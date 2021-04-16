SPONSORED: Aberfeldy Motors gets ready for the return of coach holidays in the UK

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Are you daydreaming about your first holiday post-lockdown? You’re not the only one – family-run Aberfeldy Motors is ready to hit the roads for UK coach tours, once restrictions ease.

Aberfeldy Motors has been on the go for 45 years, but the past 12 months have been unlike any other.

Run by John Stewart, his wife Lynda and their two daughters, John’s parents originally launched the company as a commercial garage in 1976. They started off with private tours, school buses and licensed tours, before eventually launching their own coach tours in 1980. It’s probably one of the oldest companies left in Scotland still running their own tours.

Over the past four and a half decades, they’ve run tours around Scotland, the UK and European destinations.

And they’ve built up a loyal base of customers, with John estimating that around 80% of bookings are repeat customers.

But last year, only a few tours were able to go ahead around restrictions in September and October.

Now, things are starting to look up and Aberfeldy Motors is getting ready to show customers a great coach trip once again, when travel restrictions allow.

The year of staycations

While Aberfeldy Motors will continue to follow guidance and rules, it’s starting to plan ahead after already receiving enquiries about future coach tours later this year from eager customers.

Popular destinations are likely to include the Western Isles and northern England, while John also notes that the Northern Isles are growing in popularity.

Full details of all tours are available online here and, as Aberfeldy Motors is part of the Bonded Coach Holidays scheme, your money is protected when booking.

But to help you get inspired and start daydreaming about your next coach holiday, here are a few Aberfeldy Motor tours that are due to run this year:

Hebridean Castaway Eight Island Tour: explore the islands of Barra, Eriskay, South Uist, Benbecula, North Uist, Harris, Lewis and Skye.

explore the islands of Barra, Eriskay, South Uist, Benbecula, North Uist, Harris, Lewis and Skye. Thurso, Orkney & The Castle of Mey: discover more about the North of Scotland, including entrance to the Castle of Mey and a trip to the island of Orkney.

discover more about the North of Scotland, including entrance to the Castle of Mey and a trip to the island of Orkney. Isle of Wight: travel down south for eight or nine days exploring this picturesque island.

Looking ahead

At the moment, Aberfeldy Motors is hoping to be able to resume tours in Scotland and to England and Northern Ireland on the 31st of May, when restrictions allow.

For their continental breaks – including to the likes of Italy and Germany – the plan is to start up in August, if possible.

The hotels included in the tours (mostly three and four stars) are often places that Aberfeldy Motors has stayed with for 20 odd years. When they did manage to run a couple of tours last year, the hotels went over and above to make customers feel welcome.

Supporting local business

An independent family-run business, the Aberfeldy Motors team – from its drivers to owner John – are looking forward to getting back out on coach tours. By booking with them, you’re showing support to a long-standing local business.

Once restrictions allows, Aberfeldy Motors will once again be running its popular coach tours from a range of pick-up points.

Browse the brochure online here to find the Aberfeldy Motors coach tour for you.