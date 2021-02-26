New P&J Deluxe River Cruise tailored for readers in 2022

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Press & Journal Travel have announced a new and exclusive river cruise, which celebrates the best of the Dutch bulb fields.

The new 2022 cruise – The Blooms of Holland & Belgium River Cruise with Brian Cunningham – will feature a bespoke itinerary created with our readers in mind.

The exclusive sailing, created in collaboration with Emerald Waterways, will depart on May 7th, 2022.

Starting and finishing in Amsterdam, the river cruise will embark on a 7-night voyage, featuring exclusive excursions while visiting historic cities of The Low Countries.

© Supplied by DCT Media

Hopping on board the river cruise will be convenient for readers across the North-East, with direct flights available from Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness.

Return flights are included in the available packages.

Craig Houston, Head of eCommerce & Partnerships for DC Thomson Media, said, “We have been looking into this idea for quite some time and I am delighted that we can now confirm the departure in 2022.

It is fantastic to be able to develop a partnership with a company that has the calibre of Emerald Waterways.”

This is the first time we’ve been able to collaborate on a specific departure with a river cruise partner.”

The stylish and contemporary on board experience will, I am sure, be a big hit with our newspaper readers. I just hope they are as excited as we are”

The incredible itinerary will take in places such as Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Antwerp and Arnhem and will also feature some horticultural highlights with the help of our special guest on board, gardening expert, Brian Cunningham.

© Supplied by Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

Brian will be familiar to viewers of The Beechgrove Garden and readers of The Courier and the Press & Journal for his ‘Ginger Gairdner’ weekly columns.

You can join Brian for an evening drinks reception followed by a Q&A session before visiting Keukenhof Gardens in his company, where he will give a talk inside the bulb field.

Speaking ahead of the departure, Brian Cunningham said, “I am genuinely excited to be joining and spending time with the passengers on this Emerald Waterways cruise.

Such an amazing opportunity to visit the gardens of Keukenhof and to see the work of the Dutch horticultural masters at their best.”

There is also an opportunity for passengers to have an afternoon visit to the renowned gardening festival Floriade 2022, an extremely popular event that only takes place once every 10 years!

Your home-from-home for your river cruise is an award-winning Emerald Star-Ship, where innovation meets relaxation.

She will carry just 180 passengers offering an intimate on board service, similar to what you would expect from a world-class hotel.

Colin Downing, Managing Director for Emerald Cruises, said, “We are very pleased to be launching an exclusive river cruise in partnership with DC Thomson Media.

Together we have created a unique 8-day itinerary through Holland and Belgium packed with exclusive inclusions, activities and excursions especially created with readers in mind and so we hope the readers enjoy it.

The bulb fields of Holland are beautiful in May and the chance to visit the Floriade Exhibition will be real treat given it only occurs once a decade.”

