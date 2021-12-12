Travel: Take advantage of these Lapland deals to guarantee a date with Santa

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Christmas period has always been a magical time of year, particularly in the frozen north of Lapland.

Historically regarded as the home of Father Christmas and his industrious elves, this snow-covered section of Scandinavia becomes a playground of tinkling sleigh bells, sparkling ice palaces and – if you’re lucky – displays of the Northern Lights.

Dozens of lodges and hotels offer winter breaks in Finland and Sweden, but places are limited and popular slots quickly book up. Even more so now both destinations are open to double-vaccinated UK travellers, with accompanying children exempt from any travel restrictions.

Take advantage of these top deals if you want to make a date with Santa this year.

Find Santa’s lair

Somewhere deep in the forest, Santa hides out with his band of elves. Become his neighbour for a long weekend at the Northern Lights Village, just outside northern Finnish town Levi.

Spend days baking gingerbread cookies and petting reindeer, building up to the crescendo of meeting the big man in red.

Other activities include husky and snowmobile safaris. There’s also an Aurora Alert service – just in case the lights show up while you’re snoozing.

How: Activities Abroad (activitiesabroad.com; 01670 789 991 ) offers a three-night, full-board trip from £1,695 per adult and £995 per child (4-14 years old), including flights. Departures on December 16.

Harness husky power

The best displays of the Northern Lights occur when there’s minimal light pollution. Access the remote area of Harriniva with a team of husky dogs, heading off-road and sleeping in Wilderness Cabins along the way.

After a week of feeding, harnessing and bedding down your own team of dogs, you’ll be a polar pro. For an extra special touch, take advantage of a December 19 Christmas departure.

How: The Aurora Zone (theaurorazone.com; 01670 785 012) offers a seven-night full-board trip from £2,465pp (two sharing), including flights. Various departures between December and March.

Uncover forest secrets

Santa tourism was born in Rovaniemi in the mid-Eighties; in 2010, the Lappish capital was declared the big man’s official hometown. Experience the Christmas spirit at the Ounasvaaran Lakituvat Log Cabins, surrounded by forest, and follow trails made by friendly elves.

Seek out the Forest Queen and take a secret path to find Santa, visiting husky and reindeer farms along the way. There are also opportunities to try tobogganing, kick-sledding, tandem skiing and mini-snowmobiles for children.

How: Regent Holidays (regent-holidays.co.uk; 020 7666 1244) offers a three-night break from £2,150 per adult and £1,265 per child (based on four sharing), including flights and most meals. Availability until December 12.

Experience a Finnish fairytale

Set on the edge of a frozen lake surrounded by snow-laden fir trees, 30 minutes from Rovaniemi Airport, The Winter Wonderland Hotel and Log Cabins lives up to its name.

As soon as guests arrive, Santa’s elves whisk them away for several magical days of snowmobile rides, husky rides, tobogganing and reindeer safaris.

In the build up to meeting Santa, Mascot Captain T entertains kids with storytelling, pantomimes, arts and crafts and marshmallow-toasting by the campfire.

How: TUI (tui.co.uk) offers four-night, half-board stays from £933 per person (four sharing). Includes flights from Manchester in December.

Sleep in the deep freeze

Every winter, frozen water from the Torne River is used to build the ICEHOTEL in Jukkasjarvi, Sweden. Different artists are chosen to design the elaborate suites, where guests keep warm with a thermal sleeping bag and reindeer hides.

Split a stay between the frozen palace and a warmer room, then continue to Fjellborg Arctic Lodge to spend time with a family who’ve lived in Lapland for nine generations.

In addition to dog sledding and ice fishing, have a go at reindeer lassoing and ice sculpting.

How: Exsus Travel (exsus.com) offers a five-night break at both properties from £3,350 per person (family of four sharing), including flights from Heathrow or Manchester. Travel between now and April 2022.