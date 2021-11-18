Plan ahead with these holidays flying from Aberdeen in 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

Looking forward to a year of fresh possibilities, plan ahead with our selection of holidays flying from Aberdeen next year.

We start with our exclusive river cruise featuring an appearance from the Ginger Gairdner.

The Blooms of Holland & Belgium River Cruise with Brian Cunningham

Join our exclusive 2022 river cruise exploring Holland and Belgium next spring.

During an excellent itinerary taking in Amsterdam, Antwerp, Rotterdam and Arnhem, readers will also visit Keukenhof Garden.

Packed with horticulture highlights, the P&J’s Ginger Gairdner, Brian Cunningham, will join readers for an evening drinks reception followed by a Q&A session.

Brian will also give a talk inside Keukenhof, home to some three million flowering bulbs.

A once-in-a-decade opportunity, take the chance to join an excursion to the renowned horticultural festival, Floriade 2022.

Amsterdam and the Floriade 2022 Horticultural Expo

Taking place once every ten years, experience the world-famous Floriade Horticultural Expo firsthand on a convenient holiday flying from Aberdeen next year.

A once-in-a-decade opportunity, the 2022 expo showcases green solutions to city living.

Experts will arrive from all over the world to present solutions to make cities more sustainable, enjoyable and beautiful.

Alongside the experts, visitors can wander beautiful gardens, taste produce and fully immerse themselves in this global event.

Either side of the expo, readers will enjoy free time in Amsterdam and experience the Zuider Zee area, home to Zaanse Schans, and the city of Utrecht.

Amsterdam & the Dutch Bulbfields

Featuring three included excursions, experience the beautiful Netherlands in spring.

Holiday highlights include the ‘Garden of Europe’ Keukenhof and the fascinating villages of Zuider Zee with plenty of time set aside to explore the Dutch capital Amsterdam.

André Rieu Live in Maastricht

See the Dutch Maestro, André Rieu, perform live in his hometown, accompanied by his acclaimed Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Travel, accommodation and ticket taken care of, simply enjoy the show with both three and five-day packages available flying from Aberdeen.

Cairo, Luxor & Nile River Cruise

Follow in the footsteps of the Pharaohs on a holiday packed with jaw-dropping sights, history and wonder.

Travelling to Egypt, readers will enjoy a tour taking in the sights of Cairo, the Pyramids at Giza and the Valley of the Kings.

Further highlights include sailing onboard a traditional felucca and the historic temples at Karnak and Luxor.

The Algarve Coast & Country

Expect stunning beaches, dramatic coastline, traditional villages and generous sunshine on a holiday taking in the popular Algarve.

Staying at the seaside, enjoy guided excursions to Lagos and Sagres, Faro and Loulé.

Plenty of free time to relax on an enviable selection of beaches, this 7-night departure is one to remember.

Helsinki, Tallinn & Riga

Experience three Baltic gems and their surrounding scenery on this triple-centre tour.

During this wonderful holiday, you will enjoy two nights in Helsinki, two in historic Tallinn and three nights in the Latvian capital Riga.

Beautiful Fjords of Western Norway

The spectacular fjords of Norway are the star attraction on this Scandinavian escape.

Staying in fjord-side accommodation, journey to the ‘Gateway to the Fjords’ Bergen on a fjord boat ride, explore the former capital and consider joining optional excursions venturing to Jostedal Glacier and boarding the world-famous Flam railway line.

Hollywood, Vegas & the Grand Canyon

Experience one of nature’s greatest wonders – the Grand Canyon – during a USA tour also visiting two of the country’s most famous cities – Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Canadian Rockies

Setting off to discover breathtaking scenery, Canada’s extraordinary wilderness awaits.

Spending time in the Rockies, Jasper, Banff, stylish Vancouver and the city of Victoria, this tour showcases some of the very best of the country.

A Journey Through India – Palace & Fort Stays

Setting off through Rajasthan, this small-group tour combines stays in some of North India’s finest heritage hotels with a packed itinerary full of incredible experiences.

America’s Golden West

Visit the Golden State of California and see the sights.

Wonderful chapters here include a trip to the Grand Canyon, San Diego and Las Vegas, before a grand finale tour of Hollywood, home of the stars.

Canada – Niagara Falls to the Rockies

Canada from glorious coast to coast starting in Toronto, witness Niagara Falls, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver and so much more.

Cape Town, the Garden Route & Big Five Safari

Take in epic scenery, spectacular cities and fascinating wildlife during this perfect introduction to South Africa.

One of the world’s most beautiful countries, you’ll discover Cape Town, visit the whale-watching town of Hermanus and venture to the country’s Winelands.

A bucket list experience, enjoy four games drive heading out into the wilderness in search of the Big Five – lions, rhino, elephants, leopards and buffalo.

Fall Colours of New England and Canada

Experience the North American continent’s stunning fall season throughout this final tour.

Partaking in a spot of border-hopping, the tour takes in incredible sights in Canada and the United States.

Taking in the sights and sounds of this beautiful part of the world; tour highlights include Niagara Falls, the Maple Leaf trail, Toronto and the ‘Big Apple’ New York.

