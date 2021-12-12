Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Travel: Take advantage of these Lapland deals to guarantee a date with Santa

By Sarah Marshall
December 12, 2021, 6:00 am
Spellbinding: The Northern Lights can often be seen in the far north.
The Christmas period has always been a magical time of year, particularly in the frozen north of Lapland.

Historically regarded as the home of Father Christmas and his industrious elves, this snow-covered section of Scandinavia becomes a playground of tinkling sleigh bells, sparkling ice palaces and – if you’re lucky – displays of the Northern Lights.

Dozens of lodges and hotels offer winter breaks in Finland and Sweden, but places are limited and popular slots quickly book up. Even more so now both destinations are open to double-vaccinated UK travellers, with accompanying children exempt from any travel restrictions.

Take advantage of these top deals if you want to make a date with Santa this year.

Find Santa’s lair

Somewhere deep in the forest, Santa hides out with his band of elves. Become his neighbour for a long weekend at the Northern Lights Village, just outside northern Finnish town Levi.

A Christmas trip of a lifetime awaits. 

Spend days baking gingerbread cookies and petting reindeer, building up to the crescendo of meeting the big man in red.

Other activities include husky and snowmobile safaris. There’s also an Aurora Alert service – just in case the lights show up while you’re snoozing.

How: Activities Abroad (activitiesabroad.com; 01670 789 991 ) offers a three-night, full-board trip from £1,695 per adult and £995 per child (4-14 years old), including flights. Departures on December 16.

Harness husky power

The best displays of the Northern Lights occur when there’s minimal light pollution. Access the remote area of Harriniva with a team of husky dogs, heading off-road and sleeping in Wilderness Cabins along the way.

After a week of feeding, harnessing and bedding down your own team of dogs, you’ll be a polar pro. For an extra special touch, take advantage of a December 19 Christmas departure.

Run your own team of dogs for a week.

How: The Aurora Zone (theaurorazone.com; 01670 785 012) offers a seven-night full-board trip from £2,465pp (two sharing), including flights. Various departures between December and March.

Uncover forest secrets

Santa tourism was born in Rovaniemi in the mid-Eighties; in 2010, the Lappish capital was declared the big man’s official hometown. Experience the Christmas spirit at the Ounasvaaran Lakituvat Log Cabins, surrounded by forest, and follow trails made by friendly elves.

Seek out the Forest Queen and take a secret path to find Santa, visiting husky and reindeer farms along the way. There are also opportunities to try tobogganing, kick-sledding, tandem skiing and mini-snowmobiles for children.

Will you find Santa in the snow?

How: Regent Holidays (regent-holidays.co.uk; 020 7666 1244) offers a three-night break from £2,150 per adult and £1,265 per child (based on four sharing), including flights and most meals. Availability until December 12.

Experience a Finnish fairytale

Set on the edge of a frozen lake surrounded by snow-laden fir trees, 30 minutes from Rovaniemi Airport, The Winter Wonderland Hotel and Log Cabins lives up to its name.

As soon as guests arrive, Santa’s elves whisk them away for several magical days of snowmobile rides, husky rides, tobogganing and reindeer safaris.

In the build up to meeting Santa, Mascot Captain T entertains kids with storytelling, pantomimes, arts and crafts and marshmallow-toasting by the campfire.

Meeting Santa and his reindeer will make memories that last a lifetime. 

How: TUI (tui.co.uk) offers four-night, half-board stays from £933 per person (four sharing). Includes flights from Manchester in December.

Sleep in the deep freeze

Every winter, frozen water from the Torne River is used to build the ICEHOTEL in Jukkasjarvi, Sweden. Different artists are chosen to design the elaborate suites, where guests keep warm with a thermal sleeping bag and reindeer hides.

Split a stay between the frozen palace and a warmer room, then continue to Fjellborg Arctic Lodge to spend time with a family who’ve lived in Lapland for nine generations.

The incredible ICEHOTEL in Sweden. 

In addition to dog sledding and ice fishing, have a go at reindeer lassoing and ice sculpting.

How: Exsus Travel (exsus.com) offers a five-night break at both properties from £3,350 per person (family of four sharing), including flights from Heathrow or Manchester. Travel between now and April 2022.

