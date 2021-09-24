5 scenic cruises from Rosyth departing in 2022

Planning ahead for 2022, we highlight some fantastic cruises sailing from Rosyth, based only 40 minutes from Edinburgh.

With a wide range of exciting itineraries and destinations to choose from, these cruises take in scenic delights such as the Norwegian fjords, Icelandic waterfalls and French rivers.

1. French Rivers of Normandy & Loire

Departs 29th August 2022

Join this departure and you’ll be treated to scenic cruising along two of France’s most famous rivers – the Loire and the Seine.

The first port of call is Nantes, the historical capital of Brittany, situated at the mouth of the River Loire.

Your ship will dock overnight right in the heart of Nantes, meaning you’re just a short walk from the city’s many cultural landmarks and attractions.

One must-see is the magnificent Château des ducs de Bretagne, a 15th century castle that now houses the Natural History Museum.

Another highlight of your cruise is sailing through the Seine’s regional nature park – Parc naturel régional des Boucles de la Seine.

This gives passengers the opportunity to admire some of Normandy’s most beautiful landscapes.

Then it’s time for an overnight stop in Rouen, the ‘City of a Hundred Bells’.

This 2,000-year-old port city is found on the banks of the River Seine and is bursting full of French history to uncover.

Top sights include the magnificent gothic cathedral, and the medieval Place du Vieux-Marché, famous for being the spot where Joan of Arc was burned at the stake.

Your final port of call before sailing back to Rosyth is Honfleur, a colourful and quaint port town that has inspired artists like Claude Monet.

2. Baltic States with St Petersburg

Departs 16th July 2022

On this 13-night cruise, you will be immersed in the rich culture and fascinating history of Russia and the former Soviet states.

One of the high points for many will be an overnight stop in St. Petersburg, the cultural heart of Russia.

Founded by Tsar Peter the Great in 1703 as Russia’s ‘window on Europe’, St. Petersburg was the capital of the Russian empire for two centuries.

There is much to explore in this city of grandeur, from the Baroque Peterhof Palace, to the colourful domes of the Church of the Savior on Blood, or a network of canals reminiscent of Venice.

A real treat will be an evening at the Russian ballet, plus the opportunity to meet the soloist after the show.

Ports of call also include stops in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Both capitals, Tallinn and Riga, have medieval UNESCO-listed Old Towns to explore and in Klaipėda, there are key former Soviet sights to discover including the Plokštinė missile base.

3. Norwegian Fjords & Mighty Waterfalls

Departs 26th May 2022

Embark on this week-long cruise to the awe-inspiring Norwegian Fjords.

You’ll enjoy scenic cruising along the serene waterways, plus visits to four fjordland ports of call.

Departing from Rosyth, your ship will first sail along the Lysefjord, a 40km fjord surrounded by steep granite mountains, some more than 1,000 metres high.

Looking up, you’ll be able to spot one of the fjord’s most famous tourists spots – Preikestolen, a 604m tall mountain plateau.

There will be an abundance of magnificent natural sights to experience throughout, and two of the most unforgettable are waterfalls.

Taking detours into Akrafjord and Maurangerfjord, you’ll have the opportunity to view the impressive Langfoss and Furebergfossen waterfalls.

The fjordland ports of call are also picturesque, in particular the charming village of Eidfjord.

Set within a backdrop of snowy mountains, lush fields and rivers, one of the best ways to explore the village is on the Troll Train, which gives visitors a short tour of the region.

4. Touring Scenic Ireland

Departs 17th May 2022

This 9-night cruise to the ‘Emerald Isle’ combines cruising around the coast of Ireland with visits to some captivating ports of call.

During the days of scenic sailing, you’ll be treated to many fascinating sights.

Fans of Star Wars will recognise the Skelligs, two magnificent rocky islands off the coast of Kerry, used as a filming location in the latest installments in the series.

Another incredible rock formation is Inishnabro, often referred to as a cathedral because of its amazing resemblance to gothic architecture.

You’ll also experience the true beauty of Ireland sailing through Killary Harbour, a 16km glacial fjord.

One of the scenic highlights of this cruise is sailing by the magnificent Cliffs of Moher, the most famous cliffs in Ireland.

Over 200m tall, the dramatic cliffs stretch for 5 miles along the coast and are at the centre of the Wild Atlantic Way.

There will also be plenty of opportunities to learn about Ireland’s intriguing history and experience some of the local delicacies on shore.

In Belfast, you can take a visit to the Giant’s Causeway or find out more about the infamous cruise liner at the Titanic Experience.

The Republic of Ireland’s capital, Dublin, is another city full of attractions, including the iconic Temple Bar and Guinness factory!

5. Whales, Waterfalls & Geysers of Iceland Cruise from Rosyth

Departs 3rd August 2022

Embark on the adventure of a lifetime on this 9-night cruise to Iceland.

After two days sailing from Rosyth, you’ll reach your first port of call – Reykjavik, the world’s most northerly capital.

The city provides the ideal base for exploring some of Iceland’s most incredible tourist spots on the Golden Circle Trail.

Relax at the geothermal Blue Lagoon, discover the impressive Gullfoss Waterfall or visit Iceland’s first national park, Thingvellir.

Your small ship will be able to navigate to some incredible natural wonders such as the King and Queen of Cliffs at the tip of the Hornstrandir Nature Reserve, home to many species of migrating birds.

One of the most breath-taking natural sights in Iceland is the Drangaskörð, a collection of rocky peaks reminiscent of a mythical creature’s tail that rise from the sea in the Westfjords.

On the way to Akureyri in Northern Iceland, you’ll sail along the country’s longest fjord, Eyjafjörður.

Akureyri is favourite destination with wildlife lovers. Local waters are home to rare species of whales, dolphins and porpoises. The best way to spot these is by joining a boat tour.

