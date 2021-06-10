Thursday, June 10th 2021 Show Links
TRAVEL: 18 Holidays Exploring the Very Best of UK & Ireland

By DC Thomson Travel
June 10, 2021, 5:26 pm
© Supplied by ShutterstockKisimul Castle, Isle of Barra.
Kisimul Castle, Isle of Barra.

Explore beautiful corners of the UK & Ireland across a wonderful selection of holidays currently available.

We start closer to home with a fine selection of Scottish tours.

1. Isle of Mull, Staffa and Iona

Tobermory, Mull. © Supplied by Shutterstock
Tobermory, Mull.

Discover the scenic trio of Mull, Staffa and Iona on an island hopping adventure packed with history, scenery and Scottish wildlife.

Click here for more information

2. Autumn Tints of Arran

Machrie Standing Stones, Arran. © Supplied by Shutterstock
Machrie Standing Stones, Arran.

As Scotland transforms into a mixture of brown, gold, and orange hues, venture to Arran this autumn.

Featuring an excellent circular tour and visit to the impressive Brodick Castle, this popular tour sees readers based at the Kinloch Hotel, located on the ‘sunset side’ of the island.

Click here for more information

3. Spring & Autumn in the West Highlands

The Scenic West Highlands. © Supplied by Shutterstock
The Scenic West Highlands.

Choose to visit the scenic West Highlands either this autumn or in the spring, admiring a collection of landscapes, ‘bonnie’ gardens and tranquil Loch Fyne.

Click here for more information

4. Gardens of Dumfries & Galloway

Drumlanrig Castle. © Supplied by Shutterstock
Drumlanrig Castle.

Home to some of Scotland’s most beautiful gardens, visit Dumfries House, Logan Botanic Gardens and admire the fine art at Drumlanrig Castle, during this southern adventure.

Click here for more information

5. Christmas in the Scottish Borders

Peebles, Scotland. © Supplied by iStock
Peebles, Scotland.

‘Tis the season! Enjoy the lovely Scottish borders on a stress-free Christmas trip offering a little tradition, exploration and some well-deserved leisure time.

Click here for more information

6. Grand Tour of the Outer Hebrides

Kisimul Castle, Isle of Barra. © Supplied by Shutterstock
Kisimul Castle, Isle of Barra.

An ever-popular tour of the Western Isles, visit a jaw-dropping selection of islands including Eriskay, Vatersay and Barra.

Further highlights include the mythical Standing Stones of Callanish, the Norse Mill at Shawbost, and Cockleshell beach.

Click here for more information

7. A Classic Scottish Steam Break

Glenfinnan Viaduct. © Supplied by Shutterstock
Glenfinnan Viaduct.

Exploring the legacy of Victorian travel, combine romantic excursions aboard steam-powered locomotives and beautiful Scottish scenery during this irresistible Scottish break.

Click here for more information

8. Historic Houses of the Scottish Borders

Floors Castle near Kelso. © Supplied by Shutterstock
Floors Castle near Kelso.

Step inside some of the grandest Scottish manors and castles in the entire country.

Exploring the history and legend of Floors Castle, Traquair House, Manderston, and more, the Scottish Borders awaits.

Click here for more information

9. Best of Ayrshire Gardens

Culzean Castle, Ayrshire. © Supplied by Shutterstock
Culzean Castle, Ayrshire.

Departing this summer, enjoy some of the finest gardens in Scotland at their spectacular best.

Dumfries House, Culzean Castle, and a selection of private gardens are sprinkled throughout this incredible itinerary.

Click here for more information

10. Shetland and its Outer Isles

The red volcanic cliffs of Eshaness, Shetland. © Supplied by Shutterstock
The red volcanic cliffs of Eshaness, Shetland.

As close to Norway as Scotland, the scenic Shetland Isles are the perfect place to get away from it all.

Trace thousands of years of history, visit important landmarks and take in the sheer beauty of this remote part of the world this summer.

Click here for more information

11. City of Belfast & Cruising in the Emerald Isle

Lough Erne near Enniskillen in Northern Ireland. © Supplied by Shutterstock
Lough Erne near Enniskillen in Northern Ireland.

Venture across to the Emerald Isle, ticking off sights including stylish Belfast, Donegal Bay, and the charming seaside resort of Bundoran.

Click here for more information

12. Grand Tour of Wales

Llandudno Sea Front in North Wales. © Supplied by Shutterstock
Llandudno Sea Front in North Wales.

Highlighting some of the greatest sights in Wales, see Swansea, the birthplace of Dylan Thomas, before reaching Cardiff.

In the capital, look out for Cardiff’s historic castle and stylish waterfront during a guided tour.

Another fascinating excursion, enjoy a trip on the Electric Cliff Railway looking down upon Aberystwyth before spending time in Caernarfon, home to the UNESCO-listed Caernarfon Castle, once an important medieval stronghold.

Click here for more information

13. Dublin & Ireland’s Ancient East

Hook Lighthouse in County Wexford. © Supplied by Shutterstock
Hook Lighthouse in County Wexford.

Expect scenic cruises, city exploration, and time spent in lovely towns rich in sights and history throughout this Irish escape.

Click here for more information

14. Historic Railways of the Isle of Man

Castletown. © Supplied/www.visitisleofman.com
Castletown.

Lovely beaches, miles of unspoilt countryside – the Isle of Man is the Jewel of the Irish Sea.

Enjoy scenic railway journeys, spend time in Port Erin and explore Laxey, home of the world’s largest working waterwheel.

Click here for more information

15. Belfast & the Titanic Experience

Titanic Experience. © Supplied
Titanic Experience.

Spend time in one of the world’s most famous cities and experience the story of the Titanic, during this essential city break.

Escaping the confines of the city, readers will also have the chance to join a tour of the renowned Antrim Coast and visit the mythical Giant’s Causeway.

Click here for more information

16. Donegal and the Giant’s Causeway

The Giant's Causeway. © Supplied by Shutterstock
The Giant’s Causeway.

Soak up spectacular scenery throughout Donegal and visit the mythical Giant’s Causeway.

Throughout this holiday, readers will discover the astonishing rock formations of the Giant’s Causeway, wander historic Donegal town and visit beautiful Glenveagh National Park.

Click here for more information

17. Jersey – The Sun-Kissed Channel Isle

Jersey, Channel Islands. © Supplied by Shutterstock
Jersey, Channel Islands.

The largest of the Channel Islands, soak up the sunshine and scenery across Jersey this autumn.

Tour the island, visit fascinating War Tunnels, and enjoy a coastline cruise showing off the very best of this beautiful island.

Click here for more information

18. Oxford, Blenheim & the Cotswolds

Hidcote Manor Garden in Cotswolds area. © Supplied by Shutterstock
Hidcote Manor Garden in Cotswolds area.

Areas of outstanding beauty, historic landmarks, and charming villages – travel south to join a fantastic tour of Oxford and The Cotswolds.

Highlights range from UNESCO-listed Blenheim Palace to a boat trip along the River Isis.

Click here for more information

Discover the very best of the UK

Browse our full UK & Ireland Collection to find your next holiday closer to home.

Click here for more information.

