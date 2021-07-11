Kingsbarns home from home is last word in luxury

We have lovely old friends from Edinburgh, and as we live in Aberdeen, we would often meet in up Dundee when our children were small.

We would spend the weekends touring the various play parks and attractions keeping everyone entertained.

Our kids are all grown up now, so we opted for a more relaxing adult weekend at Morton of Pitmilly, just outside St Andrews.

It was dark when we arrived along the country road, but the lights from the resort shone like a beacon to guide us in the right direction.

We checked in to the small reception that also houses a shop stocking some tasty ready meals, pizzas and sauces, as well as fresh eggs from their onsite chicken coop. It was nice to see plenty local produce for sale too, including Jannetta’s of St Andrews

ice cream and St Andrew Brewing Company beers.

© Supplied by Morton of Pitmilly

The resort has a nice mix of accommodation to suit everyone’s requirements. You can opt to stay in either The Courtyard, which features the original 10 beautifully appointed four-star cottages, or The Steading, comprising six five-star boutique properties.

We were booked in to Bramble Bank, one of the wings of The Steading. The only word everyone could say was “wow” as they stepped in to the huge open-plan kitchen/dining/living room.

This is the perfect space to share with family or friends, while the large tiled room was kept cosy with the underfloor heating.

© Supplied by Morton of Pitmilly

Upstairs became a hive of activity as everyone decided who was sleeping where and unpacking cases. All of the bedrooms are on a grand scale with pristine en suites, large windows and the biggest beds we have ever seen.

After a good night’s sleep we awoke to quite a surprise. Our bedroom floor-to-ceiling window had the most terrific views right across the countryside and to the beaches beyond.

© Supplied by Morton of Pitmilly

Olly, our cocker spaniel, couldn’t be prised away from the window, checking out all the birds and rabbits!

A few of us managed a 5k Park Run at nearby Craigtoun Park, then enjoyed some glorious home-baked scones at a café in St Andrews, while Olly managed a good run along the sands at the town’s beach; a perfect Saturday.

Over dinner and some nice bottles of wine back at Morton of Pitmilly, we enjoyed a relaxing evening. The kitchen is very well equipped for cooking up a storm and there is a lovely large dining table and comfy corner couch to gather round and play games.

The resort can offer suggestions for things to do in the immediate area. Buying a lobster at Crail Harbour, playing a round of golf at Kingsbarns, hiking in the Angus Glens or a visit to a Farm Shop were only a few of the options.

© Chris Austin

The following morning we embarked on one of the suggestions and walked Olly on the picturesque but rather chilly Elie beach, followed by a warming bowl of Cullen skink at The Ship Inn.

However, you don’t have to venture far from the resort as they seem to have thought of everything at Morton of Pitmilly. You can enjoy a dip in the indoor pool with those spectacular country views, or chill in the sauna and steam room.

They have fantastic family outdoor activities including tennis, putting, croquet or cornhole, as well as various paths and trails.

© Supplied by Morton of Pitmilly

In a neighbouring building just 10 minutes’ walk from our house, the girls enjoyed spa treatments from the resident beauty therapist while the boys visited the games area for snooker, table tennis and darts. There is also an impressive indoor tennis court for any budding Andy Murrays.

© Supplied by Morton of Pitmilly

All too soon it was Monday morning and time to pack up and head home. We all felt refreshed and recharged after our weekend in the countryside. We would love to return in the summer months, enjoy a barbecue at the outdoor fire pit and explore more of this beautiful area. The resort also offers pop-up food events on site as well as having a coffee hut open during the mornings.

Having reopened since restrictions lifted, the team at Morton of Pitmilly have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure everything is ready for visitors to return. They are now “good to go” in terms of being Covid-safe, with enhanced cleaning protocols and disinfection between guests. They also comply with Visit Britain/Visit Scotland, Scottish Government and the Association of Scottish Self-Caterers guidelines.

TRAVEL FACTS

Morton of Pitmilly Countryside Resort

Kingsbarns, St Andrews

Website: www.pitmilly.co.uk

Email: stay@pitmilly.co.uk

Phone: 01334 880466

Prices and length of stays vary depending on the time of year. Three-night weekends, four-night midweeks and week-long stays are popular throughout the year. During lower season they accept stays between two to seven nights.