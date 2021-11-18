Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plan ahead with these holidays flying from Aberdeen in 2022

By DC Thomson Travel
November 18, 2021, 10:05 am Updated: November 18, 2021, 4:35 pm
Today's list features classic destinations including The Algarve..

Looking forward to a year of fresh possibilities, plan ahead with our selection of holidays flying from Aberdeen next year.

We start with our exclusive river cruise featuring an appearance from the Ginger Gairdner.

The Blooms of Holland & Belgium River Cruise with Brian Cunningham

Floriade 2022.

Join our exclusive 2022 river cruise exploring Holland and Belgium next spring.

During an excellent itinerary taking in Amsterdam, Antwerp, Rotterdam and Arnhem, readers will also visit Keukenhof Garden.

Packed with horticulture highlights, the P&J’s Ginger Gairdner, Brian Cunningham, will join readers for an evening drinks reception followed by a Q&A session.

Brian will also give a talk inside Keukenhof, home to some three million flowering bulbs.

A once-in-a-decade opportunity, take the chance to join an excursion to the renowned horticultural festival, Floriade 2022.

Browse Holiday

Amsterdam and the Floriade 2022 Horticultural Expo

Amsterdam.

Taking place once every ten years, experience the world-famous Floriade Horticultural Expo firsthand on a convenient holiday flying from Aberdeen next year.

A once-in-a-decade opportunity, the 2022 expo showcases green solutions to city living.

Experts will arrive from all over the world to present solutions to make cities more sustainable, enjoyable and beautiful.

Alongside the experts, visitors can wander beautiful gardens, taste produce and fully immerse themselves in this global event.

Either side of the expo, readers will enjoy free time in Amsterdam and experience the Zuider Zee area, home to Zaanse Schans, and the city of Utrecht.

Browse Holiday

Amsterdam & the Dutch Bulbfields

Dutch Windmills.

Featuring three included excursions, experience the beautiful Netherlands in spring.

Holiday highlights include the ‘Garden of Europe’ Keukenhof and the fascinating villages of Zuider Zee with plenty of time set aside to explore the Dutch capital Amsterdam.

Browse Holiday

André Rieu Live in Maastricht

André Rieu live.

See the Dutch Maestro, André Rieu, perform live in his hometown, accompanied by his acclaimed Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Travel, accommodation and ticket taken care of, simply enjoy the show with both three and five-day packages available flying from Aberdeen.

Browse Holiday

Cairo, Luxor & Nile River Cruise

Egypt.

Follow in the footsteps of the Pharaohs on a holiday packed with jaw-dropping sights, history and wonder.

Travelling to Egypt, readers will enjoy a tour taking in the sights of Cairo, the Pyramids at Giza and the Valley of the Kings.

Further highlights include sailing onboard a traditional felucca and the historic temples at Karnak and Luxor.

Browse Holiday

The Algarve Coast & Country

The Algarve.

Expect stunning beaches, dramatic coastline, traditional villages and generous sunshine on a holiday taking in the popular Algarve.

Staying at the seaside, enjoy guided excursions to Lagos and Sagres, Faro and Loulé.

Plenty of free time to relax on an enviable selection of beaches, this 7-night departure is one to remember.

Browse Holiday

Helsinki, Tallinn & Riga

Riga

Experience three Baltic gems and their surrounding scenery on this triple-centre tour.

During this wonderful holiday, you will enjoy two nights in Helsinki, two in historic Tallinn and three nights in the Latvian capital Riga.

Browse Holiday

Beautiful Fjords of Western Norway

Sognefjord.

The spectacular fjords of Norway are the star attraction on this Scandinavian escape.

Staying in fjord-side accommodation, journey to the ‘Gateway to the Fjords’ Bergen on a fjord boat ride, explore the former capital and consider joining optional excursions venturing to Jostedal Glacier and boarding the world-famous Flam railway line.

Browse Holiday

Hollywood, Vegas & the Grand Canyon

Las Vegas.

Experience one of nature’s greatest wonders – the Grand Canyon – during a USA tour also visiting two of the country’s most famous cities – Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Browse Holiday

Canadian Rockies

Canadian Rockies.

Setting off to discover breathtaking scenery, Canada’s extraordinary wilderness awaits.

Spending time in the Rockies, Jasper, Banff, stylish Vancouver and the city of Victoria, this tour showcases some of the very best of the country.

Browse Holiday

A Journey Through India – Palace & Fort Stays

Agra Fort.

Setting off through Rajasthan, this small-group tour combines stays in some of North India’s finest heritage hotels with a packed itinerary full of incredible experiences.

Browse Holiday

America’s Golden West

Golden Gate Bridge.

Visit the Golden State of California and see the sights.

Wonderful chapters here include a trip to the Grand Canyon, San Diego and Las Vegas, before a grand finale tour of Hollywood, home of the stars.

Browse Holiday

Canada – Niagara Falls to the Rockies

Lake Louise.

Canada from glorious coast to coast starting in Toronto, witness Niagara Falls, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver and so much more.

Browse Holiday

Cape Town, the Garden Route & Big Five Safari

Cape Town.

Take in epic scenery, spectacular cities and fascinating wildlife during this perfect introduction to South Africa.

One of the world’s most beautiful countries, you’ll discover Cape Town, visit the whale-watching town of Hermanus and venture to the country’s Winelands.

A bucket list experience, enjoy four games drive heading out into the wilderness in search of the Big Five – lions, rhino, elephants, leopards and buffalo.

Browse Holiday

Fall Colours of New England and Canada

Niagara Falls.

Experience the North American continent’s stunning fall season throughout this final tour.

Partaking in a spot of border-hopping, the tour takes in incredible sights in Canada and the United States.

Taking in the sights and sounds of this beautiful part of the world; tour highlights include Niagara Falls, the Maple Leaf trail, Toronto and the ‘Big Apple’ New York.

Browse Holiday

Browse all holidays flying from Aberdeen

Visit our dedicated Aberdeen departures section here.

15 Convenient Coach Holidays from Aberdeen departing in 2022

