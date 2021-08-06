South West Coastal 300 – 6 Incredible Places to Visit

We highlight some magnificent sights to look out for along the scenic South West Coastal 300 touring route.

Marking the release of Touring Special, a guide exploring the Scotland’s main touring routes, we highlight some wonderful sights to look out for along the South West Coastal 300 route.

Written by popular outdoors writers alongside the Scottish Caravans & Motorhomes Magazine team, this a must for readers looking to explore some of the world’s greatest touring routes.

Three days minimum is recommended to enjoy the South West Coastal 300 properly, giving you plenty of time to tick off experiences along the way.

A small taste of what to expect throughout a route packed with incredible experiences, we start with a former medieval stronghold down in Dumfries & Galloway.

1. Caerlaverock Castle

Surrounded by a defensive moat, Caerlaverock Castle is one of Scotland’s most impressive castles.

First constructed in the 13th century, the castle is just over 6 miles away from Dumfries.

Today in ruins, it is not hard to imagine what a formidable sight Caerlaverock Castle once was.

Moat complete with battlements and twin towers protecting the gatehouse offer a fascinating look back in time.

Due to its proximity to the English border, the castle has quite the tale to share with visitors arriving from all over the world.

2. Ailsa Craig

Standing out in the Firth of Clyde, Ailsa Craig is one of the great sights along the Ayrshire Coast.

Reached by a short boat journey, Ailsa Craig is a striking granite island and only accessible on one side.

Rock quarried from the island is used to make curling stones.

3. Southerness Lighthouse

One of Scotland’s oldest lighthouses, Southerness was first commissioned in the late 18th century.

No longer in use, the Lighthouse once helped countless ships make their way through the Solway Firth.

A square shape (unusual for lighthouse), the surrounding coastline is well worth exploration on foot.

4. Sandyhills

Close to Dalbeattie, Sandyhills Beach stretches along Dumfries & Galloway’s southern coastline.

During low tide (take care during your exploration), huge bays and stretches of sand become accessible.

5. Sweetheart Abbey

Sweetheart Abbey of the Abbey of Dulce Cor has stood since the late 13th century.

Famous for its beautiful red sandstone features. The Abbey is closely linked to the story of 13th century Lady Dervorgilla.

Laid to rest with her husband’s embalmed heart (that had travelled with her since his passing), monks named the abbey after her.

6. Mull of Galloway Lighthouse

Standing nearly a hundred metres above sea level, Robert Stevenson designed the Mull of Galloway Lighthouse close to 200 years ago.

First lit in 1830, a climb up 115 winding steps is rewarded with fantastic views (on a good day) looking out to England and Ireland.

Plan your next Staycation

Out this August, Scottish Caravans & Motorhomes Touring Special explores the four main touring routes around Scotland, helping you plan your perfect Staycation.

Plan your perfect Staycation with this essential guide.