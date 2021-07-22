Our Exclusive 2022 River Cruise – Special Online Event

Find out more about our exclusive 2022 river cruise during a special online event taking place on Thursday, August 5.
Looking ahead to a positive future for travel, DC Thomson Travel is delighted to announce a special online live event with Emerald Cruises.
Our one-time online event is set to focus on our exclusive 8-day The Blooms of Holland & Belgium 2022 River Cruise and will take place on Thursday, 5 August 2021 at 7.30 pm!
The Hosts
Your hosts for this exciting event are Craig Houston, Head of eCommerce & Partnerships at DC Thomson Media, and William Young from our trusted partner, Emerald Cruises.
Things to look forward to
Alongside an information-packed look at our exciting itinerary, destinations and what to expect on board your Emerald Star-Ship, there are a couple of other highlights to look out for.
All attendees will be entered into a prize draw to win a £100 M&S voucher.
We will also reveal an exclusive cruise discount code to use on this fantastic border-hopping voyage taking in the sights of Keukenhof Garden, Belgium, and more.