancing.

Expect a mix of disco, hip-hop and party anthems to ring in 2023.

So dig out your glad rags and shimmy on down to the event.

Siberia’s New Year celebrations will run from 8pm to 2am. For more information visit their website, Facebook or Instagram.

The Drouthy Laird

Welcome in the New Year with good food, good music and good company at this well known Inverurie pub.

Tickets are £30 per person which includes prosecco on arrival, a two-course meal and music until 1am.

To book a ticket email info@thedrouthylaird.co.uk or keep up to date via Facebook.

Hogmanay Hoolay at The Aberdeen Douglas Hotel

The bubbly will be flowing at this glittering party night complete with a champagne reception, four-course meal with half a bottle of wine and entertainment from the Heartland Band.

Kicking off at 7pm, people can dance the night away until 2am.

The event is £105 per person for dinner or £145 per person sharing a double or twin room overnight.

The Aberdeen Douglas Hotel’s Hogmanay Hoolay can be booked through their website.

Fennel

If late night parties are not your thing, why not treat yourself to a Hogmanay lunch instead?

Located in Burn Lane, Fennel is one of Inverurie’s best spots to enjoy local produce with a touch of class.

From locally caught haddock to scallops with leek ash, Fennel’s chefs bring a modern twist to local produce throughout their menu.

There is also a special Hogmanay menu featuring gin-cured salmon, sea bass and truffle-infused beef fillet Wellington (this needs to be pre-ordered in advance).

To book, visit Fennel’s website. You can also follow the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date.

Faffless

Found on Netherkirkgate, Faffless is a bold shimmy away from all things pretentious which makes it the perfect venue for a pre-Hogmanay shin dig.

The free Faffless pre-hogmanay open mic event is on Friday December 30 and will feature some amazing local artists.

For a Faffless pre-Hogmanay celebration, find out more on Facebook or Instagram.

The Dutch Mill Hotel

The skirl of the bagpipes will reverberate round this popular Queens Road venue when the Bucksburn and District Pipe Band make perform at their Hogmanay bash.

Tickets are £30 which includes a buffet, disco and pipe band.

To book The Dutch Mill for Hogmanay, email info@dutchmill.co.uk or call the team on 01224 322555.

The Craftsman Company

Located in the heart of Aberdeen, this character-filled bar is the perfect place to toast 2023.

Kicking off at 8pm, guests will be welcomed with a gin and tonic upon arrival before live music kicks off with Callum Michael.

To celebrate the New Year with The Craftsman Company, tickets are £15 per person and available online.

The Braided Fig

When it comes to the food at Braided Fig it really is faultless and Hogmanay is no exception.

To welcome in 2023, the talented team will be serving up a seven-course feast for guests alongside music from their very own Calum who will be on the pipes.

The tartan tasting menu is £80 per person. For more information, call 01224 620333 or visit The Braided Fig’s website.

Cafe 52

Renowned for serving up fresh, locally sourced seafood and other mouthwatering delicacies paired with an excellent drinks menu, Cafe 52 is a special place to end the year.

Located at The Green, an amazing wee cobbled quadrangle tucked behind Union Street, this gem of a restaurant will be serving up lunch, tapas, dinner throughout Hogmanay.

To book a table at Cafe 52, visit their website or Facebook page.

Newburgh Inn

Dust off your dancing shoes and shimmy your way to Newburgh Inn’s Hogmanay Party.

Promising an evening of dancing and fun with your friends and family, the event kicks off at 6.30pm with fizz on arrival.

Tickets for Newburgh Inn’s Hogmanay Party are £9.95 for adults and £4.95 for children, with tickets available on their website.

Spin

For a proper Hogmanay Hootenanny head along to this Littlejohn Street venue.

This free event will see a selection of DJs from many different genres playing vinyl from 8pm to 1am.

Check out Spin Aberdeen’s Facebook or Instagram for more details.

The Esslemont

Bring in the New Year in style at this swanky Union Street venue.

The team have pulled out the stops to make Hogmanay special by organising a sophisticated soiree including an arrival drink and canapes at the bar followed by a glittering five-course New Year feast.

The Esslemont can be booked online, with more information available on social media.

Barbelow

Raising the bar once again, this Golden Square venue is offering a Hogmanay party to remember.

The party starts off in the basement cocktail bar where a complimentary welcome glass of fizz will be poured on your arrival.

Enjoy endless food at Olive Alexanders, the upstairs deli, from 6.30pm to 11pm while still enjoying great music, with drinks, or coffee, available from the bar.

Later in the evening enjoy the entertainment of a New Year’s Eve DJ and also a second complimentary glass of fizz to ring in the New Year.

Tickets for Barbelow’s Hogmanay party can be found on their website.

Maryculter House Hotel

Bid farewell to 2022 in lavish style at this haute Hogmanay affair.

Glamorous guests can enjoy a delicious five-course meal from a menu prepared by award-winning head chef David Butters, followed by live music, a midnight countdown and late-night snack whilst admiring magnificent views over the River Dee.

To book a space at Maryculter House Hotel, email events@maryculterhouse.com or check out their website.