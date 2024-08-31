My Ideal Weekend: Angus Peter Campbell surrounds himself with music, food and the love of family

The ideal weekend for poet, actor, journalist and author Angus Peter Campbell involves a gathering of his tribe and enjoying lots of Gaelic, good food, music and fresh air.

Through the magic of travel through time and space, Angus would whizz in a Tardis of his own design among his most inspirational and beloved places, be it South Uist, where he grew up, Skye where he spent many years, or Wester Ross where he now lives.

He said: “My ideal weekend would mean my wife Lionsaidh and me gathering our six children from various parts of the globe to spend time together.”

His children represent an impressive roll call of talent.

“Shona is in Inverness working for the Gaelic development organisation Comun na Gàidhlig.

“Mairi is in Nova Scotia working as a freelance musician having graduated from The Berklee College of Music in Boston.

“Steaphanaidh graduated in Harp from the Royal Danish Academy of Music and now playing harp in the Danish Radio orchestra and the Danish Royal Opera.

“Ciorstaidh is doing a Masters in Accordion at the Royal Danish Academy of Music.

“Brìghde is working as a professional piper out of Downpatrick and Eòsaph just graduated in Classical Guitar from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.”

And Lionsaidh herself is a sculptor of repute, with a show running this month at Eden Court.

Having teleported their brood home, it’s time for a hearty breakfast followed by a walk.

Angus says: “On Saturday morning, after our ham and Stornoway black puddings, and organic eggs and tea and toast, a long walk to a place that holds so many walking memories for us, either in Skye or in Wester Ross where we now stay.”

On returning from the long, scenic ramble, appetites would be blazing again, and Angus would don his apron.

“I’d cook fish and chips for all of them followed by rhubarb and bramble crumble with custard.

“The rhubarb would come from our own garden and the berries from the riverside down by our secret location.”

The chat would turn to family reminiscences.

“We would then talk for ages telling all those stories about their childhood again.

“That night the electricity was off and I was in sole charge as my wife Liondsaidh was away working and I had to change all those nappies in the dark! What a domestic lesson.”

Angus Peter, born and brought up in South Uist, would have unique memories of his own childhood to inject into the conversation.

He says the sounds of the island were to him the sounds of Gaelic literature, inspiring his own award-winning writing.

“The curlews singing outside our house on the moor or the sound of the cart taking the peats home, or of our neighbour Earidsidh Beag playing the bagpipes, or of someone singing in the village.”

These beautiful images, recounted by him to his children over the years must surely have influenced their own musical journeys.

There would be more stories from Angus’s teenage days when he went to high school in Oban where he was taught by the Gaelic-speaking Lewis poet Iain Crichton Smith.

A more inspirational teacher could hardly be imagined for Angus Peter, who went on to gain many accolades for his Gaelic and Scots writing.

His latest novel, Eighth Moon Bridge (Luath Press 2024) is infused with all the magical realism and story-telling mastery of a Hebridean islander.

Post-prandial concert

But Angus has put down his pen to enjoy time with his family, so back to the weekend.

With so many talented musicians in the room, after lunch a concert would ensue.

“They would then play all their music—pipes, accordion, clàrsach, guitar, cello, saxophone and piano graced together by plenty Gaelic songs,” Angus says.

Next time for tea, and a radical change of scene.

“In the afternoon, Liondsaidh and I would pop over to Paris, to our favourite croissant cafe, hoping they won’t all have been eaten in the morning rush.

“Just to hear all the customers saying ‘merci’ when they get their almond croissants and coffee.

“And then the Tardis back home, via a stop to walk the machair.

“Sunday would again be family time and church.”