15 Convenient Coach Holidays from Aberdeen departing in 2022

Looking for your next holiday? Browse a selection of convenient coach breaks departing throughout 2022.

Starting closer to home, here are 15 coach breaks all departing from Inverurie, Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Forfar, Dundee, Perth and Edinburgh.

1. Dunoon Island Hopping

Classic resort destination Dunoon takes centre stage on our first coach trip.

Getting out and about, our itinerary includes visits to Millport, Arran, Rothesay and Bute.

Based in Dunoon, tuck into dinner, bed and breakfast with plenty of free time to squeeze in a little exploration of the surroundings at your own pace.

2. Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Rediscover the greatest show on Earth – the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo!

Travelling down to the capital, enjoy an unforgettable evening of music, dancing, ceremony and drama as performers from four continents all arrive at Edinburgh Castle to wow the crowds.

3. Orkney & Shetland Mini Cruise

Combining time across two of Scotland’s most popular island destinations, experience both Orkney and Shetland during this scenic break away.

Alongside coastlines hiding beautiful beaches and dramatic cliffs, readers will get the chance to experience an array of attractions including the Ring of Brodgar, prehistoric Skara Brae, ancient Lerwick and Scapa Flow!

4. Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest

One of the great events in the Scottish calendar, travel to Perthshire next autumn to experience Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest.

Extremely popular, our coach, travel and ticket break takes care of the details, letting readers enjoy this award-winning event.

5. The Beatles – Liverpool Tour

Travel down to Liverpool hot on the heels of one of history’s greatest ever bands – The Beatles.

Touring the city, follow in the footsteps of the “Fab Four”, visiting Strawberry Fields and The Beatles Story Museum.

Another excursion to Southport presents the chance to visit one of England’s coastal gems.

6. Grand Tour of Ireland

New for 2022, journey to Ireland on a nine-day tour to remember.

Showing off the very best of the region, you will see Dublin, Galway and a wide selection of scenic highlights.

A sightseeing feast, just some touring highlights include The Wild Atlantic Way, National Museum Of Ireland, Westport House, Kilbeggan Distillery and Kilkenny.

7. RHS Chelsea Flower Show

A key event in the calendar, the world-famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show is a must for any readers passionate about gardening.

Travelling south, enjoy entry to the prestigious event, free time in London and a trip to regal Windsor.

8. Beautiful Bournemouth Island Hopping

Find out firsthand why Bournemouth had been an enduring seaside escape destination for over a century.

Visit a trio of seaside resorts throughout, including a spot of island hopping. During the tour, spend time in Bournemouth, Weymouth and the scenic Isle of Wight.

Coach, ferry and accommodation all included, remember to pack the camera and your spade and bucket for this lovely trip to the seaside!

9. Classic Cornwall at a Leisurely Pace

Visit Cornwall, the ultimate Staycation destination during a tour to remember.

Travelling south (return overnight stay on route), arrive in this beautiful corner of coastline refreshed and ready to explore.

Throughout, enjoy visits to St Ives, Leach Pottery, The Barbara Hepworth Sculpture Museum, Penzance, Looe and Polperro.

10. Isle of Man – A Step Back in Time

Travel to the scenic Isle of Man for our next coach adventure. Departing next autumn, our itinerary is based in the capital, Douglas.

Setting off each day to see the very best of the island, excursions include Port St Mary, Castle Rushen, the Cregneash Folk Museum and Castletown.

11. Cream of the Cotswolds

Rolling hills, thatched-roofed cottages and stately homes all combine to make Cotswolds an area of outstanding beauty.

New for 2022, our five-night itinerary explores the region to the north and south with a further excursion visiting historic Oxford.

Sleepy villages and towns, rolling scenery and gentle rivers all await before uncovering the charms of the famous university town.

12. Harrogate & the Yorkshire Dales

Historic Harrogate and York are two of the country’s most popular short break destinations.

Discover why during a five-day visit. A local institution, Betty’s Tearooms are a must-visit.

Explore Harrogate, visit the Dales Countryside Museum, Leyburn in Wensleydale and historic York throughout.

13. Germany’s Black Forest River Cruise

Cruising aboard the Prinses Christina, river cruising highlights include Rasstadt, Mannheim, Rudesheim and Cologne.

Sampling the very best of the region, coach excursions include Baden-Baden, Freiburg and the beautiful Black Forest.

14. Rhine & Moselle Cruise

Soak up history and scenery along the rivers Rhine and Moselle during our next European holiday.

During the river cruise, highlights include Ruseheim, Andrenach, Cochem and Koblenz.

15. Delights of the Danube – Vienna, Budapest & Bratislava River Cruise

Enjoy the delights of the Danube during a river cruise packed with scenery and visits to iconic towns and cities.

Visit Vienna, Budapest and Bratislava, a trio of European capital cities during a 7-night cruise on board the MV Esmeralda river cruiser.

