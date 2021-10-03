Moness Resort in Aberfeldy provides enchanting countryside getaway

Going into a getaway blind and taking everything as it comes is exhilarating, in my opinion.

There is something about not knowing the area and its amenities and surroundings that is so exciting.

You are forced to delve into the unknown and, nine times out of 10, you stumble across things you never would have if your agenda was set in stone.

Speaking from personal experience, this has happened to me on a number of occasions when visiting unknown territory in Scotland. Although I must admit, I’m not best pleased that it has taken me 20 years to pay a visit to Aberfeldy. I’ll hang my head in shame.

Even when my boyfriend and I were miles from the town, while on route to the stunning Moness Resort, I couldn’t help but admire the landscape and views and everything that came with them, including the wildlife, of course.

There were also countless people taking advantage of nearby watersports. Despite the chaos and laughter coming from them, I felt at peace. This was only heightened on our arrival.

The pair of us retrieved our self-catering cottage key from the resort’s reception. Other than the self-catering cottages, guests can also choose from rooms in the four-star hotel itself, courtyard suites, dog-friendly cottages and much more.

We were treated to a one-bedroom cottage, many of which have recently been refurbished with modern features, however some traditional elements are still intact.

This included vintage decor, comfortable furnishings, floral patterns and double-hung windows, to name a few. It had a rustic charm to it that we adored from the outset, yet benefitted from boasting a renovated kitchen, which is set on open-plan with the dining and sitting areas.

To say there was plenty of space for the pair of us would be an understatement.

There was parking outside, too, so you truly feel as though you have your own home away from home.

After settling in, we decided to make the most of our first evening at the retreat and find out more about other aspects of the resort.

There are leisure and spa facilities, the Flemmyng Restaurant, which would be ideal for special occasions or simply as an excuse to treat yourself, as well as the newly refurbished Uisge Bar & Restaurant, offering a modern and informal family-friendly spot. Here, you’ll find an outdoor terrace, as well.

We opted for the Flemmyng Restaurant. Like our cottage and the resort as a whole, it too boasted a fine combination of modern and traditional features.

As soon as we arrived at the restaurant, the team made us feel right at home and could not have been more attentive, not only to us but also to the other guests.

And as for the food, the pair of us had a simultaneous “pinch me” moment after tucking into our shared starter – the haggis bon bons with a whisky cream sauce. Our mains, the crispy tempura-battered haddock and fillet steak, also hit the mark.

Accompanied by our choice of tipples, there were no complaints coming from our table – and I’d feel confident in saying the same on behalf of the other diners present, given how satisfied everyone looked.

Our first night’s sleep was great, too.

The next morning, we tucked into a cooked breakfast – served between 8am and 10.30am Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 11am on Saturdays and Sundays.

And although the pair of us were equally as tempted to try out the spa facilities once our plates had been cleared, we decided to take advantage of the superb weather and head over to Highland Safaris, located less than 10 minutes from the resort.

Our booking was made in advance and I’d highly recommend others to do the same.

The mountain safari, which was two-and-a-half hours long (priced at £47.50 per adult, £13 per teenager – aged 12 and 18 – and £27.50 per child), is one of the options on offer at the facility I would encourage those visiting the area to experience. Not only was it interesting throughout, but the scenery was remarkable to say the least.

On our return, we had a lovely walk around Aberfeldy and Moness itself. There is so much to see and do for all ages, both in the town and the resort. We then made way for the Uisge Bar & Restaurant as the temptation to snoop was far too great.

Much like the Flemmyng Restaurant, the space is well decorated and boasts a lovely feel to it. We would have happily stayed there for the remainder of the day if we could. However, it was to be a night of relaxation back at our home for the weekend.

Thanks to the facilities in the cottage, the pair of us were able to cook up our own meal from scratch.

I think it’s safe to say that another trip to Aberfeldy is on the cards. Or better than that, a return trip to Moness Resort.

TRAVEL FACTS

Moness Resort

Crieff Road, Aberfeldy PH15 2DY

Call: 01887 822100

Visit: www.moness.com