Ask A Local: Maureen Ross tells us what she loves about the Seaboard Villages of Easter Ross

Balintore, Shandwick and Hilton are the three small villages described as the Seaboard Villages of Easter Ross.

The fishing hamlets on the Moray Firth pack a mighty punch in terms of history, heritage and natural beauty, and they’re quite simply everything to Maureen Ross.

She’s a volunteer, director, Highland councillor and proud new great-grandparent, but despite her busy life, Maureen can’t bring herself to leave the Seaboard villages for more than a couple of weeks.

1. The fascinating heritage of the Seaboard Villages

Maureen has been fascinated by the rich heritage of the villages, be it in faith, fishing or folklore, since she was a small child.

She said: “All of these things inspire me and that inspiration came from a grand aunt called Jessie MacDonald who wrote the book ‘Down to the Sea’ which is all about the social life of these fishing villages going back over 100 years now.

“She was very community-minded and I suppose in some ways I have picked up the mantel from her as for over 50 years now my community involvement has seen me on various community groups and organisations.

“I was especially delighted when the idea of the Fisherfolk Festival came to fruition in 2014, Jessie would have approved of that, and it is still on the go.”

2. A sense of belonging

Maureen’s sense of belonging to the villages is profound.

“I love the sense of belonging and home that these villages give me, knowing so many of the folks around you.

“Even visiting cities leaves me uneasy, home is comforting and it gives me the drive to pursue opportunities to benefit the community.

“Having said that, there are often awkward and difficult times being a councillor, you are always in the firing line and it is often your fault that things don’t get done, but in the words of a song ‘you take the rough with the smooth’.”

3. The Seaboard Memorial Hall

One of Maureen’s proudest moments was the opening of the Seaboard Memorial Hall in 2002.

She had fought long and hard to establish the community facility in Balintore.

She said: “I was so proud to lead the group of people who showed fortitude and persevered, sometimes against the odds, in raising funds to build the new facility.

“Today it is recognised by public bodies and agencies, and often used as an example of a well-run community social enterprise where so many services are provided for the community, including a Post Office along with 12 jobs for local people – quite a journey!

“The Seaboard Café is of course somewhere I am often seen. I love speaking to locals and visitors alike, always keen to hear what visitors think of this part of the world.

“Many say that this part of Scotland is a hidden gem, and I cannot but agree with them.”

4. The ever-present sea

The sea is front and centre of village life and means the world to Maureen for many poignant reasons.

She said: “I love the sound of the sea.

“Walking along the shore transports my mind to many of the stories the old folks shared over the years, the loss of the Linnet Mhor below the Cadboll in 1843, the Ella Brewster in 1912 and the Pearl in 1928. Men from these villages were lost in these disasters.

“But hearing the waves crash on the shore then receding, and that noise of the stones rolling back with each wave reminds me of my son who died in 1999. He was only 21, he loved the sea, and 25 years on I still think of him every day.”

5. The importance of church life in the villages

Maureen feels her faith has been nurtured by the Seaboard villages.

“My faith is my foundation in life.

“I love singing in general and have great fun with a local wellbeing choir The Northern Lights which started just over a year ago, it’s great just to sing your heart out with like-minded people who love singing after a stressful day.”

“I love singing the Psalms. There is so much wisdom in them and when times get tough I find myself singing them, Psalm 25 being one of my favourites: To Thee I lift my soul, my God I trust in Thee.

“Church life was always important in these villages, and there are many superstitions in folklore, for example no-one liked to take a minister out in a boat or meet one on the way to fishing.”

6. The villages’ power to inspire creativity

Maureen’s creative mind has also been nurtured by her beloved villages.

“There is so much around me in heritage, folklore and fishing. All this feeds the mind and you don’t get much rest, but I enjoy thinking outside the box and coming up with ideas for projects which keep the past in the future.

“Thankfully all the areas of my work allow me to use this creative mind. It means that I always feel driven and continually have plates spinning!”

