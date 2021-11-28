Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Travel: The best of city and country

By Felicity Donohoe
November 28, 2021, 6:00 am
The Pelican Lake next to Marriot Courtyard Edinburgh West on the Heriot Watt campus.
The Pelican Lake next to Marriot Courtyard Edinburgh West on the Heriot Watt campus.

A four-star Edinburgh hotel might conjure up images of a bustling reception in a busy city, full of shoppers, traffic and tourists.

In fact, the Marriot Courtyard Edinburgh West sits on the outskirts of Edinburgh, nestled in peaceful surrounds and leafy avenues of the beautiful Heriot-Watt University campus.

The open-plan reception area.

Bright blue skies and stunning early autumn colours greeted me as I found a parking space outside the main entrance and, looking about me, the place felt quiet and serene. There was no traffic, no horns, no busy streets – just a light breeze and quiet birdsong among the old pine trees.

The modern entrance of the Marriot Courtyard Edinburgh West.
Casual coffee bars and seating areas greet guests in the main lobby.

Check-in was quick and the first thing that caught my eye was the modern and stylish decor. Built to cater for researchers, sports professionals and a business clientele – as well as city visitors – the Marriot West has an upbeat vibe with eye-catching murals on the walls reflecting Edinburgh’s sporting history, with a bold colour palette that matched the informal dining/bistro/bar area.

Business centre with free wi-fi.
Murals and decor reflect Edinburgh’s sporting history.
Snack bar for the on-the-go traveller.

Heading up to the room, the contemporary theme continued. The room was as clean and comfortable as you would expect from the Marriot Hotel brand, with a small Scottish-themed welcome gift of Tunnocks and Irn Bru waiting for me on the coffee table for good measure.

Well-equipped rooms.

It’s a great room for business travellers. There were plenty of USB ports, as well as standard plug sockets, well located for charging and working at the desk. Even better, the room – with large windows – was private and quiet, overlooking a vibrant display of mature autumnal trees and bark-path forest trails.

The university is a world centre for sports and environmental research, and I was keen to see what the surrounds had to offer. I popped on my running gear, pulled up Google Maps on my watch and set off before the sun dipped. I couldn’t have picked a better evening.

The Pelican Lake on the Heriot-Watt campus.

The campus was well signposted with secluded trails and routes through the trees, past the Pelican Lake, with swans paddling lazily close to the shore and ducks snuggled together on the edge of the water, through The Lawn and the beautiful Millennium Gardens.

Well-tended lawns and gardens.
Beautiful running trails through the campus grounds.

On the way back past the students’ union, I saw the well-known Oriam, Scotland’s Sports Performance Centre, which the Scottish Rugby Union and the Scottish Football Association use as a training facility.

The distinctive Oriam at Heriot-Watt University.

Since I had access to its gym with my room key, I popped into the building which was packed with sports students. Some were playing basketball in the huge glass-walled courts that lined one side of the corridor while others hung out at the food courts and cafes.

The Oriam sports centre is home to world-class sporting research.

I headed up to the gallery to watch the training of Scotland’s next top footballers, pitches laid out with cones for drills (Hearts also use the centre for first-team training) as the girls and boys of the academy were put through their paces by top athletic coaches.

Up and coming young footballers train on the extensive indoor pitches.

The gym itself was state-of-the-art and, I’m glad to say, it wasn’t all turbo-fit youngsters putting me to shame, with a mix of ages and abilities, and some excellent instruction and guidance from the gym’s knowledgeable assistants.

The renowned Oriam centre gym is available for hotel guests.

A half-hour workout later and it was time to head back for food. Luckily, the sports centre is right across the road from the hotel and it wasn’t long before I was showered and down for dinner at The Avenue bistro.

The gym caters for all levels with on-hand advice and support from staff.

The service was quick and polite, and on the recommendation of the waitress, I opted for a light falafel starter and a spicy green Thai noodle dish for the main, both of which were excellent.

One of the interesting aspects of the hotel was the clientele. Smartly-attired business people mixed with smaller groups of visitors in sports club tracksuits, and overseas visitors conversed via Zoom in the business cafe area, providing a convivial atmosphere for dining.

The cafe terrace.

The next morning after a tasty veggie buffet breakfast, I decided to head into Edinburgh on the the number 25 bus, which conveniently left from outside the hotel and deposited me on Princes Street around 30 minutes later.

The Surgeons’ Hall Museum in Edinburgh was a short bus ride away.

I took in the Surgeons’ Hall Museum and a quick snack at the Malt Shovel Inn on Cockburn Street before making the return journey. It really was quite pleasant to ditch the car. However, there is plenty of parking at the hotel and EV chargers at Edinburgh Airport just 10 minutes away by taxi (around £10) – avoiding all main routes, too.

Although a super locale for business travellers, the hotel is also perfect for parents with children reluctant to tackle a busy city street on their doorstep. The Pentland Hills are just a short drive away, too, and the leafy pedestrian-friendly campus is a genuine haven from the city. With lovely walks, good food and peaceful surroundings, it really has the best of both city and country.

The Pentlands are close by, with running, cycling and fishing available.
Travel Facts

Rooms at The Marriot Courtyard Edinburgh West start from £84 per night for a double room.

Visit: marriott.co.uk/hotels/travel/edihw-courtyard-edinburgh-west/

Call: 0131 526 3210

