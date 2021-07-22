Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Travel

Our Exclusive 2022 River Cruise – Special Online Event

By DC Thomson Travel
July 22, 2021, 3:46 pm
Zaanse Schans
Join our special online event to find out more about exclusive 2022 river cruise. Highlights include Keukenhof Garden and Zaanse Schans (pictured).

Find out more about our exclusive 2022 river cruise during a special online event taking place on Thursday, August 5.

Looking ahead to a positive future for travel, DC Thomson Travel is delighted to announce a special online live event with Emerald Cruises.

Our one-time online event is set to focus on our exclusive 8-day The Blooms of Holland & Belgium 2022 River Cruise and will take place on Thursday, 5 August 2021 at 7.30 pm!

The Hosts

Craig Houston William Young
Craig Houston (left) and William Young (right) will be hosting the event.

Your hosts for this exciting event are Craig Houston, Head of eCommerce & Partnerships at DC Thomson Media, and William Young from our trusted partner, Emerald Cruises.

Things to look forward to

Alongside an information-packed look at our exciting itinerary, destinations and what to expect on board your Emerald Star-Ship, there are a couple of other highlights to look out for.

All attendees will be entered into a prize draw to win a £100 M&S voucher.

We will also reveal an exclusive cruise discount code to use on this fantastic border-hopping voyage taking in the sights of Keukenhof Garden, Belgium, and more.

How to Register

Visit our dedicated event page for more information and to register your interest. Click here for more information.

About our 2022 River Cruise

Departing on 7 May 2022, find out more about our 2022 river cruise here or browse a selection of articles below.

Our Exclusive 2022 River Cruise – Exploring the Itinerary

What to Expect on an Award-winning River Cruise Ship

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from the Press and Journal