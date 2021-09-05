Travel: Edinburgh’s House of Gods offers one-of-a-kind experience

Decadence is the order of the day at House of Gods in Edinburgh – a hotel attracting buzz for all the right reasons.

The boutique venue, named Sunday Times Best Hotel in Scotland 2020, is situated in a prime location in the city’s often bustling Cowgate.

Under 10 minutes’ walk from Waverley Station, and just a stone’s throw from the Royal Mile, this is the perfect spot for a city break with a difference.

We knew our stay was off to a flying start when my partner and I received a glass of chilled prosecco on arrival, which we were given space to enjoy in the hotel’s decadent bar, Lilith’s Lounge.

‘Treat Me Like I’m Famous’

Check-in was simple and we were given the full lowdown on what to expect from the luxury “Treat Me Like I’m Famous” package included in our booking.

The perks to this rider are numerous but began with us being taken to our room to find our hand-built four-poster bed had been festooned in gold rose petals and balloons.

We were staying in the hotel’s Versailles-inspired “Classic” room which was unapologetically extravagant, and we were treated to some exclusive handmade chocolates on a gold platter on entry.

Aside from the centre-piece bed, which is adorned with dramatic velvet drapes, there is a hidden TV inside the mirror, a fully-stocked hand-built cocktail bar and a hidden Nespresso machine.

There is ample storage within the room, with a large under-bed pull-out drawer and luggage rack, but it is compact, with not a great deal of space to move around.

Guests communicate with hotel staff via Whatsapp, which we found extremely efficient, and we were able to immediately place a pizza order to be enjoyed in our room later in the evening.

Each room is also equipped with a “butler button” that allows guests to press to order “unlimited prosecco”, milk and cookies, and a luxury breakfast hamper in the morning.

Paradise Lost

With some time left before our pizzas arrived, we headed out in the glorious July sunshine to walk up the Royal Mile and take in the gorgeous cityscape views from an Edinburgh Castle vantage point.

On our return, the hotel staff brought us the 20-inch pizza they had ordered on our behalf from Edinburgh-based Italian street-food restaurant Civerinos.

We opted for the pizza bearing the restaurant’s name, which was a fusion of hearty Italian meats, burrata and sugo.

Feeling suitably replenished, we made our way to the Paradise Lost outdoor garden bar which boasts heaters, shady palms and sumptuous cushions.

Guests can choose from a varied and inspired cocktail menu, but old classics such as a vodka martini can still be shaken up on request.

The HoG soundsystem – an in-room cocktail musical package – kicked off from 10pm, which I can safely say was an experience unlike any other.

Guests are given four themed drinks which are brought to your room by a bartender dressed to suit each theme and arriving with music pumping out of a cocktail trolley to match each offering.

There is something exceedingly indulgent about lying comfortably on top of a beautiful bed drinking cocktails at your leisure, and they tasted superb.

‘Midnight Feast’

Several drinks down, we decided it was time to press the all-important “butler button” to have a “Midnight Feast” delivered to the room.

My sweet tooth was sated by the tray of goodies, which included milk, warm cookies, popcorn and sweets.

The room was quiet – despite the hotel’s location on the party-loving Cowgate – and the temperature was comfortable thanks to the in-room air conditioning.

Rising from a deep sleep, and benefiting from a late check-out, it was back to the “butler button” to request the arrival of our luxury breakfast hamper and mimosas.

Inside a traditional wicker basket were toasted cinnamon bagels, waffles and muesli with natural yoghurt, along with coffee, tea and orange juice to wash it all down.

Unique and special stay

It was a wrench to check out after such a unique and special stay where the guest is truly front and centre, thanks to the friendly and accommodating staff who are a true credit to the venue.

On departure, the staff told us the hotel will soon boast its very own restaurant, the Casablanca Club, which has been described as a “carnival of late-night dining debauchery”.

Plans are also in the works to open new House of Gods hotels in Glasgow and Manchester, bringing the luxury experience to many more guests to come.

One thing’s for certain: the future is bright for House of Gods.

Factbox

House of Gods, 233 Cowgate, Edinburgh

Telephone: 0131 230 0445

Email: hello@houseofgodshotel.com

Website: www.houseofgodshotel.com

Prices: From £120 per night