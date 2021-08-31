Arctic Adventure – 5 Things to Expect on a Northern Lights Cruise

Taking a look at a cruise sailing along Norway’s scenic coast high up into the Arctic Circle, here are 5 things to expect during this trip of a lifetime.

1. Crossing the Arctic Circle

During the voyage north, passengers on board MS Nordkapp can look forward to a traditional Arctic crossing ceremony.

A fun occasion for all, a crew member dresses up as King Neptune, taking charge of an extremely cold-looking bucket of ice.

Then, brave passengers receive a ladle of ice cubes down their back followed by a small beverage to help toast the occasion.

A wonderful way to mark your crossing into the spectacular aurora zone!

2. Fascinating Ports of Call

Across 11 nights, MS Nordkapp calls at a number of fascinating ports of call.

During the voyage, discover Kristiansund, home to Norway’s best-known church.

Further high points include Hammerfest, home to the UNESCO-listed Meridian Column, and the unspoilt beauty of the Lofoten Islands.

A coastal voyage is not complete without it; explore Tromsø, the Arctic capital and more throughout.

A varied selection of optional excursions are available, offering exciting options to explore in port, experience exciting activities and learn about Norwegian culture.

Seize on the opportunity to explore some of the continent’s most spectacular natural landscapes!

3. Easy-to-access Observation Decks

An incredibly scenic route, MS Nordkapp is your perfect base for admiring the famous aurora phenomenon.

Often appearing directly above as you travel along the water, the observation deck acts as a moving Northern Lights observatory.

Onboard announcements notify passengers of incoming sightings, making sure you don’t miss out!

4. A Coastal Kitchen Experience

Hurtigruten source fine, fresh ingredients from some of Norway’s best small-scale farms, artisan suppliers and fisheries.

Receiving daily deliveries, a talented team create fabulous menus featuring Nordic cuisine.

Torget is the main restaurant on the ship, serving delicious bites for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but you may choose to dine in Kysten for arctic fine dining, MS Nordkapp’s Brygga bistro or enjoy a selection of cakes and ice cream in the Multe bakery.

Lamb, seafood, beef and refreshing deserts all may make an appearance during this exciting voyage.

5. Experience Europe’s Northernmost point

Travelling from Honningsvag, readers will get a chance to visit dramatic North Cape – the northernmost point in Europe.

This is the point where the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans meet!

A dramatic flat plateau standing several hundred metres above the Barents Sea, the views afforded here are incredible and not to be missed!

The Holiday

Norway’s Northern Lights Adventure – Classic Round Voyage flies direct from Glasgow on 30 January 2022.

Find out more about this flights-included voyage at DC Thomson Travel.