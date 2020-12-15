Travel in 2021: Discover Slovenia

Something went wrong - please try again later.

They say good things come in small packages – Slovenia is a compact and easy country to explore, yet it delivers abundantly on its beauty and attractions.

As a former part of Yugoslavia, Slovenia remains one of Europe’s unspoilt destinations.

From inspiring architecture to remarkable landscapes, this European gem will surprise you.

Here are just some of the highlights of Slovenia; a small, yet outstanding country to consider visiting in 2021.

1. Ljubljana

Slovenia’s capital is easy to explore by foot, where you can experience its charming streets and historic buildings.

The Ljubljanica River runs through the heart of the city, boasting beautiful bridges and trendy cafés along its banks.

A must-see for history buffs is Ljubljana Castle, accessible by funicular from the Old Town, the castle now houses a museum, restaurant and gallery.

The best way to discover Ljubljanica is to take a guided city tour so you can see all the main attractions.

2. Lake Bled

Within the Julian Alps is the glacial Lake Bled, without a doubt Slovenia’s most iconic sight and a popular tourist destination for decades.

It’s a popular spot and perfect for swimming due to the mild thermal springs which warm the cobalt waters.

Explore the town of Bled at a leisurely pace and take in the striking scenery and blue-green waters of the lake.

Make sure to visit medieval Bled Castle and take a boat trip to Bled Island, which lies in the centre of the lake’s glacial blue waters.

The small island has a church, small museum and the historic South Staircase, a set of 99 steps built in 1655.

3. Food and Drink

With Slovenia being on the border with Italy, Austria, Hungary and Croatia the influences from its neighbours and landscapes has had a delicious effect on its cuisine and there are many dishes to choose from, such as Štruklji which are a type of dumpling filled with various ingredients.

Wine tasting at a local winery is thoroughly recommended!

Slovenia produces incredible wine and winemaking existed before the Romans introduced it in France, Spain and Germany!

4. Friendly Locals

It’s usually the people that make holidays the most memorable.

Slovenians are very friendly and hospitable, they will make you feel very welcome and are very proud of their culture and traditions.

5. Izola

A famous coastal town, Izola has a strong fishing heritage.

Wander lovely streets, take in the marina and beautiful surrounding countryside, known for its vineyards.

