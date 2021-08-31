Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arctic Adventure – 5 Things to Expect on a Northern Lights Cruise

By DC Thomson Travel
August 31, 2021, 11:24 am
Set sail on an Arctic adventure next winter.
Taking a look at a cruise sailing along Norway’s scenic coast high up into the Arctic Circle, here are 5 things to expect during this trip of a lifetime.

1. Crossing the Arctic Circle

During the voyage north, passengers on board MS Nordkapp can look forward to a traditional Arctic crossing ceremony.

A fun occasion for all, a crew member dresses up as King Neptune, taking charge of an extremely cold-looking bucket of ice.

Then, brave passengers receive a ladle of ice cubes down their back followed by a small beverage to help toast the occasion.

A wonderful way to mark your crossing into the spectacular aurora zone!

2. Fascinating Ports of Call

MS Nordkapp
MS Nordkapp – home for the duration of the voyage.

Across 11 nights, MS Nordkapp calls at a number of fascinating ports of call.

During the voyage, discover Kristiansund, home to Norway’s best-known church.

Further high points include Hammerfest, home to the UNESCO-listed Meridian Column, and the unspoilt beauty of the Lofoten Islands.

A coastal voyage is not complete without it; explore Tromsø, the Arctic capital and more throughout.

When not exploring, make use of the facilities on board.

A varied selection of optional excursions are available, offering exciting options to explore in port, experience exciting activities and learn about Norwegian culture.

Seize on the opportunity to explore some of the continent’s most spectacular natural landscapes!

Inspired? Find out more about this exciting voyage at DC Thomson Travel

3. Easy-to-access Observation Decks

Observe the Aurora Borealis phenomenon during the voyage.

An incredibly scenic route, MS Nordkapp is your perfect base for admiring the famous aurora phenomenon.

Often appearing directly above as you travel along the water, the observation deck acts as a moving Northern Lights observatory.

Onboard announcements notify passengers of incoming sightings, making sure you don’t miss out!

4. A Coastal Kitchen Experience

Try some Nordic cuisine inspired by the country’s coastline.

Hurtigruten source fine, fresh ingredients from some of Norway’s best small-scale farms, artisan suppliers and fisheries.

Receiving daily deliveries, a talented team create fabulous menus featuring Nordic cuisine.

Torget is the main restaurant on the ship, serving delicious bites for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but you may choose to dine in Kysten for arctic fine dining, MS Nordkapp’s Brygga bistro or enjoy a selection of cakes and ice cream in the Multe bakery.

Lamb, seafood, beef and refreshing deserts all may make an appearance during this exciting voyage.

5. Experience Europe’s Northernmost point

Travelling from Honningsvag, readers will get a chance to visit dramatic North Cape – the northernmost point in Europe.

This is the point where the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans meet!

A dramatic flat plateau standing several hundred metres above the Barents Sea, the views afforded here are incredible and not to be missed!

The Holiday

Norway’s Northern Lights Adventure – Classic Round Voyage flies direct from Glasgow on 30 January 2022.

Find out more about this flights-included voyage at DC Thomson Travel.

Click here for more information.

