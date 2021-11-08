7 Northern Belle Day Trips departing from Scotland in 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

The perfect gift idea, readers can take advantage of an exclusive discount on a selection of Northern Belle Day Trips departing from Scotland in 2022.

Today, we preview each itinerary, all available at an exclusive price.

But first! Take a look on board the luxurious Northern Belle (video).

1. Dumfries House (25 August)

Departing from: Aberdeen, Dundee & Perth

Scheduled to depart from the North East next autumn, join a grand day out to one of Scotland’s most iconic stately homes.

Restored in recent years, Dumfries House oozes Georgian grandeur.

A popular Ayrshire attraction, Dumfries House is best known for its collection of beautiful Chippendale furniture and lovely gardens (complete with a maze!).

2. West Highland Lunch (26 August)

Departing from: Dumbarton

Take a seat in one of Northern Belle’s luxury carriages and admire the stunning scenery along one of the UK’s most picturesque railways.

The West Highland Line, often referred to as the “Iron Road to the Isles” is one of the world’s great railway lines, connecting the ports on the Western Coast to Glasgow.

The scenery, served alongside the glamour and a fine dining experience Northern Belle is renowned for, makes for a perfect day adventure escaping the confines of the city into the beautiful Scottish countryside.

3. Classic Afternoon Tea (29 May, 15 July & 24 August)

Departing from: Glasgow & Edinburgh. 24 August departure leaves from Glasgow only.

A wonderful afternoon trip, take a nostalgia-filled journey aboard the Northern Belle, sampling the delights of travelling in style whilst enjoying a traditional afternoon tea!

4. Inveraray Castle (26 August)

Departing from: Edinburgh

The ancestral home of the Duke of Argyll, Chief of the Clan Campbell, Inveraray Castle is another great Scottish icon.

Standing on the shore of Loch Fyne since the 15th century, the castle has undergone changes through the centuries but is still one of the UK’s most impressive castles.

Surrounded by beautiful Scottish countryside, this is one of Scotland’s most picturesque locations, so beautiful in fact that the castle was a filming location for the hit series ‘Downton Abbey’.

5. Great British Sunday Lunch (29 May)

Departing from: Glasgow & Edinburgh

Sit back, relax and enjoy a seven-course Sunday lunch menu next May aboard the Northern Belle.

Look forward to delicious food, rolling summer scenery, on board musicians and a Table Magician!

6. The Spirit of Travel Lunch (15 July & 24 August)

Departing from: Glasgow & Edinburgh. 24 August departure leaves from Glasgow only.

Experience the glamour of 1930s luxury travel aboard the beautiful carriages of the Northern Belle.

During the round-trip, you’ll receive a Champagne reception, seven-course lunch, a bottle of wine per couple, and more.

7. Christmas Lunch on the Northern Belle (4 December)

Departing from: Glasgow & Edinburgh

Closer than you think, picture yourself enjoying a fabulous festive meal as scenery rolls by your carriage window next year.

This is a great festive day out and treat for yourself or someone special!

Join the Northern Belle in 2022